England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 kick-off time, starting 11 and news with Bukayo Saka set to start
Follow all the latest team news, predictions and build-up as England begin their World Cup knockout campaign against Senegal tonight
England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.
In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other tournament contenders. Despite the boos that followed the goalless draw with the USA, England thrashed both Iran and Wales and finished the group stage as the tournament’s top scorers. Marcus Rashford’s double against Wales has given Southgate a selection headache, with Phil Foden also pushing for another start against Senegal.
This is England’s first meeting with Senegal, who remain a threat despite the absence of injured star Sadio Mane. Senegal are the champions of Africa and reached the last 16 by defeating Ecuador in a crunch clash in Group A. Aliou Cisse’s side are experienced and know how to deliver on the big stage, while the Lions of Teranga will be motivated by the chance to become the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the second time.
Follow all the build-up to England vs Senegal and latest World Cup news with our live blog below:
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
Here’s Miguel Delaney’s preview:
The problem with England’s greatest strength? Senegal also have it
The last-16 opponents have each demonstrated a special unity at the Qatar World Cup
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
England are unbeaten against African teams in their 20 encounters but have never met Senegal, who were crowned African champions earlier this year.
Senegal also have several players who ply their trade in the Premier League and Championship, led by skipper Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who both play for Chelsea.
“We’ve been very impressed. We know that they’re African champions - very proud, great competitive spirit, a lot of belief in the team,” Gareth Southgate said.
“They have some excellent individual players who can cause problems - a good structure to the team as well. So I think Aliou has done a fantastic job.
“They were very unlucky not to qualify from the group in Russia (in 2018) and they’ve deservedly done it this time so we know exactly the size of the task ahead of us.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
Declan Rice believes England’s “world-class” squad deserve to be feared at the World Cup.
Gareth Southgate’s side face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday evening having progressed as winners of Group B.
While a goalless draw against the United States earned the England boss criticism from some quarters, the attacking intent in a 6-2 victory over Iran and a 3-0 win against Wales has caught the eye.
Marcus Rashford’s brace in the Wales game took him onto three in the tournament - level with the leaders in the race for the golden boot - while Bukayo Saka has two goals and both Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling have one apiece.
Captain Harry Kane is yet to get off the mark but has provided three assists and Southgate’s embarrassment of riches in attacking positions could prove the difference.
“I think it’s top, top level,” West Ham skipper Rice said of the England squad in Qatar. “It’s always nice to know you can bring players off the bench who can instantly change the game.
“Whether we’re drawing 0-0 and need a freshen up up front, or we need a change in legs in midfield, or even at the back, we’ve got players that are world class that can come on and change the game instantly.
“Throughout a World Cup you’re going to need that quality. So I think it ranks really high among other squads in the tournament.
“Why should we not be feared? I think other nations will always look at us and think about the quality we’ve got in the squad. If you look at our attacking players, there are world class, unbelievable talents across the board. Across the whole team.
“There are players who have played in the biggest games, won the biggest trophies. We are one of the biggest teams here.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
Senegal will fear none of the England players they face in the last 16 of the World Cup, according to former Liverpool and Bolton striker El Hadji Diouf.
The 41 year-old has an advisory and ambassadorial role with Senegal, having been a member of the squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup.
They famously beat holders France in the opening game before going on to lose to Turkey in the last eight, with current manager Aliou Cisse also part of the team.
Now, having progressed as runners-up behind the Netherlands in Group A - seeing off Ecuador and hosts Qatar to do so - Senegal come up against Gareth Southgate’s England on Sunday.
While England will be the favourites, Diouf - who spent 12 years playing in the United Kingdom, also taking in spells at Sunderland, Blackburn, Rangers, Doncaster and Leeds - insists Senegal will fancy their chances.
“Definitely no one,” he replied when asked which England players will be feared. “We have good players, they have good players and on the pitch it is 11 v 11 and you are fighting for your country.
“We are not here to say we are going to win the World Cup but we want to show the world we have the best goalkeeper in Edouard Mendy, one of the best defenders (Kalidou Koulibaly) and the best young players coming up.
“Of course, all the time in my life I wanted to play against England but it never happened. They have a chance to play against England, most of them live there and they want to show how good they are.
“If you are talking about one of the best players we have Ismaila Sarr, he is playing in the Championship but he is a Premier League player.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
England were criticised after their goalless draw with the United States but advanced as Group B winners following convincing wins over Iran and Wales.
With the likes of Belgium - ranked second in the world - and Germany crashing out at the group stage, Stones does not want to see the current England crop come up short as they carry the hopes of a nation.
“I think it’s always difficult when you see big teams or big players in teams that don’t have the success that you want or don’t live up to the expectation of a nation or where they see themselves,” he added.
“We don’t ever want to fall into that category. I think that is great motivation for us as a reminder - you never want to take anything for granted or who you are playing against.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
John Stones is proud of the way England defensive partner Harry Maguire has drowned out the noise over his poor form to shine at the World Cup.
Maguire has endured a tough start to the Premier League season and the Manchester United skipper found himself out of the side at Old Trafford in the weeks leading up to the finals.
Even his place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad was questioned in some quarters but the England boss insists Maguire remains one of his best players.
Stones has always had Maguire’s back - the pair having first played against one another at the age of nine - and previously spoke about how they exchange texts with their friendship crossing the Manchester divide.
Maguire has been in fine form in England’s opening three games and Stones hailed the performances of the 29 year-old.
“I think right from the first game the best response is what he’s been doing,” the Manchester City centre-back said.
“All three games that he’s played in have been terrific and it’s about us finding that partnership again, whoever we play with, and I think we have done in these three games.
“Now it’s time to keep building, keeping improving and that’s great credit to him. I spoke at length on Harry before and there were lots of questions I got asked.
“Playing with someone for so many games at England, been through so many moments with him, knowing what he’s been going through at his club as well and the person that he is, I think it speaks volumes about him to come through that and still believe in himself like I believe in him, like all the team believes in him, his team-mates at United believe in him.
“I think there’s been a lot of noise from the outside which he has not listened to and tried to improve himself, better himself.
“He’s come into this tournament and hit the ground running, and that is great credit to him.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
Some big match stats for as we continue our build-up to tonight’s game.
- After Marcus Rashford’s second goal in their 3-0 win over Wales, England became the seventh team to reach the milestone of 100 World Cup goals after Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France and Spain.
- Senegal have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the second time. Their previous last 16 appearance came in 2002, when coach Aliou Cisse was captain.
- England are unbeaten against African opposition in all 21 meetings. At the World Cup, they have won three and drawn three times against teams from Africa.
- This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
England and Southgate’s confidence is borne out of the success at last year’s Euros and the surprising run to the World Cup semi-finals four years ago.
“I guess the biggest thing is the expectation levels and the satisfaction levels,” Southgate said of the difference to 2018. “In Russia, when we qualified from the group stage, we were probably more excited than we were this time.
“Although we enjoyed the win against Wales. You’ve got to enjoy your wins because, if you don’t enjoy those, then there’s not a lot of point being in this, frankly.
“And then, of course, everything was geared around first knockout win for 10 years, so that was almost our objective in Russia.
“We have to take a step at a time, the same thing. We talked about that from the beginning of the tournament. Our first objective was to qualify from the group. We knew we had three games to do that.
“There was an awful lot of noise after our second, but we stayed calm and on track, and we’ve qualified as well as anybody else has. But we’re now on to the more important part of the competition and we’ve got to get this bit right as well.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
Gareth Southgate is embracing the increased expectations, selection headaches and chance to put smiles on supporters’ faces at a challenging time as England face Senegal in the World Cup last-16.
All eyes will be on cavernous Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening as the Group B winners play their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time semi-final loss to Croatia in 2018.
England built on that performance by winning bronze at the following year’s Nations League before going on a memorable run to last year’s European Championship final at Wembley.
The heart-breaking penalty shootout defeat to Italy provides added motivation for Southgate’s players, who have the chance to lift the nation at what is a challenging time for so many.
“Part of the reason for doing the job is to bring happiness to others, frankly,” the England boss said. “Of course, we’ve got our own pride and we want to achieve professionally.
“But we have taken the country on two incredible journeys and you can feel that there’s the potential for another one and we want that to happen.
“We recognise the situation at home for everybody and we want to bring smiles to people’s faces as they get towards the end of this weekend.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
When people occasionally talk about this being the deepest talent pool of English players in a generation or more, they are often talking about the attack. Other areas of Gareth Southgate’s squad are a little light on established and trusted quality behind the regular starters. There are players who cannot easily be replaced at left-back, in the centre of defence, in midfield and at centre-forward.
That is not the case in the wide attacking positions. Southgate has a number of options to choose from in the roles either side of Harry Kane, ranging from the experienced to the inexperienced, from the explosive goalscorers to the intricate playmakers, from those in their prime to those with untapped potential.
It is no coincidence that whenever there is a clamour for a certain player to start, they usually play in these positions. It happened with Jack Grealish at last year’s European Championship, then with Phil Foden during the group stages of this World Cup, and eyebrows will now be raised if Marcus Rashford loses his place after his excellent start in Qatar.
When selecting who plays wide in the attack, whatever the system, Southgate has tended to follow a simple rule of having a left-footed player on the right and a right-footed player on the left. Yet even that changed at the start of the second half against Wales though, with Foden and Rashford reverting to their natural sides, and this arguably helped turn a goalless stalemate into a comfortable 3-0 victory.
Ahead of Sunday’s last-16 tie against Senegal, Southgate arguably has the closest selection call that he has ever had to make at a major tournament, with five viable contenders to start but only two positions to fill. Each has fors and againsts, pros and cons, and different strengths and weaknesses that may or may not suit the task at hand in Sunday’s evening kick-off.
Gareth Southgate has his closest selection call yet for England against Senegal
Southgate has a number of options to choose from in the roles either side of Harry Kane
