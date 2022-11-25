Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669410245

England vs USA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Final score, result, reaction as sub-par England endure goalless draw

England 0-0 USA: Three Lions put in poor performance in goalless draw at World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Kieran Jackson
Friday 25 November 2022 21:04
Comments
England squad sings national anthem before facing USA in Group B clash

A youthful USA side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle as the sluggish Three Lions had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium.

England, unchanged from Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.

Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic’s powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from the Americans.

The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of half-time when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front that ended with him heading wide in second-half injury time as Gareth Southgate’s side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.

Relive all the action with our live blog below

1669409984

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

England captain Harry Kane, speaking to ITV:

“It wasn’t our best performance for sure. Didn’t quite have it - great clean sheet, puts us in a great position in the group.

“Today we had two or three good opportunities and didn’t quite put it away.

“They pressed really well, we knew before the game they’d come out. A draw puts us in a great position, we look forward to the next one.

“We know we can play better than that - it’s a draw at a World Cup. It’s not going to be a landslide against every team we play, a point isn’t what we came here for but it puts us in a good position.”

Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:59
1669409620

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

FULL-TIME: The end of this contest is greeted with boos around the Al Bayt Stadium!

A goalless draw here! A disappointing display from England, who did not deserve anything more than a point here - and frankly will be satisfied. United States were much the better team.

However, unless England lose by four goals or more to Wales, Gareth Southgate’s men will be through to the last-16.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:53
1669409502

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

90+4 minutes: USA now have their final chance, with Maguire giving away a free-kick frorm a battle in the air.

They’ll lump this one into the box...

Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:51
1669409460

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

90+3 minutes: Kane heads wide - WHAT A CHANCE!

Shaw swings in another beauty and this time the England skipper is first to it - but he just can’t direct his header on target!

That was the chance!

Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:51
1669409405

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

90+3 minutes: England and Luke Shaw have another chance here from a free-kick, this time from the left...

Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:50
1669409326

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

90+1 minutes: Maguire wins the header from Trippier’s delivery - but he can only pump it into the floor and it’s easy for Turner.

Three to go...

Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:48
1669409274

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

90 mins: Henderson wins a free-kick just inside the American half...

England take it quickly, Henderson crosses, and Moore heads behind.

England corner. Four minutes of added-time...

Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:47
1669409137

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

87 mins: Rashford receives the ball inside on the right, comes over to the left and has the ball at his feet.

The England sub has the right idea in trying to curl it into the top corner - but it’s comfortably into the hands of Turner.

It’s just not clicked for England tonight!

Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:45
1669408950

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

85 mins: Shaw whips in an excellent delivery from a free-kick - but no England players is near it!

Five to go. Heading for a goalless draw here.. unless...

Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:42
1669408819

World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA

83 mins: Two more changes for the USA: Weah and Wright OFF, Reyna and Sargent ON.

Both starting strikers off the States... settling for a point?

Kieran Jackson25 November 2022 20:40

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in