England vs USA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Final score, result, reaction as sub-par England endure goalless draw
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions put in poor performance in goalless draw at World Cup 2022 in Qatar
A youthful USA side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle as the sluggish Three Lions had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium.
England, unchanged from Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.
Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic’s powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from the Americans.
The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of half-time when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front that ended with him heading wide in second-half injury time as Gareth Southgate’s side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.
Relive all the action with our live blog below
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
England captain Harry Kane, speaking to ITV:
“It wasn’t our best performance for sure. Didn’t quite have it - great clean sheet, puts us in a great position in the group.
“Today we had two or three good opportunities and didn’t quite put it away.
“They pressed really well, we knew before the game they’d come out. A draw puts us in a great position, we look forward to the next one.
“We know we can play better than that - it’s a draw at a World Cup. It’s not going to be a landslide against every team we play, a point isn’t what we came here for but it puts us in a good position.”
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
FULL-TIME: The end of this contest is greeted with boos around the Al Bayt Stadium!
A goalless draw here! A disappointing display from England, who did not deserve anything more than a point here - and frankly will be satisfied. United States were much the better team.
However, unless England lose by four goals or more to Wales, Gareth Southgate’s men will be through to the last-16.
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
90+4 minutes: USA now have their final chance, with Maguire giving away a free-kick frorm a battle in the air.
They’ll lump this one into the box...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
90+3 minutes: Kane heads wide - WHAT A CHANCE!
Shaw swings in another beauty and this time the England skipper is first to it - but he just can’t direct his header on target!
That was the chance!
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
90+3 minutes: England and Luke Shaw have another chance here from a free-kick, this time from the left...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
90+1 minutes: Maguire wins the header from Trippier’s delivery - but he can only pump it into the floor and it’s easy for Turner.
Three to go...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
90 mins: Henderson wins a free-kick just inside the American half...
England take it quickly, Henderson crosses, and Moore heads behind.
England corner. Four minutes of added-time...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
87 mins: Rashford receives the ball inside on the right, comes over to the left and has the ball at his feet.
The England sub has the right idea in trying to curl it into the top corner - but it’s comfortably into the hands of Turner.
It’s just not clicked for England tonight!
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
85 mins: Shaw whips in an excellent delivery from a free-kick - but no England players is near it!
Five to go. Heading for a goalless draw here.. unless...
World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
83 mins: Two more changes for the USA: Weah and Wright OFF, Reyna and Sargent ON.
Both starting strikers off the States... settling for a point?
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies