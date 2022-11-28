World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will face off on Tuesday evening with a place in the last 16 of World cup 2022 in Qatar at stake
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.
England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would likely also be enough providing Iran don’t beat the United States.
Not everything is rosy in the England camp though, with Friday’s frustrating 0-0 draw with USA seeing the team come in for plenty of criticism. Boss Gareth Southgate has some selection headaches and is unlikely to name an unchanged starting 11 for the third game running after his team were overrun in midfield by the US. Southgate has also admitted he needs to manage the fitness of some of his players, saying: “We cannot roll out Jude Bellingham for 90 minutes every game. We’ve got to look after him and Jordan Henderson has been training really well. It wasn’t a gamble to play Harry Kane, either. He’s had a whack on his foot so there is a bit of discomfort when he’s striking the ball but we are not talking about taking any risk with him.”
Wales’ World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread after an opening 1-1 draw with USA was followed by a disheartening 2-0 defeat to Iran, where two late goals following Wayne Hennessey’s red card cost them dearly. To qualify for the last 16 at their first World Cup since 1958, Robert Page’s men - led by the talismanic Gareth Bale - need to beat England and hope for a draw between the US and Iran. Alternatively, an unlikely four-goal victory over their neighbours would also secure a place in the knockouts.
Follow all the build-up to the crunch England vs Wales clash with our lie blog below:
Joe Allen calls on Wales to produce ‘performance of our lives’ against England at World Cup
Joe Allen believes Wales need the “performance of their lives” to beat England and make World Cup progress.
Wales must beat England for the first time in 38 years on Tuesday to be in with a chance of making the knockout stage. Even then, unless England are beaten by a four-goal margin, Wales will need Iran and the United States to draw their final match to make the round of 16 in Qatar.
“I think everyone is hurting because of the situation we find ourselves in and the disappointment of the result (losing 2-0 to Iran) and only having one point after two games,” said Allen, who returned as a substitute in Friday’s defeat after two months out with a hamstring problem.
“That’s the hurt at the moment. It’s a feeling of missed opportunity in the first two games. We’ve had the time needed to digest that disappointment. Our focus now moves onto getting on the training pitch, putting in the work and preparing for the performance of our lives against England.”
Joe Allen calls on Wales to produce ‘performance of our lives’ against England
Wales have not beaten England since 1984 and must win on Tuesday to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages in Qatar
What do Wales need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?
Wales suffered a crushing loss to Iran and now look poised to miss out on a place in the last 16 at the World Cup.
All hope is not lost though for Robert Page’s side, who face England in the final game.
Gareth Southgate’s side are poised to advance, despite being held by the USA, and they currently lead Group B on four points.
Wales must therefore leapfrog Iran, on three points, and the USA, third on two points, or face an early trip home.
Here are the permutations for Wales to advance to the last 16 and finish top:
What do Wales need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?
Wales are up against it after a damaging 2-0 loss to Iran, with a match against England finishing up Group B
What do England need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?
One World Cup match stands between England and the last 16 at Qatar.
A draw with the USA puts Gareth Southgate’s side on four points after two games, with the 6-2 thrashing of Iran also boosting their goal difference.
Wales await in the final group stage match, with England in prime position to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.
Top spot is also valuable, knowing they will avoid the winners of Group A should they hold on, with Iran just a point behind on three points, USA on two and Wales bottom on one.
Here are the permutations for England to advance to the last 16 and also secure top spot:
What do England need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?
The Three Lions are in pole position to advance as group winners to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup
Gareth Southgate’s selection headache
Gareth Southgate has some selection headaches and is unlikely to name an unchanged starting 11 for the third game running after his team were overrun in midfield by the US during Friday’s 0-0 draw.
Southgate has also admitted he needs to manage the fitness of some of his players, saying: “We’re going to have to look at it over the next couple of days and see where the energy levels are and the best way to approach it.
“The game against the US was always going to be an extreme test of our athleticism because you’re playing a team that is one of the most athletic in the tournament. I thought we were just a little bit low on energy in one or two positions but I’m not unhappy because I knew it was going to be difficult to get at their defence.
“And we cannot roll out Jude [Bellingham] for 90 minutes every game. We’ve got to look after him and Jordan Henderson has been training really well.
“It wasn’t a gamble to play Harry [Kane], either. He’s had a whack on his foot so there is a bit of discomfort when he’s striking the ball but we are not talking about taking any risk with him. But I’ve got to assess how everybody is.
“Then I’ve also got to consider refreshing certain positions because we have got a good squad and these games are taking a lot out of people.”
England vs Wales
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the build-up to England and Wales’ decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.
England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would likely also be enough providing Iran don’t beat the United States.
Wales’ World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread after an opening 1-1 draw with USA was followed by a disheartening 2-0 defeat to Iran, where two late goals following Wayne Hennessey’s red card cost them dearly. To qualify for the last 16 at their first World Cup since 1958, Robert Page’s men - led by the talismanic Gareth Bale - need to beat England and hope for a draw between the US and Iran. Alternatively, an unlikely four-goal victory over their neighbours would also secure a place in the knockouts.
Stick with us for all the latest news and build-up
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies