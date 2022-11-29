England vs Wales LIVE World Cup 2022: Kick off time, team news and predictions for Group B decider
England and Wales are gearing for a World Cup showdown tonight
England and Wales meet at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar later today for the first-ever home nations clash at a World Cup, with the so-called “Battle of Britain” a crucial clash to decide the final positionings in Group B.
The Three Lions are top of the group and need just a point to secure their passage to the knockout stages, while Wales are on the verge of elimination and must beat England for the first time since 1984 in order to advance, along with hoping that Iran and the USA draw.
England boss Gareth Southgate may make changes to the lineup that started both against Iran and Wales, amid widespread clamour for Phil Foden to be introduced.
England have all but reached the last 16 and it would take a four-goal defeat to Wales for Southgate’s side to be eliminated. But Wales captain Gareth Bale appeared to be in bullish mood ahead of the must-win clash with Southgate’s men and said there is no reason Wales cannot pull off a shock and beat England.
The match will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer. It will also be shown on channel S4C in Wales. In the US, kick off is 2pm ET/11amPT with the game live on Fox Sports and Universo.
Fans in Doha celebrate ahead of World Cup ‘battle of Britain'
England and Wales fans enjoyed a raucous night in Doha ahead of the crunch game that will decide their World Cup futures, with beer flowing and songs sounding throughout.
The city’s Red Lion pub has become a popular haunt for supporters of both home nations, and the tens of thousands of international fans who have travelled across continents for football’s biggest tournament.
Among the numbers on the heaving floor was new arrival Steven Williams, from Rhydyfelin in Pontypridd, South Wales, who had booked a ticket after seeing Wales‘ poor performance in the last two games.
“A lot of people put us down after the last game but I thought I have to go out there - I’m here flying the flag for the Welsh,” the 47-year-old said.
“I’d like to come out with a win tomorrow, but that almost doesn’t matter as much as the statement we’re making here in Qatar.
“We’ve waited 64 years for this and we’re here in the bars, the restaurants, in the Souq and everywhere in between making our presence known.”
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate refutes Phil Foden rumours
Southgate also refuted suggestions Foden had not been in contention due to his club form heading into the finals.
“We have just got really good players,” he added.
“Bukayo Saka has been an outstanding player in the league this year. Raheem (Sterling) has scored 20 goals in 80 caps for England.
Jack (Grealish) and Marcus (Rashford) are also in good form. We are really happy with Phil, we are really happy to have Phil.
“He is going to play a big part in this tournament, there is no doubt in my mind about that.”
World Cup 2022: Wales boss suggests Bale and Ramsey may not start vs England
Robert Page has suggested Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey could be used off the bench for Wales’ make or break World Cup clash with England.
Skipper Bale and Ramsey have been Wales’ best players over the last decade or so and guided the country to the last two European Championships and the 2022 World Cup.
But both players – Bale is 33 and Ramsey 31 – have been way below their best in Qatar, leaving some Wales fans to call for the pair to be benched with Page’s side on the brink of World Cup elimination.
Manager Page said: “It’s a big ask for anybody in this environment to go four days later. I’m going to pick a team that I think can go out and compete against England, whether that’s with or without them. I’m not going to give that away.
“If they don’t start, can they can make an impact? That’s always been my dilemma playing games in quick succession.”
More from the Wales coach here:
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate cautious over Phil Foden
England manager Gareth Southgate wants to ensure Phil Foden does not become a victim of his own success.
The Manchester City midfielder has played just 19 minutes of football in Qatar across England’s opening two games.
He came off the bench in the opening 6-2 thrashing of Iran but was an unused substitute in Friday’s goalless draw with the USA.
There was widespread clamour for Foden to be introduced and Southgate was criticised for not utilising the 22-year-old as his side struggled to create chances at the Al Bayt Stadium.
He could come into the side that faces Wales on Tuesday, with Southgate tipped to make changes - but the England boss has warned against expecting too much from Foden at this stage of his career.
“We have to be careful because we are putting a lot of pressure on him now,” he said.
“We’re a team and we need all of the players and they can all play a part but not any one of them is the reason we will win or lose.
“We need to make sure we are not building Phil into as situation where actually if he steps on the pitch this is becoming really difficult for him because the level of expectation is beyond a young guy who is still establishing himself internationally, in a different environment from his club where you’re comfortable with all the players you play with, it’s really distinctive, you’re going home every night, you’re calm with everything else.
“This is still a unique environment. He is still a really young player and he’s doing brilliantly well and we love him to bits. We also have got to look after him a bit as well.”
Five memorable meetings between Wales and England ahead of World Cup clash
Today’s World Cup Group B contest will mark the 104th time Wales and England have met since their first encounter in 1879 when the hosts walked away 2-1 winners in an international friendly at London’s Kennington Oval.
Gareth Southgate’s men have history on their side with 68 wins, 14 losses and 21 draws, while Wales will hope to conjure the magic of some of their most historic victories to stay in the tournament.
15 October 1949: Wales 1 – 4 England, World Cup Qualifier (Ninian Park, Cardiff)
10 November 1954: England 3 -2 Wales, Home International (Wembley)
31 May 1977: England 0 – 1 Wales, Home International (Wembley)
17 May 1980: Wales 4 – 1 England, Home International (Racecourse Ground, Wrexham)
16 June 2016: England 2 – 1 Wales, Euro 2016 group stage (Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens)
Read the full report.
World Cup 2022: Harry Kane fit to play against Wales
Harry Kane will be available to start for England in the team’s final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday.
The striker took a hit on his ankle in England’s opening game against Iran and looked off the pace in the 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday.
England coach Gareth Southgate said the injury had caused issues with Kane’s foot, but on Monday said the player would be available against Wales.
“With Harry, obviously we are going to pick a team we believe can win the game,” Southgate said. “That is our priority as always.
“He is fine in terms of the knock he had. He’s trained well.”
World Cup 2022: Robert Page believes England are beatable
Wales manager Rob Page believes that despite a disappointing World Cup campaign his side are capable of beating England on Tuesday, hinting that Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey may start their final Group B clash on the bench.
Wales, bottom of the standings on one point, must beat England to have any chance of progressing -- but even a victory might not be enough as they would also need the other match between Iran and the United States to end in a draw.
“This tournament has shown that every team is beatable. So, of course, England are beatable,” Page told a news conference on Monday.
“They’ve got a wonderful pool of players to choose from, so whatever team they put on that pitch is going to be a tough challenge for us.
“But we want to show that we’re not just here to give disappointing performances.”
Jordan Henderson vows England will do talking on the pitch against Wales
Jordan Henderson insists England will do their talking on the pitch rather than get into a war of words with Wales.
The home nations clash at the World Cup on Tuesday, with England all but through from Group B and Wales needing a win to stand any chance of joining their neighbours in the last 16.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, Wales striker Kieffer Moore said he “couldn’t wait” to knock out England.
Jordan Henderson vows England will do talking on the pitch against Wales
Speaking ahead of the tournament, Kieffer Moore said he ‘couldn’t wait’ to knock out the Three Lions
Gareth Bale adamant Wales are capable of shocking England in World Cup showdown
Gareth Bale insists Wales can upset England and provide another surprise in a World Cup of shock results.
Wales must beat England for the first time since 1984 on Tuesday to be in with a chance of making the knockout phase.
Even then, unless England are beaten by a four-goal margin, Wales need Iran and the United States to draw their final match to make the round of 16 in Qatar.
It is a tall order for a Wales side who have won only once in 10 games, but Bale says they can draw on respective underdog victories for Japan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia over Germany, Belgium and Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.
“There’s been a few shocks in the tournament already and there’s no reason why we can’t do the same,” the 33-year-old said.
“Everyone has weaknesses. We’ve done our homework and had meetings, and I’m sure they’ve done the same with us.
“We know how difficult it will be. England are a very good team, They’re one of the favourites to win the tournament.
“We are under no illusions it will be hard, we’re going to give everything like we always do.”
England and Wales fans to face extra police after violence in Tenerife
Fearing a repeat of violence ahead of the crucial England and Wales World Cup match, Spanish police have ordered a “special security operation” to prevent “possible riots” between the drunken fans.
Thousands of football fans from both sides have travelled to the Canary Islands due to strict alcohol laws in Qatar where drinking in public can be punished with six months of jail.
“The Local Police of Arona and the National Police force have coordinated to implement a special security operation in the tourist area in view of the upcoming World Cup matches in Qatar,” a statement from the local council said.
A police crackdown on violent football fans is expected after several videos from pubs in the Canary Islands showed fans brawling after England’s 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday evening.
Dozens of fans from rival teams were filmed punching and kicking each other.
“After the events that occurred this week, both security forces have coordinated their actions to prevent possible riots in the upcoming World Cup matches in Qatar in the tourist areas of Arona. In particular, the one in which the Wales and England teams will participate,” the statement added.
