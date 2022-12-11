England exit World Cup LIVE: Gareth Southgate ‘needs time’ to decide future after defeat to France
All the reaction after Harry Kane missed a late penalty against France as the Three Lions head home from Qatar
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.
The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.
Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.
Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
England exit World Cup - latest news LIVE
Harry Kane says the England players want Gareth Southgate to stay and love having him as manager, after the 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France at the World Cup.
The Tottenham Hotspur forward similarly added that he would take the second penalty again and took full responsibility for his miss - which saw England squander a second chance to equalise - saying that it came “purely down to execution”.
“I’m someone who prepares to take one or two penalties in the same game,” he added. “So I can’t blame my preparation.
“I felt as confident in the second as in the first, but it was 100% the execution. It’s my fault. Obviously it hurts now and it will hurt for a while, but it’s part of being the captain and leader of the team. You have to take responsibility and I take it today.”
More from Kane here on his penalty - and on the England manager Gareth Southgate:
‘It’s my fault’: Harry Kane discusses penalty miss after England exit World Cup
Kane missed an 84th-minute penalty, having earlier scored from the spot, as England lost 2-1 to France in the World Cup quarter-finals
England exit World Cup - latest news LIVE
England are out of the World Cup after Harry Kane missed a late penalty in a heartbreaking defeat to defending champions France.
England were offered a lifeline to cancel out Olivier Giroud’s header when Theo Hernandez barged into Mason Mount in the box but Kane, who had already beaten Hugo Lloris from the spot, blazed his effort over the bar as England’s World Cup ended in heartbreaking disappointment.
Here are how the players rated from the quarter-final.
England vs France player ratings as Harry Kane misses penalty in heartbreaking defeat
England 1-2 France: The chance to play Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals slipped through England’s grasp
England exit World Cup - latest news LIVE
Like so many times before but, really, in a totally different way. England ultimately go out of an international tournament after a missed penalty from a star, but this wasn’t a shoot-out, and it wasn’t a case of Gareth Southgate’s side getting outclassed in midfield. It wasn’t even a player of Kylian Mbappe’s class scorching them.
Instead, England were arguably the superior side in this 2-1 defeat to the French, who still remain world champions. Southgate’s team had chances that were as good. They had some of the better play.
They just didn’t have much luck, or – if you want to be harsh on the referee, which many will – some of the core decisions.
And that meant that the biggest chance of all – the opportunity to eliminate the highest class of side in a key game – wasn’t taken either. The reassurance will be that England made them look far inferior to that in a fine performance. The reality that matters most is that they again went out at the quarter-final stage.
Last night’s match report from Miguel Delaney in Doha:
England out of World Cup after defeat to France in quarter-final
England 1-2 France: Harry Kane’s missed penalty proved fatal as the Three Lions exited at the hands of the defending champions
England exit World Cup - latest news LIVE
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s World Cup reaction live blog after England bowed out at the last-eight stage.
The Three Lions were beaten by France on Friday night, leaving Didier Deschamps’ side to progress to face Morocco in the semi-finals, with Argentina against Croatia the other fixture in the last four.
We’ve got all the news and latest reaction coming up as England head home from Qatar.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies