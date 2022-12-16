World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina prepare for showdown against Kylian Mbappe’s France
Lionel Messi’s final World Cup will be on the grandest stage as he looks to complete his trophy collection
Lionel Messi has the weight of a nation on his shoulders as he prepares to lead his Argentina side out in the final of the 2022 World Cup against defending champions France on Sunday.
Messi is looking to go one better than eight years ago when he missed out on football’s greatest prize at the hands of Germany; Argentina will be full of confidence after a convincing 3-0 victory against Croatia in the semi-finals.
France, meanwhile, saw off Morocco’s valiant challenge in the semi-finals to reach a second consecutive World Cup final, with Kylian Mbappe looking to guide his country to another historic triumph as they bid to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups.
Elsewhere, Morocco are eyeing a medal as they take on Croatia tomorrow in the third-fourth play-off in Qatar.
Follow all the latest news and reaction from Qatar plus build-up to Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Argentina in our live blog below:
Lionel Messi insists “we know what we are” and has asked Argentina fans to “believe in us” after inspiring a World Cup semi-final victory over Croatia.
Messi will now play in his second World Cup final on Sunday after previously succumbing to Germany in 2014.
And after a goal and a magical assist for Julian Alvarez, who grabbed a brace at the Lusail Stadium, Messi is determined to seize his chance to cap a legendary career with World Cup glory.
“I don’t know if it’s my best World Cup or not,” Messi said after picking up the Player of the Match. “I’ve been enjoying this a lot for a long time.”
Morocco coach tells team to seize chance to win World Cup ‘booby prize’
Morocco head coach Walid Regragui admits the World Cup third-place play-off is the “worst game” to play in but still wants his side to become the first African nation to medal in a finals.
Having beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal to reach the semis, Morocco lost 2-0 to reigning champions France as their record-breaking run came to an end in Qatar.
They will now face Croatia at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday to battle for the bronze medal, having already become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.
While Regragui said the match was “the worst game to play” and likened it to winning the “booby prize”, he is keen to be successful.
Can Deschamps win a third World Cup?
Didier Deschamps will become the sixth boss to manage in multiple men’s World Cup finals. Only one of the other five have won both - Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in 1934 and 1938.
Deschamps is actually going for his third World Cup. He won it in 1998 as a player. Les Bleus have never won a World Cup without him.
Infantino addresses human rights issuees
More than any other World Cup host before, Qatar has come under scrutiny for its record on human rights and the lack of rights given to women and minority groups in the country.
Fifa have faced their share of criticism for awarding the World Cup to such a nation and now Gianni Infantino addressed the issue during his press conference.
“We are defending human rights, we are defending the rights of everyone, in the World Cup.” he said, “Fifa is an organisation of 211 countries around the world. I am very proud that over 200 countries have expressed their support to me and to the others I am very grateful as well.
“There are many different concerns in different countries. There are many different cultures and as Fifa we have to take care of everyone.
“We don’t have to discriminate against anyone, whatever regime and values, they have to come together. When it comes to regulations, prohibitions, it is not about prohibiting, it is about respecting regulations. Everyone is free to express beliefs as long as it is done in a respectful way but when it comes to the field of play, you need to respect and protect football.
“There are 211 football teams, not heads of state, and their fans want to come and enjoy football. This is what we are here for. I believe we are defending values, defending human rights, defending rights of everyone in Fifa, in the World Cup.
“But I also believe these fans who come to the stadium and all those billions watching on TV maybe – and we should think about that – they feel everyone has their own problems, they just want to spend 90 minutes without having to think about anything else than just enjoying a little moment of pleasure, joy or emotion.
“That is what we have to do – we have to give a moment in time where they can forget their problems and enjoy football. Between competitions, outside of the game everyone can express their views, but for 90 minutes let’s give this moment of joy.”
Fifa to rejig 2026 World Cup format
Gianni Infaninto has confirmed that Fifa will revisit the discussion about the format of the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
At present that tournament is due to be 16 three-team groups, with the top two progressing to the knockout stages.
“I have to say after this World Cup, and the success of the groups of four, we have to revisit or rediscuss the format whether we go for 16 groups of three or 12 groups of four,” says Infantino.
‘The World Cup has been an incredible success'
“The World Cup has been an incredible success on all fronts,” says Gianni Infantino in his press conference this morning.
“The main one being the fans, the behaviour, the joyful atmosphere, the bringing of people together. The fans meeting the Arab world, it has been very important for the future of all of us.
“When it comes to the matches, we have seen some incredibly competitive games, some surprises, some great goals.
“At the end of the day, there was on average 10 minutes played as additional time every match. This was a very fair World Cup on the pitch, no simulations, not so many yellow and red cards.
“But this shows the compliment goes to the players and coaches who maintained their calm, and of course the referees.”
Fifa to expand Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has announced an expanded Club World Cup competition which will involve 32 teams from 2025.
The head of FIFA had planned an expansion of the competition in late 2017 - set to be played in China in 2021 with 24 teams - but the tournament was postponed due to scheduling issues caused by the Covid pandemic.
Yet Infantino seems to have got one of his most radical proposals back on track and announced the latest plan at a press conference in Qatar ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France.
Infantino on the football calendar.
The Fifa president explains that some changes will be coming regarding the international breaks. The usual September and October international windows will be combined so nations play four games across late September and early October.
“We have seen the importance of teams from different continents happening more regularly,” said Infantino.
“We want to use the March windows in even years to organise a friendly tournaments between four teams of four different confederations under Fifa umbrella - Fifa World Series events.
“For women’s football, it will be very similar. We want to create a new women’s Club World Cup and a new Fifa Futsal Women’s World cup every four years.
“We would like to see if the women’s Olympic tournament can have 16 teams like the men’s does.”
Club World Cup incoming
Gianni Infantino has also confirmed that a 32-team Club World Cup will go ahead in 2025 for the men’s game with plans ongoing to create a Women’s Club World Cup as well.
‘The best World Cup ever'
Gianni Infantino starts off with his praises to Qatar for helping to make this World Cup the best one yet.
“The unanimous praise of Fifa council for this World Cup and for the unique cohesive power this World Cup has shown.” he said, “Thanks to everyone involved, Qatar, all the volunteers to make this is the best World Cup ever.
“Matches have been played without incidents. It has been a very joyful atmosphere,
“There is something happening when we talk about football becoming truly global, with an African team [Morocco] reaching the semi-final for the first time. We also had a woman [Stephanie Frappart] referee a match for the first time.
“It has been an incredible success, approaching 5bn in terms of viewing figures.”
