France vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Mbappe misses best chance
France will qualify for the knockout rounds if they defeat Denmark at Stadium 974 this evening
France continue their World Cup 2022 campaign as they face Denmark in Group D this afternoon. The reigning champions are looking to make it two wins from two after they came from a goal down against Australia to run out 4-1 victors in their opening match. Olivier Giroud bagged a brace to maintain his great form for Les Bleus whilst Kylian Mbappe also got his tournament underway with a goal against the Socceroos.
Their opponents, Denmark, where left frustrated in their first game of the competition as they were held to a goalless draw against African side Tunisia. Not even Christian Eriksen’s emotional return to the international stage – following his collapse during the Euros – could inspire the Danes to break through Tunisia’s solid defence.
Les Bleus will qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament should they sweep past Denmark this afternoon but they haven’t beaten today’s opponents since 2015.
Denmark are strong performers; they reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals and recently won both Nations League games against France whilst earning a 0-0 draw with the eventual champions in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup. That form will give Denmark confidence heading into this tricky game as they search for their first win of the competition.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
HALF-TIME: Nothing to seperate these two at the break!
France have had the better chances, with Mbappe and Rabiot going close, but Denmark have held their own so far at Stadium 974!
Goalless in Group D!
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
45 mins: Eriksen shoots wide from long-range. Heading for all-square at the break.
Three minutes of added time at the end of the first-half..
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
43 mins: Kounde in the book for a late lunge on Victor Nelsson!
He’s receiving treatment - that one will hurt!
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
40 mins: What a miss from Mbappe!
Dembele sets him up perfectly in the box but the PSG man skies his effort into the crowd!
Best chance of the game so far!
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
37 mins: Mbappe volleys a cross into the box and Giroud throws himself at the ball - but can only head wide!
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
36 mins: Quick Denmark break and a sight of goal for Cornelius!
The Danes break quickly and the striker is in, just onside, but he can’t work Lloris and shoots wide!
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
34 mins: France well and truly on top now!
But Denmark get bodies in the way of a few snapshots in the box - they’re holding firm for now!
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
30 mins: This is all about Kylian Mbappe!
He cuts in, then goes round the outside to dig out a cross to the back post - Jules Kounde is there, but his shot is blocked just in front of Schmeichel!
Terrific though from France’s main man!
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
23 mins: Cornelius somewhat harshly booked for a late tackle on Giroud in the middle of the park.
Then again, he does just catch him on the foot...
World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark
21 mins: Great save from Schmeichel!
Rabiot is first to the ball in the box from Dembele but his glancing header is kept out firmly by the Danish captain!
First big opportunity of the game!
