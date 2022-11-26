Jump to content

More
Liveupdated1669481424

France vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Mbappe misses best chance

France will qualify for the knockout rounds if they defeat Denmark at Stadium 974 this evening

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 26 November 2022 16:50
Eriksen 'one of the best I've ever seen' - Denmark captain Kjaer

France continue their World Cup 2022 campaign as they face Denmark in Group D this afternoon. The reigning champions are looking to make it two wins from two after they came from a goal down against Australia to run out 4-1 victors in their opening match. Olivier Giroud bagged a brace to maintain his great form for Les Bleus whilst Kylian Mbappe also got his tournament underway with a goal against the Socceroos.

Their opponents, Denmark, where left frustrated in their first game of the competition as they were held to a goalless draw against African side Tunisia. Not even Christian Eriksen’s emotional return to the international stage – following his collapse during the Euros – could inspire the Danes to break through Tunisia’s solid defence.

Les Bleus will qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament should they sweep past Denmark this afternoon but they haven’t beaten today’s opponents since 2015.

Denmark are strong performers; they reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals and recently won both Nations League games against France whilst earning a 0-0 draw with the eventual champions in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup. That form will give Denmark confidence heading into this tricky game as they search for their first win of the competition.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

1669481424

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

HALF-TIME: Nothing to seperate these two at the break!

France have had the better chances, with Mbappe and Rabiot going close, but Denmark have held their own so far at Stadium 974!

Goalless in Group D!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:50
1669481240

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

45 mins: Eriksen shoots wide from long-range. Heading for all-square at the break.

Three minutes of added time at the end of the first-half..

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:47
1669481030

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

43 mins: Kounde in the book for a late lunge on Victor Nelsson!

He’s receiving treatment - that one will hurt!

(AFP via Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:43
1669480876

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

40 mins: What a miss from Mbappe!

Dembele sets him up perfectly in the box but the PSG man skies his effort into the crowd!

Best chance of the game so far!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:41
1669480698

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

37 mins: Mbappe volleys a cross into the box and Giroud throws himself at the ball - but can only head wide!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:38
1669480650

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

36 mins: Quick Denmark break and a sight of goal for Cornelius!

The Danes break quickly and the striker is in, just onside, but he can’t work Lloris and shoots wide!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:37
1669480587

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

34 mins: France well and truly on top now!

But Denmark get bodies in the way of a few snapshots in the box - they’re holding firm for now!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:36
1669480311

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

30 mins: This is all about Kylian Mbappe!

He cuts in, then goes round the outside to dig out a cross to the back post - Jules Kounde is there, but his shot is blocked just in front of Schmeichel!

Terrific though from France’s main man!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:31
1669479844

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

23 mins: Cornelius somewhat harshly booked for a late tackle on Giroud in the middle of the park.

Then again, he does just catch him on the foot...

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:24
1669479754

World Cup 2022: France 0-0 Denmark

21 mins: Great save from Schmeichel!

Rabiot is first to the ball in the box from Dembele but his glancing header is kept out firmly by the Danish captain!

First big opportunity of the game!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 16:22

