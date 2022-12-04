France vs Poland LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Kylian Mbappe leads Les Bleus
Kylian Mbappe’s France take on Robert Lewandowski’s Poland for a quarter-final spot, and a potential clash with England in the last eight
France play Poland at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. The reigning champions resume their title defence as Les Bleus look to book a place in the quarter-finals, and a potential meeting with England in the last eight.
France qualified for the knockout stages by finishing top of Group D, but were beaten by Tunisia last time out. Kylian Mbappe has been in sparkling form with three goals so far.
They face a Poland side who scraped through to the last 16 as runners-up of Group C, despite their defeat to Argentina. Robert Lewandowski’s side were the definition of anti-football in the 2-0 loss. Follow all the action with our live blog below
Didier Deschamps defends rotation ahead of France’s ‘second competition’
Not one to back down from a challenge in his playing days, Didier Deschamps wasn’t going to take a backward step here either.
“There were reasons for the players to be rested. Games are now 100-minutes long. These are my choices, and I stand by them,” he said, the World Cup-winning player and coach of France reflecting after watching his defending champions slump to shock defeat to Tunisia in the final game of Group D.
Already assured of progressing and almost guaranteed to finish top of the group, Deschamps opted to make nine changes from the side that had become the first team in Qatar to qualify for the last-16 with the win over Denmark just four days previous.
Deschamps made nine changes before watching Les Bleus fall to a stunning defeat to Tunisia
France vs Poland
This will be the second meeting between France and Poland at the World Cup and first since their third-place play-off match in the 1982 tournament which ended in a 3-2 win for Poland.
However, France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Poland in all competitions (W3 D4), with their last defeat coming in a friendly in August 1982 (0-4).
France vs Poland team changes
French boss, Didier Deschamps, brings back his main starting players in nine sweeping changes to the team that lined-up against Tunisia last time out. Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmanne Dembele all return to the forward line. Only Raphael Varane and Aurelien Tchouameni keep their places in the starting XI from the previous outing.
There are two changes to the Poland side that lost 2-0 to Argentina but still managed to make it out of the group stages. Karol Swiderski and Krystian Bielik drop out with Jakub Kaminski and Sebastian Szymanski brought in.
France vs Poland line-ups
France XI: Lloris, Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández, Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé
Poland XI: Szczęsny, Bereszyński, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Frankowski, S. Szymański, Krychowiak, Zieliński, Kamiński, Lewandowski
France vs Poland
Who will be triumphant today? Team news for France vs Poland should be arriving shortly.
Lionel Messi finds the ‘fire inside’ to leave galvanised Argentina with ‘goosebumps’
The Argentina players instantly knew that Aziz Behich had made a mistake, and that Lionel Messi was going to “bring out that fire inside”. It gives them “goosebumps”, in the words of Lisandro Martinez.
Messi had actually been pretty poor in the first half-hour of the last-16 match against Australia, misplacing three successive passes. It was then that Behich got into a flare-up, pulling his shirt to also pull Messi over the line, and something changed. The Argentina players have seen it before.
They love it when he’s angry.
“We know that when something like that happens to him, he has the personality to make it serve him and somehow play better,” Alexis Mac Allister says. “He brings out that fire inside, that personality that becomes even bigger than it is and, in this level of match, he makes himself big.
Lionel Messi finds ‘fire inside’ to leave galvanised Argentina with ‘goosebumps’
Messi delivered a signature finish in the 2-1 last 16 victory over Australia as the Albiceleste’s quest for a third World Cup continues
Louis van Gaal masterclass sees Netherlands beat USA to cruise into World Cup quarter-finals
The American dream is over but Louis van Gaal can still imagine glory. The Netherlands manager may have been in a minority of one when arguing his team could win the World Cup but his side marched into the quarter-finals with their best performance of the tournament so far. There was vindication in victory for Van Gaal as the Oranje prospered courtesy of his blueprint.
The 71-year-olds has been criticised for abandoning the Dutch tradition of wingers but his wing-backs proved potent. The second goal was created by Denzel Dumfries for Daley Blind, the third a role reversal.
Dumfries delivered the star turn, with two assists, a goal and a goalline clearance. Only Johan Cruyff and Rob Rensenbrink had been directly involved in three goals in a World Cup game for the Dutch side before, so Dumfries finds himself in elite company.
Van Gaal masterclass sees Netherlands beat USA to cruise into quarter-finals
Netherlands 3-1 USA: Denzel Dumfries scored one and set up two as the Oranje schooled the States
A good title defence
2018 World Cup winners, France, are the first reigning champions to reach the knockout stage at a World Cup since Brazil in 2006.
They sealed qualification from the group stages with a game to spare before a surprise 1-0 loss to Tunisia in their final game.
Manager Didier Deschamps made nine changes for that game and is expected to revert back to his full strength line-up for their last-16 tie against Poland this afternoon.
How far into the tournament will the current title holders get?
Deschamps not underestimating Poland
French boss, Didier Deschamps says that his players will not take a spot in the quarter-finals for granted and will be prepared and respectful against Poland this afternoon.
"Today, even a great nation, if she is not ready, can have unpleasant situations," Deschamps warned. "All the games are difficult, all the teams are good and prepared. The players all play in good leagues.
"This team [Poland] has had to defend in the first three games, defend a lot and they defend very well. They love it.
“They have a hardcore of players with good experience. You have to respect what this team does, they deserve to be there."
France vs Poland prediction
There are some last-16 ties will throw up teams bang in form against notoriously more established opponents on the tournament stage.
This is not one of them.
A first-choice French side, led by Kylian Mbappe, should have far too much for a Poland team who have yet to really impress despite qualfying from their group.
France 2-0 Poland
