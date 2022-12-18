Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager after World Cup exit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on as England manager and will look to remain in charge through to the European Championships in 2024.

The Football Association said: "We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign.”

Southgate said he needed time to reflect on his future following England’s defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar last week.

The 52-year-old admitted he was conflicted about remaining in charge and said it was important he made the “right decision” for the team.

But Southgate has retained the backing of his squad and their support has been a significant factor in the manager’s decision to take England into a fourth major international tournament.

The FA also wanted Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland to stay on. The CEO of the FA, Mark Bullingham, said: “Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate, who has been in charge since 2016, has led England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, the final of Euro 2020 last summer but the Three Lions suffered disappointment when they were knocked out in the last eight by defending champions France in Qatar.

England had been set the target of winning the World Cup this month but Southgate’s team earned plaudits for their performances at the tournament.

Southgate’s contract runs until the end of the Euros in 2024, where England’s men’s team will look to take the next step and win their first major title since 1966.