Liveupdated1669926607

Costa Rica vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Kai Havertz hits equaliser

Germany must defeat Costa Rica or else they will be eliminated from the World Cup

Michael Jones
Thursday 01 December 2022 20:30
Comments
"We need to perform and deliver," Flick on Costa Rica game

Germany meet Costa Rica in a must-win Group E match at the 2022 World Cup this evening as they look to secure a place in the last-16.

The five-time world champions are on the brink since a shock defeat to Japan in their opening game but were rescued by a late goal against Spain to keep them in the tournament.

To qualify they need to defeat Costa Rica and hope that Spain avoid losing to Japan in the other fixture.

Costa Rica could also qualify after a win against Japan last time out. Their goal difference is terrible following a 7-0 thrashing to Spain meaning they must better Japan’s result tonight to qualify ahead of Germany.

Follow the action with or live blog below:

1669926571

GOAL! Costa Rica 2-2 Germany (Havertz, 73’)⚽️

73 mins: Costa Rica’s lead didn’t last long.

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:29
1669926416

GOAL! Costa Rica 2-1 Germany (Vargas, 70’)⚽️

70 mins: Oh my god! Costa Rica win a free kick over on the left wing and swing it over to the far side of the box. It gets headed into the six yard area where Oscar Duarte flicks it on to Juan Pablo Vargas.

He scuffs a shot into Manuel Neuer but the ball comes loose, hits the Costa Rican defender and then bounces over the line! It’s a scrappy goal but Costa Rica are ahead against Germany!

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:26
1669926232

Costa Rica 1-1 Germany

67 mins: Gotze and Havertz replace David Raum and Thomas Muller. Costa Rica are camped deep in their own half now as Jamal Musiala brings the ball to the edge of the box.

He shoots and rattles the right hand post! It’s the third time Germany have struck the woodwork since the equaliser!

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:23
1669926143

Costa Rica 1-1 Germany

64 mins: Mario Gotze and Kai Havertz are getting prepared to come on for Germany. They need to score at least two goals to be in with a shout of qualifying and then they have to hope Spain score against Japan.

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:22
1669925996

Costa Rica 1-1 Germany

61 mins: How about this for a permutation? If Costa Rica score again then both Spain and Germany could get knocked out of the World Cup.

Germany are the ones in the ascendancy though, they’re peppering Keylor Navas’ goal at the minute.

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:19
1669925718

GOAL! Costa Rica 1-1 Germany (Tejeda,58’)⚽️

58 mins: Costa Rica are level! A lovely counter-attack from Costa Rica sees Keysher Fuller sweep into the box and lift a cross over to Youstin Sala who nods the ball straight at Manuel Neuer.

The German goalkeeper palms it away but Yeltsin Tejeda is first to react and guides the ball home!

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:15
1669925596

Costa Rica 0-1 Germany

57 mins: Niclas Fullkrug comes on now for Germany to replace Ilkay Gundogan as the Germans are now in desperate need of goals. Japan have scored a second goal against Spain and are now top of Group E.

To qualify Germany need to score six goals or hope Spain make a comeback against Japan!

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:13
1669925436

Costa Rica 0-1 Germany

54 mins: Musiala looks to be growing frustrated out there. He makes another decent run to the byline before cutting inside and trying to set up Thomas Muller with a cutback.

Juan Pablo Vargas gets ahead of the forward though and clears the danger for Costa Rica.

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:10
1669925264

Costa Rica 0-1 Germany

51 mins: What a surprise!

Japan have equalised against Spain and now move ahead of Germany in the Group E standings. Both Japan and Germany are level on points and goal difference so a goal from Spain or Germany will see Hansi Flick’s side get through.

That news will be filtering through to the German team right now.

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:07
1669925138

Costa Rica 0-1 Germany

48 mins: Ilkay Gundogan swings a cross field pass over to David Raum who sends the ball up to Jamal Musiala. Musiala drives at the defence and goes around two players before getting stopped just inside the box.

He’s not short on confidence at all.

Michael Jones1 December 2022 20:05

