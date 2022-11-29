Iran vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 final score and result as Christian Pulisic goal sends USMNT into last 16
So: England finish top of Group B with seven points.
USA come second on five points after that win against Iran.
Iran remain on three points and are out, with USA bottom of the group on one.
Last-16 ties: Netherlands vs United States (Saturday, 3pm GMT)
England vs Senegal (Sunday, 7pm GMT)
FULL-TIME: With 100 minutes on the clock, bodies fall all over the pitch and the United States are through!
Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal was enough! The USA are in the last-16 - they will play the Netherlands on Saturday at 3pm (GMT) having finished second in Group B!
Iran pushed right to the end... but it wasn’t quite enough!
90+9 mins: Unreal drama!
Iran appeal for a penalty as a header is won and Taremi just gets there - it goes through Turner’s legs slowly but Zimmerman clears!
Was Taremi fouled by Carter-Vickers? VAR has had a look - no penalty.
USA escape!
90+8 mins: Iran continue to load the ball into the box - but the American defence is standing firm for now!
One minute - at least - to go...
90+6 mins: Stonewall yellow for Iran’s Jalali, for tugging the shirt of Musah who was away for the US!
Time ticking down...
90+3 mins: Oh so close for Iran!
It is a good ball in to the near post and Iran centre back Morteza Pouraliganji stoops low to head - but it’s just wide of Matt Turner’s goal!
That’s the closest Iran have come! Still five minutes to go...
90+3 mins: Musah foolishly trips Abolfazl Jalali.
Iran have a free-kick on the left-hand side. A good ball in...
90 minutes: NINE minutes of time added on here!
It’s not done yet...
89 mins: USA’s Moore concedes a corner.
Ghoddos whips it in - but it’s over everyone.
How much stoppage-time will there be?
87 mins: USA close to a second as Haji Wright almost gets to a threatening ball across the box.
Iran still alive!
