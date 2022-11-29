Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669756420

Iran vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 final score and result as Christian Pulisic goal sends USMNT into last 16

USA 1-0 Iran: United States captain Pulisic scored in the first half to set up a last-16 clash against Netherlands

Kieran Jackson
Tuesday 29 November 2022 21:13
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day nine
1669756166

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

So: England finish top of Group B with seven points.

USA come second on five points after that win against Iran.

Iran remain on three points and are out, with USA bottom of the group on one.

Last-16 ties: Netherlands vs United States (Saturday, 3pm GMT)

England vs Senegal (Sunday, 7pm GMT)

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 21:09
1669755845

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

FULL-TIME: With 100 minutes on the clock, bodies fall all over the pitch and the United States are through!

Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal was enough! The USA are in the last-16 - they will play the Netherlands on Saturday at 3pm (GMT) having finished second in Group B!

Iran pushed right to the end... but it wasn’t quite enough!

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 21:04
1669755754

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

90+9 mins: Unreal drama!

Iran appeal for a penalty as a header is won and Taremi just gets there - it goes through Turner’s legs slowly but Zimmerman clears!

Was Taremi fouled by Carter-Vickers? VAR has had a look - no penalty.

USA escape!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 21:02
1669755653

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

90+8 mins: Iran continue to load the ball into the box - but the American defence is standing firm for now!

One minute - at least - to go...

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 21:00
1669755532

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

90+6 mins: Stonewall yellow for Iran’s Jalali, for tugging the shirt of Musah who was away for the US!

Time ticking down...

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 20:58
1669755384

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

90+3 mins: Oh so close for Iran!

It is a good ball in to the near post and Iran centre back Morteza Pouraliganji stoops low to head - but it’s just wide of Matt Turner’s goal!

That’s the closest Iran have come! Still five minutes to go...

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 20:56
1669755327

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

90+3 mins: Musah foolishly trips Abolfazl Jalali.

Iran have a free-kick on the left-hand side. A good ball in...

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 20:55
1669755272

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

90 minutes: NINE minutes of time added on here!

It’s not done yet...

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 20:54
1669755194

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

89 mins: USA’s Moore concedes a corner.

Ghoddos whips it in - but it’s over everyone.

How much stoppage-time will there be?

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 20:53
1669755117

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA

87 mins: USA close to a second as Haji Wright almost gets to a threatening ball across the box.

Iran still alive!

Kieran Jackson29 November 2022 20:51

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in