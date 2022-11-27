Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group E encounter
Three points against Costa Rica will put Japan on the verge of reaching last 16
Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.
They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0 by Spain last time out. The Central American side have only reached the knockout rounds once since 1990 and failed to win a single game in Russia 2018 which, based on the evidence of their first game, looks likely to happen again during this tournament.
There are calls to make over personnel for both managers. It was Japan’s substitutes who changed the game against so will Moriyasu stick or twist with his starting XI?
Costa Rica boss, Luis Fernando Suarez, has a similar call to make – but for different reasons as his entire team were woeful against Spain – and he will be hoping that whoever starts will play better if his side have any hope of earning a point in this group.
Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below:
Japan vs Costa Rica
After beating Germany 2-1, Japan are looking to win back-to-back World Cup matches for the first time since 2002 when they defeated Russia and Tunisia.
They have never won both of their first two fixtures of a single edition at the World Cup finals.
Japan vs Costa Rica
Japan have never lost in four previous meetings with Costa Rica in all competitions, winning three and drawing once. They’ve scored exactly three goals in all three victories in this run.
However, Costa Rica won their only previous World Cup game against an Asian nation, beating China 2-0 in 2002.
The Japanese are putting the rest of us to shame at the World Cup
“Japanese football fans have been caught on camera cleaning up Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium after their side’s momentous 2-1 performance against Germany at the World Cup – and the fact that the rest of the world is surprised (even shocked) is very telling.
“Videos on social media showed Japanese fans filling rubbish bags with litter from around their seats after the full-time whistle. The Japan players were also praised for leaving their changing room “spotless” after the match.
“I wasn’t surprised; but I will admit to having some small bias. I lived in Tokyo for two years, some 20 years ago, and the widespread focus on mindfulness (by which I don’t mean Insta-inspired yoga chanting, or gong baths; but being mindful of the people around you – and your environment) was both obvious and inspiring, even then.”
Opinion: The Japanese are putting the rest of us to shame at the World Cup
Why does a few fans doing something achingly simple feel so alien to us?
Latest World Cup odds
Following their impressive 2-1 win over Germany, Japan are now odds on favourites to defeat Costa Rica this morning and move to the top of Group E.
Here are the latest odds from Betfair:
Japan vs Costa Rica match odds
Japan: 1/2
Draw: 3/1
Costa Rica: 13/2
World Cup winner
Brazil: 13/5
France: 11/2
Spain: 13/2
Argentina: 15/2
England: 8/1
Portugal: 11/1
Netherlands: 14/1
Argentina party in dressing room for an hour after World Cup win over Mexico
Argentina celebrated wildly for over an hour after the full-time whistle at the Lusail Stadium after their crucial 2-0 win over Mexico at the Qatar World Cup.
Goals by their captain Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez sealed the victory and their first points of the competition, having been stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in the shock of the tournament earlier this week.
Argentina may still need to beat Poland or at the very least draw in their final game of the group in order to progress to the knockout rounds, but that did not stop them from celebrating in their dressing room.
Video footage surfaced online showing the players chanting, banging the walls and dancing on tables as the revelled in the result. Messi was late to collect his man of the match award as well as his post-match media duties.
Argentina party in dressing room for an hour after World Cup win over Mexico
Video footage surfaced online showing the players chanting, banging the walls and dancing on tables as the revelled in the result
Antoine Griezmann 2.0 keeps France on track at World Cup
It is an occupational hazard for a player and playmaker of Christian Eriksen’s quality. He tends to attract man-markers. Just not normally those of quite of the calibre of the top scorer in a European Championships and the second highest in a World Cup 2022.
A forward who cost £107million and scored in a World Cup final was reinvented as Eriksen’s dedicated sentry. “Antoine Griezmann was following him,” the Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand lamented after his side’s 2-1 defeat to France.
If that offers an echo of Bobby Charlton marking Franz Beckenbauer, and vice versa, in both 1966 and 1970, it was not all Griezmann was doing.
He was assisting, for starters: France’s winner came from a lovely waft of his left foot, curling a cross that Kylian Mbappe forced over the line. There might have been an equally elegant assist earlier, Griezmann supplying the defence-splitting pass from his own half, Mbappe reaching top gear before he was unceremoniously upended by Andreas Christensen.
Antoine Griezmann 2.0 keeps France on track at World Cup
A forward who cost £107million and scored in a World Cup final has been reinvented as a midfielder in Qatar
Japan vs Costa Rica
The fans are starting to arrive at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium ahead of kick off at 10am. It could be a good day for Japan who have the chance of qualifying for the last 16.
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.
Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.
“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national team. He struggled in South America, failed to qualify with Colombia then failed to qualify with Egypt as well. Just before the World Cup he went back and guided Iran where he worked for a long time.”
‘Disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Klinsmann resign for Iran comments
Klinsmann made negative comments about Iranian players’ behaviour towards the referee during their 2-0 win over Wales
Japan vs Costa Rica team changes
Hajime Moriyasu switches things up completely for Japan making five changes to the team that started against Germany last time out. The main takeaway is the new forward line of Yuki Soma, Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada and Ayase Ueda. Only Kamada started the 2-1 win over the Germans.
Costa Rica kept it simple. Kendall Watson starts in defence in place of Carlos Martinez and Gerson Torres is in for Jewison Bennette.
Hajime Moriyasu wants no complacency from Japan against Costa Rica
Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu encouraged his players to quickly “forget” their opening win against Germany and focus on Sunday’s Group E encounter with Costa Rica.
Wednesday’s victory was one of the most surprising results from the first round of group-stage games, with Japan upsetting the four-time World Cup winners 2-1.
While Moriyasu repeated his view that the match was an “historic victory” for Japan, he insisted now was not the time for reminiscing.
He said: “[Germany] is one of the best powerhouses in the football community, so I consider that this is an achievement of Japan and our players were wonderful, so I’m really proud of them playing like that.”
Hajime Moriyasu wants no complacency from Japan against Costa Rica
Moriyasu’s side started their World Cup campaign with a surprise win over Germany
