Japan will go looking to take a massive step towards reaching the last 16 at the World Cup 2022 on Sunday, when they face Costa Rica in Group E.

Their tremendous comeback win against Germany has put them in a fantastic position to progress, but with Spain to face in their last match the Asian nation will want to get points on the board again this time out.

It was Spain who delivered the biggest result of the finals so far, when they battered Costa Rica 7-0 in a Gavi-inspired rout.

Luis Fernando Suarez will be hoping for a mighty reaction from his team as a result of that defeat, with Costa Rica simply having to be better all over the pitch if they want any hope of taking even a point in this group.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Japan face Costa Rica on Sunday 27 November, with kick-off at 10am in Doha.

Where can I watch?

This fixture will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and can be streamed on ITV X, the replacement for the ITV Hub.

The Independent will also be covering the match via our live blog.

What is the team news?

Hiroki Sakai is Japan’s big doubt after their opening win against Germany, having come off in the second half. There could be changes in attack given how well the team fared after changes made during that victory. Takumi Minamino and goalscorer Takuma Asano will be hoping to start this time.

Costa Rica have no injury concerns but could make multiple changes given how dismally they performed against Spain.

Predicted line-ups

JPN - Gonda, Tomiyasu, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Morita, Shibasaki, Ito, Kamada, Minamino, Asano

CRI - Navas, Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Matarrita, Borges, Tejeda, Fuller, Bennette, Ruiz, Campbell

Odds

Japan 6/13

Draw 18/5

Costa Rica 38/5

Prediction

Costa Rica surely have to offer a response after their dismal opening game but Japan will pick up a second straight win to move a huge step closer to making the round of 16. Japan 2-1 Costa Rica.