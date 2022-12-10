Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates as Cristiano Ronaldo still dropped
Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on World Cup history with Portugal but does not start against a Morocco side who are on the verge of a landmark semi-final
Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and with history on the line. Morocco can become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup if they beat the Portuguese, who are favourites to progress to the final four following their brilliant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.
Morocco will be sure to put up more of a fight after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Spain, before holding their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations in the country and Arab communities across the world.
Walid Regragui’s side have already been one of the stories of the World Cup but the manager now wants his team to make history in Qatar. “We have already achieved great things but we feel it’s not enough,” he said. “We want to go further.”
Portugal manager Fernando Santos, meanwhile, made the huge decision to drop captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16, only for the 37-year-old’s replacement Goncalo Ramos to score a stunning hat-trick in the 6-1 win. Ronaldo remains dropped, as Santos sticks with the 21-year-old sensation.
Follow live updates from Morocco vs Portugal below, with the winner facing either England or France in the semi-finals
Kick off: Morocco 0-0 Portugal
Otavio kicks of the quarter-final for Portugal and the ball comes back to Ruben Dias in the back line. He encourages his team to push up the pitch before lifting a pass up to Goncalo Ramos.
The forward can’t bring it under control and Morocco take over possession.
Morocco vs Portugal
Portugal’s last appearance in the World Cup semi-finals was in 2006. Can they reach the final four once again today?
The light show finishes and the players head out onto the pitch ahead of the national anthems and kick off.
Morocco vs Portugal
Portugal’s 12 goals in this tournament have been netted by eight different players, which is the most different scorers they have had in a World Cup.
Fernando Santos’ men look dangerous and will be tough opponents for Morocco today.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains dropped as Portugal face Morocco in World Cup quarter-finals
Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for the second World Cup match in a row as Portugal take on Morocco in the quarter-finals.
Ronaldo remains dropped from Portugal’s starting line-up as manager Fernando Santos keeps faith with Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick as Ronaldo’s replacement in the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16.
The 37-year-old forward started each of Portugal’s three matches in the group stage but was dropped for the knockout stages, reportedly due to his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 defeat to South Korea.
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) dismissed speculation this week that Ronaldo had threatened to leave the country’s World Cup camp after being dropped from the starting line-up, with Santos explaining his side of the story.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains dropped as Portugal face Morocco in quarter-finals
Goncalo Ramos starts for Portugal following his hat-trick against Switzerland as Ronaldo remains on the bench
Morocco vs Portugal
Morocco have kept three cleansheets in four games at the 2022 World Cup, the most by an African side in a single edition of the tournament.
Everything seems to be falling in line for Walid Regragui’s team to achieve something remarkable at this tournament.
Morocco vs Portugal
Morocco are looking to become the first African team to qualify for the semi-final of a World Cup tournament.
Each of the previous three African sides to reach a quarter-final were all eliminated at this stage: Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.
Will Morocco be the first African nation to reach the semi-finals?
Morocco vs Portugal
Against Switzerland last time out, Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos became the first player to score a hat-trick on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose in 2002.
Can he add to his World Cup tally today?
Morocco vs Portugal
The fans are ready for this one. Will Morocco continue their brilliant campaign or will Portugal take one step closer to the World Cup final?
Morocco vs Portugal
This will be the third meeting between Morocco and Portugal, with the previous two both coming at the World Cup.
Morocco won the first one 3-1 in a group stage clash in 1986, before Portugal won 1-0 in the 2018 tournament where they also shared a group.
Who will win today’s game?
Morocco flying supporters into Qatar
The impact of Morocco’s success in this tournament is massive for the African nation.
The country’s official airline has been laying on seven additional flights from Morocco to Qatar in order to get more fans to attend the biggest football match in the country’s history.
The Al Thumama Stadium will be packed with Moroccan fans this afternoon.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies