Portugal's fans weigh on Ronaldo's role in World Cup

Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and with history on the line. Morocco can become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup if they beat the Portuguese, who are favourites to progress to the final four following their brilliant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.

Morocco will be sure to put up more of a fight after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Spain, before holding their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations in the country and Arab communities across the world.

Walid Regragui’s side have already been one of the stories of the World Cup but the manager now wants his team to make history in Qatar. “We have already achieved great things but we feel it’s not enough,” he said. “We want to go further.”

Portugal manager Fernando Santos, meanwhile, made the huge decision to drop captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16, only for the 37-year-old’s replacement Goncalo Ramos to score a stunning hat-trick in the 6-1 win. Ronaldo remains dropped, as Santos sticks with the 21-year-old sensation.

