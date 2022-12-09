✕ Close Argentina boss Scaloni 'not planning for penalties' against Netherlands

If Argentina are to win a third World Cup, with Lionel Messi and his teammates seeking their first, they must first overcome a nation that is equally hungry, in the form of Netherlands, in the quarter-finals.

The Dutch have been runners-up at a World Cup three times, most recently in 2010 before they were eliminated by Argentina on penalties in the 2014 semi-finals – then failed to qualify in 2018.

Netherlands, with Louis van Gaal in his third spell in charge, topped their group in Qatar before beating USA in the last 16, while Argentina also topped their pool before defeating Australia.

The winners here will face Croatia in the semi-finals, after the 2018 finalists beat Brazil on penalties.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: