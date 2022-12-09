Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates as Lionel Messi starts after Brazil exit
Quarter-final clash as Lionel Messi’s bid for a first World Cup crown sees Argentina take on Netherlands
If Argentina are to win a third World Cup, with Lionel Messi and his teammates seeking their first, they must first overcome a nation that is equally hungry, in the form of Netherlands, in the quarter-finals.
The Dutch have been runners-up at a World Cup three times, most recently in 2010 before they were eliminated by Argentina on penalties in the 2014 semi-finals – then failed to qualify in 2018.
Netherlands, with Louis van Gaal in his third spell in charge, topped their group in Qatar before beating USA in the last 16, while Argentina also topped their pool before defeating Australia.
The winners here will face Croatia in the semi-finals, after the 2018 finalists beat Brazil on penalties.
Netherlands 0-0 Argentina
12 mins: Lionel Messi drops deep to receive the ball but he’s hounded by Jurrien Timber and wins Argentina a free kick. They take it quickly as the Netherlands drop back to defend.
Rodrigo De Paul swings a cross in from the right but sends it straight into the hands of Andries Noppert.
Netherlands 0-0 Argentina
9 mins: Dumfries comes forward on the right wing and is closed down quickly by Acuna. The defender does well to force him over to the touchline the Netherlands win a throw in after the ball bounces out off Acuna’s leg.
The throw comes into the box where Depay flicks it towards the byline. Cody Gakpo thinks about trying to keep it in play but knows he won’t get to the ball before it goes out.
Netherlands 0-0 Argentina
6 mins: Memphis Depay makes a run through the defence as Virgil van Dijk powers a diagonal pass over to the right side of the pitch. The pass is poor though and Depay gives up the chase long before it skips out of play.
Netherlands 0-0 Argentina
3 mins: A quick break from Argentina sees the ball come up to Brighton’s Alexis MacAllister on the inside left part of the pitch. He carries the ball into the final third and feeds a pass out to Marcos Acuna who whips in an early cross but sees it headed clear.
Kick off: Netherlands 0-0 Argentina
The Netherlands get the ball rolling in the second quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup and immediately look to pick out Denzel Dumfries on the right side of the pitch.
Argentina win the ball in the air and spread it over to the opposite wing but the Oranje take possession and send it back to Virgil van Dijk.
Netherlands vs Argentina
Here come the teams.
The national anthems are played at the Lusail Stadium ahead of kick off at 7pm. Argentina have had the better of this fixture in recent World Cup clashes. Is it the turn of the Netherlands to go through?
Netherlands vs Argentina
Memphis Depay has been involved in 34 goals in his last 30 appearances for Netherlands in all competitions, scoring 24 and assisting 10. Will he be on target again today?
Netherlands vs Argentina
Lionel Messi has scored 789 goals in 1,000 official games for club and country in all competitions. He netted in his 1,000th match in the 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16.
Brazil’s entire belief system goes with them after crashing out of World Cup
Twenty minutes earlier they had been running manically, in between little leaps of joy, going off in different directions like a catherine wheel. Now Brazil sat in a broken huddle in the centre circle, and they wept.
There was to be no dancing tonight: not during a stodgy opening hour, nor even when Neymar scored what felt then like an iconic career-defining goal, for the overriding emotion had been not joy but relief at a dogged opponent finally dislodged. Certainly there would be no jig at the end of a penalty shootout lost, the culmination of a tense and draining night that killed off Brazil at this World Cup, and with it an entire belief system.
This was meant to be the tournament in which they reconnected with their Brazilian roots - attacking football served with style and a little samba. Manager Tite had committed to his bold system of five defensive players and five attackers, creating the most aggressively calibrated team at the tournament, and this quarter-final with Croatia was supposed to be another display to follow the last-16 thrashing of South Korea.
Brazil’s entire belief system goes with them
The Selecao’s dream is over after defeat on penalties at Education City Stadium
Luka Modric and Croatia, the destroyers of dreams, survive to preserve their own
Luka Modric had stared into the distance as, at long last, Brazil found the breakthrough and their voice. As Neymar scampered away, after exchanging a one-two with Rodrygo and then Lucas Pacqueta, before finishing high into the Croatia net, the curtain to an epic career at the top of international football was being brought down.
But around 20 minutes later, Modric was riding on the back of Ivan Perisic, chasing after the goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, them all charging towards another World Cup semi-final. For so long, Modric had been the one carrying Croatia. After another 120 minutes of pure heart and effort on 37-year-old legs, it was a ride he needed and had more than deserved.
How does he do this? How do they do this? Croatia have once again fought on and refused to die. It is what they do. They grind you down and suffocate you in an airless room, desperate for the chance to breathe again. When a population of 4.5 million suggests they should have no chance, Croatia existing in the latter stages of a major tournament is their lifeblood. While it was Bruno Petkovic putting a deflected effort past Alisson to rescue Croatia, it was Modric winning the ball back from his friend and former team-mate Casemiro at the start of the move to salvage their hopes.
Luka Modric and Croatia, the destroyers of dreams, survive to preserve their own
Croatia 0-0 Brazil (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties): From the brink of defeat, Modric and Croatia refused to die and extended their remarkable World Cup story
