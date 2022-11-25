Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, updates as Cody Gakpo curls in superb early goal
The winner of today’s Group A clash will secure a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup
A place in the last 16 is on offer for the winning team when Ecuador and the Netherlands meet in Group A this afternoon. The South American side impressively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of World Cup 2022 and know that a second victory today would see them safely into the knockout rounds. The same can be said of the Netherlands who left it late in their opener against Senegal before eventually collecting all three points.
Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, and delivering a commanding centre forward performance. He’s also the captain of the side and will need to match his previous display should his team have hopes of defeating the Dutch this afternoon.
Louis van Gaal’s side shared their goals with lauded attacker Cody Gakpo and midfielder Davy Klaassen late goalscorers against Senegal on Monday. The European team are favoured to progress quite far at this tournament after missing the 2018 edition and securing knockout football with a game to go will see them live up to their pre-tournament hype.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador
28 mins: Ecuador continue to probe!
This time it’s Valencia down the left - but the South Americans can’t quite find the right ball in the box.
Netherlands on the ropes a bit here!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador
25 mins: Lovely play from Ecuador!
The South Americans look threatening, with Moises Caicedo getting in down the left before Virgil van Dijk intercepted the cross right at the last moment!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador
22 mins: A surge down the right and then infield from Holland’s Denzel Dumfries sees him upended, with the ball smashed into his stomach, but the referee fails to give a free-kick!
Slight pause just while Dumfries gets his breath back - understandably winded!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador
18 mins: Netherlands quite comfortable in just controlling possession for the time being, without really probing in the attacking third.
Just taking the sting out of the game after gaining that early lead.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador
12 mins: First involvement for Enner Valencia - his left-foot half volley is slightly mishit but is goalbound before Holland’s Teun Koopmeiners manages to clear!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador
10 mins: Ecuador have controlled possession since that early strike from Gakpo - and are likely to have to change their approach from the off here now.
That early strike in the sixth minute, incidentally, is the earliest goal in a match so far at this World Cup!
And here it is!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador (Gakpo 6’)
6 mins: Oh what a start and WHAT A GOAL from Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo!
He takes the ball from Davy Klassen outside the penalty area before launching a fierce left-foot shot into the near top-corner - no chance for Ecuador keeper Hernán Galíndez!
Placed to perfection! Early breakthrough for the Dutch!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 0-0 Ecuador
4 mins: Early break in play here with Ecuador’s Ángelo Preciado down injured - he should be fine to continue.
Netherlands have had the majority of the ball in the first few minutes; bit bitty early on though.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Ecuador
KICK-OFF: Ecuador get us underway in this Group A clash!
Netherlands in their traditional home kit of orange while Ecuador are in their away blue shirt strip, with white shorts!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Ecuador
A reminder of the starting line-ups for this clash! Netherlands XI: Noppert, Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn.
Ecuador XI: Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Porozo, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Estrada, Valencia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies