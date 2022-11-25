The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Netherlands vs Ecuador prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Everything you need to know about the Group A clash in Qatar
Netherlands could effectively seal their passage to the last-16 with victory over an Ecuador side who are also looking to make it two wins out of two at the 2022 World Cup.
Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game on Sunday while the Dutch scored two goals in the closing stages to beat Senegal 2-0 as well.
Enner Valencia is Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer and now has a tally of five World Cup goals following his brace on opening night, while Cody Gakpo was the man who broke the deadlock for Louis van Gaal’s Holland side against Senegal.
This game is the second contest in Group A on Friday; at 1pm, Qatar take on Senegal with both looking for their first points of the tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is it?
Netherlands vs Ecuador is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Friday 25 November.
The game will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.
What is the team news?
Memphis Depay is pushing for a start after playing the last 30 minutes against Senegal - he could replace ex-Tottenham striker Vincent Jaansen in attack, with Van Gaal likely to stick with a 3-5-2 formation. Midfielder Marten de Roon is also returning from injury and could feature again from the bench.
For Ecuador, star man Valencia is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock to the knee, while Jeremy Sarmiento could replace Michael Estrada if coach Gustavo Alfaro opts for a change in formation.
Predicted line-ups
Netherlands XI: Noppert; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, F de Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Gakpo; Depay, Bergwijn
Ecuador XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Caicedo, Mendez, Ibarra; Sarmiento; Valencia
Odds
Netherlands - 3/4
Ecuador - 4/1
Draw - 13/5
Prediction
Ecuador impressed in the tournament opener but Netherlands should have too much quality for the South American side. Netherlands 2-0 Ecuador
