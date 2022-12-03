Netherlands vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Christian Pulisic misses early chances
The World Cup knockout stages begin as Cody Gakpo looks to extend his scoring run against Christian Pulisic’s USA side
The Netherlands face the USA as the World Cup knockout stage begins in Qatar. The opening last-16 clash of the tournament sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, take on the runners-up of Group B, the USA, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
It’s been an unpredictable World Cup so far, perhaps the most ever following a chaotic group stage, and both of these teams will be looking to defy the odds and embark on a deep tournament run. Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side have faced criticism back home for the manner in which they finished ahead of Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar in Group A, with the goals of breakout star forward Cody Gakpo so far being their lone bright spark.
The USA, meanwhile, are daring to dream after battling past Iran to qualify behind England in Group B. Christian Pulisic has been cleared to face the Netherlands after he was injured while scoring the winner against Iran, while the USA will look to cause the Dutch problems with their energy and physicality in midfield. The USA have not made it past the last-16 of a men’s World Cup since 2002.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 0-0 USA
8 mins: Pulisic is in - again! - down the left-hand side and his dangerous cross is headed clear by Nathan Ake.
Injury? What injury?!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 0-0 USA
7 mins: It’s a dominant start from the United States!
Denzel Dumfries forced into a sliding challenge to stop USA left back Antonee Robinson’s overlapping run from Pulisic’s through ball!
Corner for the USA - but it curls out for a goal-kick.
The Dutch having got going yet!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 0-0 USA
3 mins: Big early chance for Christian Pulisic!
The USA star is played through neatly in the box by captain Tyler Adams - he strikes left-footed but Dutch keeper Andries Noppert saves well with his feet!
Oh will the United States live to regret that? Very lively opening from the Americans...
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 0-0 USA
KICK-OFF! We’re underway with the first knockout game of the 2022 World Cup!
Who will progress to the quarter-finals to face either Argentina or Australia?
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA - a reminder of the starting XIs!
Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay
USA: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Musah, McKennie, Adams; Weah, Pulisic, Ferreira
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA
The teams are out at the Khalifa International Stadium, The Dutch in their usual orange strip, the United States in white.
Time for the national anthems!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA
The players are back in after their warm-up and we’re just 10 minutes away from the first knockout game of the 2022 World Cup!
The Netherlands topped their group, obtaining seven points from a group with Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador, while the United States emerged from the group-stage unbeaten - with a final win against Iran coming after draws versus Wales and England.
The teams should be out sortly!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA - STAT ATTACK!
- This is the first ever competitive meeting between the Netherlands and the United States
- Three-time finalists, the Netherlands have never won the World Cup
- The USA have not reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup since 2002, when head coach Gregg Berhalter was playing for his national team.
- The current US squad is the youngest left in the tournament
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA
Iran 0-1 USA - MATCH REPORT
By Ben Burrows at the Al Thumama Stadium
Christian Pulisic wasn’t born the last time the United States played Iran at a World Cup. But, 24 years on from ‘the mother of games’, he was the hero of the piece as his side gained a measure of revenge and a place in the last-16 in Qatar.
His winning goal, just before half-time of this 1-0 win at Thumama Stadium, gave the US the three points they needed to progress in second place from Group B alongside England, a third spot in the knockout rounds in as many tournaments.
He had come close against the Three Lions four days ago, hitting Jordan Pickford’s crossbar in a game the US could and should have won, but made no mistake when presented with the best opening in this one to score a first-ever World Cup goal.
The injury gained while firing home and that forced him off here will have a country sweating between now and a date with the Netherlands on Saturday, but that can wait for another day after a hard-earned and highly-charged victory that will be felt from Texas to Tehran.
“Why is it that you should not ask your government to take away its military fleet from the Persian Gulf?”, coach Gregg Berhalter was asked in his pre-match press conference. The question, about as far away from team news and tactics as you can get, succinctly set the scene ahead of this most political of contests in this or any sporting competition’s history.
USA edge through to World Cup last-16 with Pulisic netting winner against Iran
Iran 0-1 USA: Pulisic’s first-half goal was enough to sneak past an Iran side who fought to the very end
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA
Here’s the scene at the Khalifa International Stadium with around 35 minutes until kick-off!
This stadium was where Japan beat both Germany and Spain - could another upset be on the cards this afternoon?!
The Netherlands also lost their last-16 at Euro 2020 last year in something of a shock, against the Czech Republic!
