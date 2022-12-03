Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netherlands take on the USA as the World Cup knockout stages get underway in Qatar.

The last 16 clash sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, face a USA side who finished runners up to England in Group B.

Louis van Gaal’s side have been powered by the goals of Cody Gakpo - who opened the scoring in each of their group games.

The USA required a 1-0 win over Iran to book their place in the knockout stages, with Christian Pulisic scoring the winner.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Netherlands vs USA?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on Saturday 3 December. It will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

In the UK, it will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

The match will be shown on Fox Sports 1 in the United States.

What is the team news?

Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands, despite suffering a pelvic injury while scoring against Iran. Pulisic was taken to hospital during the 1-0 win, and although his status has been “day-to-day” since, the US Soccer Federation said after Friday’s training session that the American had been given the go-ahead.

Jose Sargent is a doubt, however, due to an ankle injury. “With Christian we’re hopeful, I think with [Sargent] a little less so,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said on Friday. “At this stage, it’s go time. If you can push through it, you do. So I’m sure he’ll have that mindset.”

The Netherlands have fewer concerns and could name an unchanged team from the side that beat Qatar, with Memphis Depay returning to full fitness. Nathan Ake is a yellow card away from suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

USA: Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Wright, Pulisic

Odds

Netherlands: 7/15

USA: 19/10

Prediction

The Netherlands did not impress during the group stages but you could argue that they have yet to be seriously tested at this World Cup. If they turn it on against the USA, they may prove why they are favourites, but it would still require improvement across all areas. The USA have the energy and gameplan to trouble the Netherlands with their press, which is set to be an important aspect of the match. If they can keep Cody Gakpo quiet and stop Frenkie de Jong from running the game, an upset may be on the cards. Netherlands 0-1 USA