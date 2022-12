Neymar facing race against time to be fit for World Cup last-16, Brazil admit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Neymar is facing a race against time to be fit for Brazil’s World Cup last 16 clash against South Korea.

Neymar and defender Danilo suffered ankle injuries in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled them out of their 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon on Friday night.

Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in the game against the Swiss, while Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus could also join the injury list after complaining of pain after the Cameroon game, where Tite fielded a second-string Brazil side.

“Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility,” team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said when asked about their availability for Monday’s last 16 game.

“Let’s wait what their transition will be - they have still not started to practice with the ball and it’s something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call.

“Danilo has been evolving very positively and today he did intense work with the ball and has adapted functionally very positively. The expectation is tomorrow he will be able to train normally with all players.

“Let’s observe what happens and if everything is OK, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next match.”

The team doctor added that Telles and Gabriel will undergo tests on Saturday.

“Alex Telles came off complaining of pain in his right knee after trauma. He has been assessed in the changing room and tomorrow will do a magnetic resonance image to be able to assess his condition,” he said.

“Gabriel Jesus after the game complained of pain in his right knee and after clinical assessment, we have asked for an imaging exam tomorrow.”

Despite losing to Cameroon, the first African team to beat Brazil at the World Cup, Tite’s side finished top of Group G on goal difference on six points, ahead of Switzerland who went through after beating Serbia 3-2.