Poland vs Saudi Arabia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture today

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group C clash

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 26 November 2022 07:02
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day six

Robert Lewandowski will hope to make up for his penalty miss against Mexico as Poland take on Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.

Lewandowski saw his penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa as Poland drew 0-0 with Mexico in their opening match of Group C.

It was a golden opportunity for Poland to take advantage of Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina in their opening match.

Saudi Arabia stunned one of the tournament favourites and Lionel Messi with a 2-1 win, that will go down as one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Poland vs Saudi Arabia?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Education City Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and where can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and online on ITV X.

What is the team news?

Krystian Bielik and Bartosz Bereszynski picked up knocks against Mexico and both are considered to be doubts.

Yasser Alshahrani and captain Salman Alfaraj are injury doubts for Saudi Arabia following their opening win against Argentina.

Predicted line-ups

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Bednarek, Glik, Bereszynski; Szymanski, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Saudi Arabia: Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulayhi, Albrikan; Almalki, Kanno, S. Aldawsari, Alburayk; Al Abid, Alshehri.

Odds

Poland: 4/5

Draw: 19/7

Saudi Arabia: 9/2

Prediction

The odds remain stacked against Saudi Arabia but Poland have simply failed to impress in any of their recent showings at major tournaments. Another upset may be on the cards, but it may just be a Saudi Arabia draw this time. Poland 0-0 Saudi Arabia

