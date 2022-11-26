What channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on? How to watch on TV and online
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group C clash
Saudi Arabia will be hoping to pull off another shock at the World Cup as they take on Poland in Group C.
Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world as they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.
The stunning result over Lionel Messi’s side blew Group C wide open but neither Poland or Mexico could take advantage as they drew 0-0.
It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory, while Robert Lewandowski will hope to make amends after his penalty miss.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Poland vs Saudi Arabia?
The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Education City Stadium.
What TV channel is it on and where can I watch it online?
It will be shown live on ITV 1 and online on ITV X.
What is the team news?
Krystian Bielik and Bartosz Bereszynski picked up knocks against Mexico and both are considered to be doubts.
Yasser Alshahrani and captain Salman Alfaraj are injury doubts for Saudi Arabia following their opening win against Argentina.
Predicted line-ups
Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Bednarek, Glik, Bereszynski; Szymanski, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski
Saudi Arabia: Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulayhi, Albrikan; Almalki, Kanno, S. Aldawsari, Alburayk; Al Abid, Alshehri.
Odds
Poland: 4/5
Draw: 19/7
Saudi Arabia: 9/2
Prediction
The odds remain stacked against Saudi Arabia but Poland have simply failed to impress in any of their recent showings at major tournaments. Another upset may be on the cards, but it may just be a Saudi Arabia draw this time. Poland 0-0 Saudi Arabia
