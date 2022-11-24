Is Portugal vs Ghana on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Portugal and Ghana begin their Qatar World Cup campaigns as they face off in Group H.

Ghana have a number of Premier League players in their ranks, including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, but Portugal have a strong line-up that goes beyond captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo are real threats among Fernando Santos’ squad, and they will be motivated to make the most of this generation of talent as they bid to win Portugal’s first World Cup. To do so, however, the 2016 European champions must first navigate ties with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

This match with Ghana is also set also mark Ronaldo’s first time competing since Tuesday’s news that he has left Manchester United by mutual consent.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Portugal vs Ghana is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Thursday 24 November.

It is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

ITV 1 will air the action live in the UK, while the broadcaster’s app and website ITVX will also stream the match live.

What is the team news?

Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal training ahead of his side’s Qatar World Cup opener (AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s 4-0 friendly victory over Nigeria through illness last week, but the captain has insisted that he is fit to compete here.

Santos’ squad is otherwise in good shape, too, and the same can be said of Ghana as things stand.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Ghana XI: Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Sulemana, Kudus, J Ayew; Williams

Odds

Portugal – 4/11

Ghana – 9/1

Draw – 15/4

Via Betfair.

Prediction

No team has had it easy at the World Cup so far, and Portugal have a history of struggling in the opening rounds. Don’t be surprised, therefore, if Ghana frustrate Ronaldo and co – before ultimately falling to Portugal’s greater quality. Portugal 1-0 Ghana.