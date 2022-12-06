✕ Close Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day 16

Portugal take on Switzerland in the World Cup looking to grab the final place in the quarter-finals in Qatar and a match against Morocco following their stunning win over Spain on penalties.

Portugal finished top of Group H despite their defeat to South Korea, but head coach Fernando Santos has dropped Cristiano Ronaldo following his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 loss. Ronaldo’s performances have been generally underwhelming and the subject of criticism in Portugal, with the 37-year-old looking to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Switzerland will be hoping to spring an upset after they finished runner-up in Group G thanks to a dramatic and stormy 3-2 win over Serbia. The World Cup has been full of upsets so far, and Switzerland will be out to provide a late twist on what has been a dramatic day in Qatar. Follow all the action in our live blog below, following the conclusion of Morocco’s dramatic win against Spain.