Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Ramos and Pepe strike with Ronaldo on bench
Portugal and Ronaldo are aiming to reach their first World Cup quarter-final since 2006 against underdogs and dark horses Switzerland, but the 37-year-old has been dropped by manager Fernando Santos
Portugal take on Switzerland in the World Cup looking to grab the final place in the quarter-finals in Qatar and a match against Morocco following their stunning win over Spain on penalties.
Portugal finished top of Group H despite their defeat to South Korea, but head coach Fernando Santos has dropped Cristiano Ronaldo following his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 loss. Ronaldo’s performances have been generally underwhelming and the subject of criticism in Portugal, with the 37-year-old looking to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.
Switzerland will be hoping to spring an upset after they finished runner-up in Group G thanks to a dramatic and stormy 3-2 win over Serbia. The World Cup has been full of upsets so far, and Switzerland will be out to provide a late twist on what has been a dramatic day in Qatar. Follow all the action in our live blog below, following the conclusion of Morocco’s dramatic win against Spain.
GOAL! Portugal 2-0 Switzerland (Pepe, 33’)⚽️
33 mins: Two for Portugal! They win a corner that Bruno Fernandes lifts into the middle of the box. Pepe makes a run from deep and has no-one around him when the ball drops onto his head.
The Portuguese defender powers it past Yann Sommer and doubles his team’s lead.
Portugal 1-0 Switzerland
30 mins: Chance! Xherdan Shaqiri takes the free kick for Switzerland and whips it around the wall. The shot is heading for the bottom corner but Diogo Costa leaps across and pushes the ball wide of the target.
The resultant corner is easily cleared but Portugal.
Portugal 1-0 Switzerland
28 mins: Sommer boots the ball into the middle of the pitch where Breel Embolo brings the ball under control. He spins towards the Portuguese goal and shakes off a couple of tackles.
Ruben Dias tries to recover the ball but Embolo is too strong and eventually wins a free kick from Dias holding him back.
Portugal 1-0 Switzerland
25 mins: Portugal have stepped up a gear since taking the lead too. Fabian Schar is on the deck and needs some treatment from the medical team.
The defender looks okay and will continue for Switzerland.
Portugal 1-0 Switzerland
23 mins: Bernardo Silva sends the ball through midfield and gives it to Joao Felix who floats a pass over the top for Goncalo Ramos. Ramos manages to bring the ball down but his first touch is heavy meaning by the time he gets a shot away he can’t give it as much power as he’d like.
Sommer keeps it out.
Portugal 1-0 Switzerland
20 mins: That goal will change the complexion of the game as well. Switzerland will have to step up now and search for an equaliser.
Guerreiro is played forward on the left wing and his pass into the box is worked away. It bobbles up for Otavio who has a dart at goal and fizzes his shot through the defence but Sommer manages to keep it out.
GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Switzerland (Ramos, 17’)⚽️
17 mins: What a strike! Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at the top of the pitch is given the ball on the left side of the Swiss box and he checks to the left and smashes his shot straight at goal.
The angle is incredibly tight but the accuracy and power behind the strike leaves Yann Sommer with no chance to stop it.
Portugal 0-0 Switzerland
15 mins: This game already has a similar feel to the Morocco versus Spain last-16 tie. Switzerland are being fluid with their formation and drop into a back five when Portugal are in possession.
Bernardo Silva is given the ball and weaves into the box before a squared pass gets intercepted and cleared.
Portugal 0-0 Switzerland
12 mins: Bernardo Silva brings the ball through midfield before sliding it to Otavio. He lays it off to Diogo Dalot who flicks a forward pass up to the edge of the box.
Goncalo Ramos is the target but Ricardo Rodriguez leaps in front of him and heads the ball clear.
Portugal 0-0 Switzerland
9 mins: A lovely diagonal ball over to Edimilson Fernandes on the right side sees the Swiss right back get forward on the wing. He cuts inside and lifts a cross over to the back post but the pass is too heavy for Remo Freuler and bounces out of play.
