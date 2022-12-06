Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.

Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.

First, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.

The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended with a loss to South Korea but top spot in the pool secured nonetheless.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The game will is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Tuesday 6 December.

It is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX app and website.

What is the team news?

Otavio is a doubt in the Portugal midfield, while left back Nuno Mendes and defensive partner Danilo remain longer-term absentees due to injury.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer missed his side’s final group game due to illness, and he may be out again here, with Gregor Kobel likely to deputise.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; B Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo

Switzerland XI: Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Odds

Bruno Fernandes scored twice for Portugal in their group-stage win over Uruguay (AFP via Getty Images)

Portugal - 2/5

Switzerland - 15/8

Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 12/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Portugal to endure some nervy spells and look under threat, but ultimately to advance courtesy of their superior quality. Portugal 2-1 Switzerland.