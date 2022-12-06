Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.

Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

The Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot in the pool nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Switzerland came up short against Brazil and qualified second behind the tournament favourites in their group, but they did record solid wins over Cameroon and Serbia.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The game will is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Tuesday 6 December.

It is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX app and website.

What is the team news?

Otavio is a doubt in the Portugal midfield, while left back Nuno Mendes and defensive partner Danilo remain longer-term absentees due to injury.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer missed his side’s final group game due to illness, and he may be out again here, with Gregor Kobel likely to deputise.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; B Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo

Switzerland XI: Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Odds

Bruno Fernandes scored twice for Portugal in their group-stage win over Uruguay (AFP via Getty Images)

Portugal - 2/5

Switzerland - 15/8

Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 12/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Portugal to endure some nervy spells and look under threat, but ultimately to advance courtesy of their superior quality. Portugal 2-1 Switzerland.