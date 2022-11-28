✕ Close What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo take on Uruguay in a crucial World Cup Group H clash. Ronaldo made men’s World Cup history as he became the first player to score in five different tournaments with the opening goal of his country’s 3-2 win over Ghana, and Portugal can qualify for the last 16 with another victory this evening.

Despite Ronaldo’s moment of history, it was Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao who starred in Portugal’s opening win - while there was a let off at the end as Inaki Williams slipped after rounding the fortunate goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are on the back foot following their 0-0 stalemate with South Korea. Uruguay hit the post twice and will hope their star-studded frontline of Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can make more of an impact here. Follow all the action with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Brazil’s match with Switzerland in Group G.