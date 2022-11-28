Jump to content

Liveupdated1669668524

Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Ronaldo claims Fernandes goal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal meet Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay as Group H heats up in Qatar

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 28 November 2022 20:48
Comments
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo take on Uruguay in a crucial World Cup Group H clash. Ronaldo made men’s World Cup history as he became the first player to score in five different tournaments with the opening goal of his country’s 3-2 win over Ghana, and Portugal can qualify for the last 16 with another victory this evening.

Despite Ronaldo’s moment of history, it was Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao who starred in Portugal’s opening win - while there was a let off at the end as Inaki Williams slipped after rounding the fortunate goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are on the back foot following their 0-0 stalemate with South Korea. Uruguay hit the post twice and will hope their star-studded frontline of Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can make more of an impact here. Follow all the action with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Brazil’s match with Switzerland in Group G.

1669668524

PENALTY! Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

89 mins: Ooooh, there is now a VAR check on that Gimenez handball!

And it’s a penalty!

It was lovely play from Fernandes. He nutmegged Gimenez, who then touched the ball with his hand after falling to ground.

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:48
1669668483

Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

88 mins: And those changes have worked for Portugal, as they take control again through Bernardo and Fernandes, who appeals for a penalty after squeezing the ball under Gimenez and appears to strike his hand. Bernardo then has a gap to curl for the far post, but sees his shot blocked.

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:48
1669668196

Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

84 mins: Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be too happy but Santos needed to make some changes. Can Uruguay go again? Not like that, though, as Valverde shoots over from distance.

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:43
1669668121

Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

83 mins: Triple change for Portugal, who have lost control of this game and need to settle things down. Ronaldo is among those taken off, along with Felix and Carvalho. Matheus Nunes, João Palhinha and Gonçalo Ramos come on.

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:42
1669668025

Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

81 mins: Uruguay are getting closer and closer... Varela whips in a lovely cross and Suarez is storming in, but Cancelo defends his front post really well and is able to clear.

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:40
1669667901

Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

79 mins: ANOTHER CHANCE! It’s all Uruguay now. Valverde strides forward and slips in De Arrascaeta, who is through on goal. He decides to try and chip the on-rushing Costa, but the finish is not convincing. The goalkeeper makes the save but Uruguay are pushing hard now.

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:38
1669667817

Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

77 mins: SO CLOSE! Giorgian de Arrascaeta whips in a free-kick that falls to Suarez at the front post! He looks certain to score but can’t squeeze the shot in, and it ripples into the side-netting!

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:36
1669667685

Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

75 mins: OFF THE POST! Wow - so unlucky. The substitute Maxi Gomez rattles the outside of the post with a curling effort from the edge.

That’s three times now in Qatar that Uruguay have hit the post without scoring!

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:34
1669667541

Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

73 mins: Utter confusion here. The initial numbers suggested Uruguay were about to replace both Cavani and Nunez.

Suarez was furious at the assistant referee, and it turns out Nunez’s number was a mistake.

Cavani indeed makes way, though, but he is angry as well. He boots a bottle or something as he walks past his coach.

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:32
1669667416

Portugal 1-0 Uruguay

71 mins: Chance! Valera whips in a ball towards the front post but Nunez is on his heels and Portugal clear!

Now, Luis Suarez is about to come on...

Jamie Braidwood28 November 2022 20:30

