Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from opening game
Group A clash as hosts get controversial tournament underway following opening ceremony
Qatar and Ecuador meet in Group A of the World Cup in Qatar. The opening match of the tournament is normally a moment of celebration as the festival of football begins but with Qatar 2022 dogged by controversy surrounding a litany of issues, including the host country’s human rights record and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, this World Cup feels different.
After 12 years of preparation, all eyes will be on Qatar’s debut match at a World Cup as the host country get the tournament underway. Although they may lack star names, Qatar are the Asian Cup champions and head into the World Cup with an organised and well-drilled team.
Ecuador, meanwhile, grabbed a shock spot for Qatar in the competitive South American qualifiers. La Tri are a young, dynamic side, as displayed by the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. They will want to put early pressure on both Senegal and Netherlands ahead of their opening match in Group A tomorrow.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
Wales ready to prove again that sidekicks can star in their own right
The shirt Pele wore in Wales’ last match in a World Cup ended up being used by a Sunday league pub team in Swansea. It may have cost Mel Charles, the defender who swapped shirts with the 17-year-old in Gothenburg, a small fortune in latter years when such memorabilia would have been valuable; as it was, Charles, who played in era when the maximum wage was £20 a week, could not afford a new kit for the amateur side he managed and so reached into his stash of former international shirts.
Should, say, Joe Rodon or Chris Mepham end up with Lionel Messi’s top in a potential quarter-final in December, it is unlikely to meet with a similar fate. But it is one illustration of how times have changed since Wales last graced the global stage. In 1958, 25 percent of the teams were the Home Nations; there was a British pot in the draw.
And if that ensured they could not face each other in the group stage then, now, as in Euro 2016, Wales are pooled with England. They topped that pool on their way to the semi-finals and a small country have shown they can go a long way: Wales have escaped the group stage in 1958, 2016 and Euro 2020.
Wales ready to prove again that sidekicks can star in their own right
Wales are out to echo recent tournament successes at a first World Cup for 64 years
Qatar aim to avoid embarrassment after 12 long years preparing for World Cup
When Qatar hit rock bottom, it might have been an irrelevant detail. Until, a few weeks in 2010 after they reached their lowest world ranking of 113th, they were awarded the 2022 World Cup. If much of the focus in the subsequent 12 years has concerned the off-field issues that rendered Qatar a controversial choice as hosts, on the pitch they risked embarrassment.
When they kick off against Ecuador on Sunday, it is with an altogether better pedigree. Qatar have won their last five games, albeit against teams who have not qualified for the World Cup. For the first time, they won the Asian Cup in 2019. They were Gold Cup semi-finalists in 2021. As the Qatari league paused in September, they have had longer to prepare than anyone else. Some of it has been spent at a training camp in Marbella. Some of their summer involved playing friendlies against European club sides.
“Qatar go into this tournament with an organised and well-drilled squad who are familiar with the stadiums, heat and landscape of the country,” noted Neil McGuinness, who previously worked for the Qatar FA and Aspire Academy on the identification and selection of players ahead of the World Cup.
Qatar aim to avoid embarrassment after 12 long years preparing for World Cup
The host nation were awarded the tournament in 2010 while occupying their lowest world ranking ever. Now, more than a decade on, they seek respect on the pitch
We must not forget the price that was paid for this World Cup
The joy of football is complicated this time. Not just because the World Cup is happening in the wrong season, but because it is being staged in the wrong place.
We have known that ever since the decision to award the tournament to Qatar was taken, but what is significant is that the human rights groups that have protested against the Qatari government’s abuses have never called for a boycott. They hoped that the international attention paid to Qatar would help drive reform.
So it has, to an extent more limited than The Independent would have wished. As David Harding, our international editor, writes, changes have been announced – but they have not necessarily been enforced.
Editorial: We must not forget the price that was paid for this World Cup
Editorial: We should watch the games and enjoy the spectacle but remember that our entertainment has come at a cost
Gary Speed ‘always in our thoughts’ as Aaron Ramsey realises World Cup dream
Aaron Ramsey says Gary Speed convinced him that Wales would qualify for the World Cup one day.
Speed set the target of World Cup qualification for Wales’ group of talented young players before his tragic death at the age of 42 in 2011.
Wales were ranked 112th in the world when Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010 and playing at the tournament then seemed like wishful thinking for long-suffering Dragons supporters.
But Ramsey, who Speed appointed captain at the age of 20, said: “Gary had this way about him that you would believe anything he would say.”
Gary Speed ‘always in our thoughts’ as Aaron Ramsey realises World Cup dream
Wales were ranked 112th in the world when Qatar were awarded the finals in 201
Maddison misses England training again
James Maddison is a major doubt for England’s opening fixture of the World Cup against Iran on Monday as the Leicester City midfielder had to once again sit out today’s training session.
He trained indoors away from the other 25 players in England’s World Cup squad and is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained during the first half of Leicester’s 2-0 win over West Ham last weekend.
Maddison faces competition for a place in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up with the attacking midfielder competing with the likes of Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish but now it seems unlikely that he will feature against Iran tomorrow.
Allen out of Wales’ World Cup opener
Wales midfielder Joe Allen will miss tomorrow’s World Cup encounter against the United States due to a hamstring injury. Allen was a major doubt having not played since September.
“We said from the start we were going to give every possible chance but he’s not going to make it if I’m being completely honest,” says manager Robert Page.
“If he breaks down, he’s definitely out for the tournament. We’re not going to push him.”
Fans arrive in Qatar
Supporters have arrived in Qatar ahead of today’s opening ceremony and first fixture.
England and Wales prepared to defy Fifa and wear OneLove captain’s armband
England and Wales will defy Fifa and wear their OneLove captain’s armband despite the world governing body launching their own social awareness campaign.
Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are among the seven captains that will wear the armband, along with the skippers of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.
The campaign is designed to highlight discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and concerns over the welfare of migrant labour.
England and Wales prepared to defy Fifa and wear OneLove captain’s armband
Fifa have instructed all competing nations to wear their armband, but the Football Association and the Football Association of Wales are understood to be pressing ahead with the OneLove campaign
Joe Lycett ‘shreds £10,000’ after David Beckham fails to respond to Qatar World Cup ultimatum
Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 after David Beckham refused to pull out of his reported £10 million World Cup deal.
Last week, the stand-up comedian issued an ultimatum to Beckham over his involvement in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham ended his alleged multi-million deal over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues. It is illegal to be gay in Qatar.
If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former England player) and livestream it on Sunday (20 November) at midday on the website BendersLikeBeckham.com.
Joe Lycett ‘shreds £10,000’ after David Beckham ignores Qatar World Cup ultimatum
Comedian appeared in tulle jacket in the colours of the Pride Progress flag for short livestream
Who is in England’s Fifa World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?
England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.
Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.
Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.
Southgate will be relying on squad stalwarts including Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling to navigate the team through the first round as comfortably as possible. Then younger players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Phil Foden will also be looking to make an impact at the biggest tournament in world football for the first time in their careers.
Here is everything you need to know about England’s group stage opponents and their fixture schedule out in Qatar:
Who is in England’s Fifa World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play the matches?
England’s fixtures for the 2022 World Cup
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies