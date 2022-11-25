Qatar v Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and updates from crucial Group A clash
The loser of today’s game will be all but knocked out of the World Cup
Qatar and Senegal go head-to-head in a crucial World Cup 2022 group stage clash after both sides lost their opening fixtures. The tournament hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador on the opening day of the competition whilst Senegal conceded two late goals to lose to the Netherlands by the same scoreline.
Victory for either side will keep them in touch of a place in the knockout rounds but the loser of today’s game is out of the tournament with one more group match yet to play. Should Qatar triumph this afternoon it would be a huge blow for the African champions who are still reeling from the absence of Sadio Mane due to injury.
Yet, Senegal will fancy their chances of defeating Qatar and keeping themselves in the hunt for a spot in the knockout phases. They at least looked worthy of a draw against the Netherlands, until those late goals, while the hosts were poor from first whistle to last against Ecuador.
Qatar have never beaten African opponents, losing twice to Algeria and once to Egypt in their three attempts, and on Sunday failed to have a shot on target against Ecuador. If they have any hopes of remaining in the competition then they need to drastically improve on their first performance.
Follow all the action from our live blog below:
Qatar 0-0 Senegal
27 mins: Senegal have had five attempts already with only one shot on target. The cross comes in from the right and Meshaal Barsham punches it out of the area.
Youssouf Sabaly is waiting on the edge of the box though and he fizzes a first time effort just wide of the near post.
Qatar 0-0 Senegal
24 mins: Chance! That’s nice from Senegal. The operate around the edge of the Qatar box before Idrissa Gueye plays a sharp one-two with Famara Diedhou.
When he’s given the ball back, Gueye lets fly from range and pulls his effort narrowly wide of the left-hand post.
Qatar 0-0 Senegal
21 mins: Ismail Mohamad collects the first yellow card of the game for taking out Boulaye Dia from behind in the middle of the pitch.
It hasn’t all gone Senegal’s way but they’ve had the majority of possession without really penetrating Qatar’s well packed defence.
Qatar 0-0 Senegal
18 mins: Close! Senegal win a corner that gets swung into the middle of the box. Abdou Diallo and Famara Diedhou are waiting for the ball but it drops over Diallo as Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham comes off his line.
He flaps at the ball and gets a slight touch which takes it away from Diedhou who manages to get a head to it anyway but can’t guide it on target.
It bounces wide of the back post to safety.
Qatar 0-0 Senegal
15 mins: Chance! Positive signs from Qatar as they nicely work the ball down the right wing. The cross comes into the middle of the box targetting Boualem Khouki but Kalidu Koulibaly beats him in the air.
The Senegalese defender nods the ball out of the box where it drops for Akram Afif who fizzes a shot over the crossbar!
Qatar 0-0 Senegal
12 mins: Ismail Jakobs is fed the ball over on the left wing for Senegal and he swings in a decent cross only for Boualem Khouki to head it clear.
Qatar are pinned inside their own half at the minute and are being asked to steadfastly defend. Senegal will want to take advantage of this pressure.
Qatar 0-0 Senegal
9 mins: A driving run from Akram Afif excites the Qatari crowd as he storms down the left wing. A squared pass inside gives the ball to Abdelkarim Hassan who miscontrols it and allows Senegal to poke it back to Edouard Mendy in goal.
This has been a brighter start from Qatar though.
Shot! Sarr continues to cause problems out on the right. He pulls a cross into the middle but the ball comes bouncing out to Nampalys Mendy.
Mendy flicks it up and volleys an effort wide of the left-hand post.
Qatar 0-0 Senegal
6 mins: Chance! The opening attack comes from Senegal as Sarr is given the ball on the right side of the pitch. He drives down the line before cutting into the box and shifting around a defender.
Sarr shoots from a tight angle as Assim Madibo gets across to deflect the effort into the side netting. The referee doesn’t see the deflection though and Qatar are awarded a goal kick.
Qatar 0-0 Senegal
3 mins: A crossfield pass comes over to the right wing where Youssouf Sabaly has pushed high up the pitch for Senegal.
He decides to nod it up the byline in an attempt to get Ismaila Sarr in behind but the forward is held in check and the ball bounces out for a goal kick.
Kick off: Qatar 0-0 Senegal
The host get the ball rolling and send it long down the left wing. The ball is intercepted and Senegal take over possession. The pass it into midfield but a well-timed tackle from Karim Boudiaf wins the ball back for Qatar.
Nice start from the midfielder.
