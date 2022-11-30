✕ Close Renard plots Saudi passage to the last 16 at the World Cup

Saudi Arabia take on Mexico in crucial Group C clash that could decide who makes it into the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in their opening game put them top of Group A but their defeat to Poland means there is still work to do and one point tonight may not be enough for them to qualify. They need the mindset of going out and winning the game against Mexico to ensure they make it through.

Mexico are in the same position. They must win tonight if they want to make it into the last 16 and hope that Poland defeat or draw with Argentina. There are a few permutations that could get Mexico into the knockout stages but to give themselves the best possible chance they need to defeat Saudi Arabia by two goals or more.

Salman Al Faraj is out of the tournament meaning that Saudi Arabia are without their captain whilst Mexico’s leader Andres Guardado is a doubt due to a muscle issue.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: