Saudi Arabia vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from decisive Group C match
Mexico must defeat Saudi Arabia to keep their hopes of a place in the last-16 alive
Saudi Arabia take on Mexico in crucial Group C clash that could decide who makes it into the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup.
Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in their opening game put them top of Group A but their defeat to Poland means there is still work to do and one point tonight may not be enough for them to qualify. They need the mindset of going out and winning the game against Mexico to ensure they make it through.
Mexico are in the same position. They must win tonight if they want to make it into the last 16 and hope that Poland defeat or draw with Argentina. There are a few permutations that could get Mexico into the knockout stages but to give themselves the best possible chance they need to defeat Saudi Arabia by two goals or more.
Salman Al Faraj is out of the tournament meaning that Saudi Arabia are without their captain whilst Mexico’s leader Andres Guardado is a doubt due to a muscle issue.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Mexico last suffered group stage elimination in 1978 and they have reached the round of 16 in each of their previous seven World Cups.
El Tri have mustered just five shots on target in their first two matches, with each one coming from a different player.
Group C permutations
Poland and Argentina are the top two in the group following wins over Saudi Arabia and Mexico respectively on Saturday. Those two meet in tonight’s group decider, meaning there is a decent chance one of them will go out.
Poland would be guaranteed progression with a draw, while Argentina will go through if they win but both sides will go through if both games are drawn.
Saudi Arabia will secure their entry to the knockout stage if they beat Mexico.
Mexico need to beat the Saudis to have any hope of going through. They would be through if both they and Poland win.
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Saudi Arabia have failed to score in eight of their 16 fixtures in 2022 - the only time they’ve found the net more than once was in their 2-1 victory over Argentina last Tuesday.
This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore
It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.
“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”
The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.
Anyone who has been in Doha for the first week of this World Cup would have had many similar stories pass in front of their eyes. The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre said on Sunday that there had been six cases of migrant worker abuse reported in that time alone.
This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore
To walk around Qatar is to be blinded by lights, deafened by sounds, but the football has not distracted away from the debate around the most controversial World Cup in history, writes Miguel Delaney
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico odds
Mexico: 7/10
Draw: 3/1
Saudi Arabia: 15/4
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico prediction
Mexico’s progress hinges on scoring that elusive first goal of the World Cup. If they can do that, and do it early, they should be fine.
If not, Saudi Arabia can hang on for the draw that could secure their progress. Even if Mexico get the win, though, will it be enough?
Mexico 1-0 Saudi Arabia
England XI vs Senegal: Our writers pick starting line-up for World Cup last 16 tie
England play Senegal in the World Cup last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium after securing top spot in Group B.
A more pleasing performance in the 3-0 victory over Wales sets Gareth Southgate’s side up nicely for what he has described as the “big business” of the tournament in Qatar.
But Southgate has a number of selection dilemmas with Marcus Rashford representing a player reborn following his brace on Tuesday and Phil Foden making his case to start again after also getting on the scoresheet.
There is plenty to ponder, with Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka all under consideration to return to the starting line-up.
Here is how our writers would line up against Senegal on Sunday:
Rashford or Sterling? Our writers pick England starting XI vs Senegal
The Three Lions play the Lions of Teranga in the last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Mexico are unbeaten in five previous meetings with Saudi Arabia, winning four and drawing the other.
Belgium on the brink as golden generation bid to keep last World Cup shot alive
It could be the end of an era for a generation. They are the golden generation who have not struck gold and probably never will now. And yet Roberto Martinez, with his remarkable gift for positivity, argued that, even with a group-stage exit from the World Cup, the greatest pool of players Belgium have ever had have achieved more than some champions.
“This generation haven’t won a major tournament but they’re leaving a legacy and that can go further,” the Belgium manager said. “This group of players deserve respect and admiration. We can win, draw or lose but the legacy of this generation is clear. The next 20 years will not be the same because of them.”
Martinez’s reasoning was multifaceted. “They got a bronze medal in 2018, they were four years the No 1 [ranked team by Fifa] and 21 of them have got their A Licences,” he said. “They are going to carry on affecting Belgian football from a coaching perspective for the next 20 years.”
Belgium on the brink as golden generation bid to keep last World Cup shot alive
An ageing Belgium squad must beat Croatia on Thursday to stay in the World Cup or it could well be the final time we see many of the so-called golden generation together on football’s greatest stage
England evolve and embrace a new strength at World Cup
Daniel Sturridge got one. So did Wayne Rooney. And that, it transpired, was the sum total of England’s goals in the 2014 World Cup. They had only mustered one more in 2010, Steven Gerrard, Jermain Defoe and Matt Upson the scorers.
So when Marcus Rashford brought up a century of World Cup goals for England, it underlined how few arrived in the years immediately before Gareth Southgate’s appointment. Some 23, almost a quarter, have come for a manager often deemed conservative in his style of play. If that is aided by the generosity of Panama and Iran, conceding six apiece in group games separated by four years, a second-half trio against Wales means England have only ever scored more goals in two World Cups than their nine now: 2018 and 1966. They are the top scorers in 2022. Not bad for a team being held back by a supposedly puritanical manager.
If the difference with the Fabio Capello and Roy Hodgson years lies first and foremost in the quantity of goals, the new element is the identity of the scorers. It is no secret England have been over-reliant on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in Southgate’s reign, particularly in tournament football when their next likeliest finishers seemed to be Harry Maguire and John Stones.
England evolve and embrace a new strength at World Cup
England have six scorers so far and none of them have been Harry Kane, the man who top scored in Russia four years ago
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies