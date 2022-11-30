Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669833124

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from decisive Group C match

Mexico must defeat Saudi Arabia to keep their hopes of a place in the last-16 alive

Michael Jones
Wednesday 30 November 2022 18:32
Comments
Renard plots Saudi passage to the last 16 at the World Cup

Saudi Arabia take on Mexico in crucial Group C clash that could decide who makes it into the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in their opening game put them top of Group A but their defeat to Poland means there is still work to do and one point tonight may not be enough for them to qualify. They need the mindset of going out and winning the game against Mexico to ensure they make it through.

Mexico are in the same position. They must win tonight if they want to make it into the last 16 and hope that Poland defeat or draw with Argentina. There are a few permutations that could get Mexico into the knockout stages but to give themselves the best possible chance they need to defeat Saudi Arabia by two goals or more.

Salman Al Faraj is out of the tournament meaning that Saudi Arabia are without their captain whilst Mexico’s leader Andres Guardado is a doubt due to a muscle issue.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Recommended

1669833052

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Mexico last suffered group stage elimination in 1978 and they have reached the round of 16 in each of their previous seven World Cups.

El Tri have mustered just five shots on target in their first two matches, with each one coming from a different player.

Michael Jones30 November 2022 18:30
1669832812

Group C permutations

Poland and Argentina are the top two in the group following wins over Saudi Arabia and Mexico respectively on Saturday. Those two meet in tonight’s group decider, meaning there is a decent chance one of them will go out.

Poland would be guaranteed progression with a draw, while Argentina will go through if they win but both sides will go through if both games are drawn.

Saudi Arabia will secure their entry to the knockout stage if they beat Mexico.

Mexico need to beat the Saudis to have any hope of going through. They would be through if both they and Poland win.

Michael Jones30 November 2022 18:26
1669832572

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Saudi Arabia have failed to score in eight of their 16 fixtures in 2022 - the only time they’ve found the net more than once was in their 2-1 victory over Argentina last Tuesday.

Michael Jones30 November 2022 18:22
1669832332

This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore

It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.

“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”

The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.

Anyone who has been in Doha for the first week of this World Cup would have had many similar stories pass in front of their eyes. The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre said on Sunday that there had been six cases of migrant worker abuse reported in that time alone.

This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore

To walk around Qatar is to be blinded by lights, deafened by sounds, but the football has not distracted away from the debate around the most controversial World Cup in history, writes Miguel Delaney

Michael Jones30 November 2022 18:18
1669832092

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico odds

Mexico: 7/10

Draw: 3/1

Saudi Arabia: 15/4

Michael Jones30 November 2022 18:14
1669831852

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico prediction

Mexico’s progress hinges on scoring that elusive first goal of the World Cup. If they can do that, and do it early, they should be fine.

If not, Saudi Arabia can hang on for the draw that could secure their progress. Even if Mexico get the win, though, will it be enough?

Mexico 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Michael Jones30 November 2022 18:10
1669831612

England XI vs Senegal: Our writers pick starting line-up for World Cup last 16 tie

England play Senegal in the World Cup last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium after securing top spot in Group B.

A more pleasing performance in the 3-0 victory over Wales sets Gareth Southgate’s side up nicely for what he has described as the “big business” of the tournament in Qatar.

But Southgate has a number of selection dilemmas with Marcus Rashford representing a player reborn following his brace on Tuesday and Phil Foden making his case to start again after also getting on the scoresheet.

There is plenty to ponder, with Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka all under consideration to return to the starting line-up.

Here is how our writers would line up against Senegal on Sunday:

Rashford or Sterling? Our writers pick England starting XI vs Senegal

The Three Lions play the Lions of Teranga in the last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar

Michael Jones30 November 2022 18:06
1669831287

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Mexico are unbeaten in five previous meetings with Saudi Arabia, winning four and drawing the other.

Michael Jones30 November 2022 18:01
1669831037

Belgium on the brink as golden generation bid to keep last World Cup shot alive

It could be the end of an era for a generation. They are the golden generation who have not struck gold and probably never will now. And yet Roberto Martinez, with his remarkable gift for positivity, argued that, even with a group-stage exit from the World Cup, the greatest pool of players Belgium have ever had have achieved more than some champions.

“This generation haven’t won a major tournament but they’re leaving a legacy and that can go further,” the Belgium manager said. “This group of players deserve respect and admiration. We can win, draw or lose but the legacy of this generation is clear. The next 20 years will not be the same because of them.”

Martinez’s reasoning was multifaceted. “They got a bronze medal in 2018, they were four years the No 1 [ranked team by Fifa] and 21 of them have got their A Licences,” he said. “They are going to carry on affecting Belgian football from a coaching perspective for the next 20 years.”

Belgium on the brink as golden generation bid to keep last World Cup shot alive

An ageing Belgium squad must beat Croatia on Thursday to stay in the World Cup or it could well be the final time we see many of the so-called golden generation together on football’s greatest stage

Michael Jones30 November 2022 17:57
1669830797

England evolve and embrace a new strength at World Cup

Daniel Sturridge got one. So did Wayne Rooney. And that, it transpired, was the sum total of England’s goals in the 2014 World Cup. They had only mustered one more in 2010, Steven Gerrard, Jermain Defoe and Matt Upson the scorers.

So when Marcus Rashford brought up a century of World Cup goals for England, it underlined how few arrived in the years immediately before Gareth Southgate’s appointment. Some 23, almost a quarter, have come for a manager often deemed conservative in his style of play. If that is aided by the generosity of Panama and Iran, conceding six apiece in group games separated by four years, a second-half trio against Wales means England have only ever scored more goals in two World Cups than their nine now: 2018 and 1966. They are the top scorers in 2022. Not bad for a team being held back by a supposedly puritanical manager.

If the difference with the Fabio Capello and Roy Hodgson years lies first and foremost in the quantity of goals, the new element is the identity of the scorers. It is no secret England have been over-reliant on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in Southgate’s reign, particularly in tournament football when their next likeliest finishers seemed to be Harry Maguire and John Stones.

England evolve and embrace a new strength at World Cup

England have six scorers so far and none of them have been Harry Kane, the man who top scored in Russia four years ago

Michael Jones30 November 2022 17:53

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in