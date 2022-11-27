Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from decisive Group E clash
Germany seek first campaign victory as Spain target World Cup last 16
Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match, but Costa Rica’s stunning win over Japan earlier today has blown Group E wide open.
Spain are now unable to book their place in the last 16 even if they win this evening, while Germany have been handed a lifeline. Germany, were staring down the barrel of an early exit following their shock 2-1 loss to Japan last time out, but there is now margin for error and a second defeat would still not see eliminated at the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
This clash of European heavyweights is too difficult to call ahead of kick off but both teams will be looking at their younger players to light up the game. Spain have the teenage duo of Pedri and Gavi partnering the experienced Sergio Busquets whilst Germany will count on 19-year-old Jamal Musiala to add an extra dimension to their wide play.
Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below:
Spain vs Germany
Group E permutations
After Costa Rica’s shock 1-0 win over Japan earlier today, no team can either be elimated or qualify for the last 16 tonight.
A Spain win would put Luis Enrique’s side in complete control. They would only need to draw against Japan to win the group in their last game. A Germany defeat would not be the end of the world. As long as they beat Costa Rica and Japan lose to Spain, they would be through. This would also be the case if Spain and Germany draw.
A Germany win would put all four teams on three points ahead of the final fixtures, but Spain and Germany would both be in a strong position.
What are the group tiebreakers at the World Cup?
As the group stage of Qatar 2022 heads towards the final round of games, several quartets are tightly matched with decisive fixtures to come
Spain vs Germany
Belgium’s shock World Cup defeat by Morocco on Sunday led to riots on the streets of Brussels, with photos and videos showing cars being smashed and upturned, and fires being started.
The incidents in the Belgian capital, which saw riot police deployed, followed the national football team’s surprise 2-0 loss to Morocco in Group F, a result that puts Roberto Martinez’s side on the brink of an early exit from the competition in Qatar.
Belgium fans riot in Brussels after World Cup defeat by Morocco
Belgium suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Morocco to put them on the brink of a group-stage exit in Qatar
Spain vs Germany
Prediction?
Germany simply cannot afford to lose here and with their added desperation, a major response is probable. Spain will be a tricky test, but we’ll lean on the character of a world class side fighting back to earn a 2-1 win here to get back on track in Qatar.
Spain vs Germany
How special is this kid?
Barcelona’s 18-year-old Gavi became the country’s youngest World Cup player, and the youngest to score since Brazil great Pele in 1958 after netting in their 7-0 win over Costa Rica.
He starts again toady alongside the 19-year-old Pedri, who was also magnificent against Costa Rica.
Spain vs Germany
Luis Enrique warned overconfidence could cause Spain’s downfall when they face Germany in their second Group E clash on Sunday.
Spain dominated their opening contest, trouncing Costa Rica 7-0 with the highest margin of any win in Qatar so far and netting the most goals the country have ever scored in a World Cup match.
It was a performance that surprised even their manager, who urged his players to remain measured in their response to the decisive victory.
Enrique said: “We tried to manage that victory with all normality. We got the three points, that’s it.
“It was a resounding victory that fills us with confidence, but we shouldn’t have too much confidence. We are facing an opponent, Germany, against which we cannot be overconfident otherwise they will hammer us.
“We have a very smart squad, smart enough to know that we have to respect our opponent, and we will have to give it our all. It’s a great challenge.”
Luis Enrique warns Spain not to underestimate Germany in crucial World Cup clash
Spain hammered Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match while Germany lost against Japan.
Spain vs Germany
Germany boss Hansi Flick wants the focus on his side redirected from politics to competitive matters as they approach their critical encounter with Spain on Sunday.
Germany sit third in Group E after one round of matches following their surprise 2-1 loss to Japan on Wednesday, so picking up points against Spain – coming off a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica – will be essential.
Some suggested the Germans were distracted by the debate surrounding their decision to stage a pre-match protest ahead of that midweek opener, a conversation Flick was keen to move past.
He said: “It’s just the way it is. We need to accept a lot of other things about all this noise in the background of what happened before the tournament, and the story with the armband. The main focus for me has been the football.”
Germany boss Hansi Flick keen to move past 'noise' after World Cup protest
The Germans face Spain in their second Group E match after losing their first against Japan
Spain vs Germany
Spain vs Germany big match preview, by Miguel Delaney
As Luis Enrique was talking about how sex the night before games is fine, but an “orgy” is “not ideal”, Hansi Flick - well - was seeming metaphorically impotent. It was Ilkay Gundogan who had been the strongest voice in a crisis meeting after the defeat to Japan, where Germany’s somewhat unlucky display started to come apart as Flick desperately threw on more forwards. The breakthrough didn’t come with either Niclas Fullkrug or Youssoufa Moukoko.
These weren’t exactly the most inspired or imaginative decisions.
Flick and his staff have since been scrutinising the Spanish match against Costa Rica, looking for different ways to get at them, but also the gaps in their own team. Thilo Kehrer is expected to come in for the struggling Niklas Sule.
More insight than that will be required, and not just because of how good Spain were in that 7-0, or how it is a rare group-stage clash between heavyweights that could slam Germany out.
It is also a meeting between the only two coaches at this World Cup to have recent major club success. And what success. The two are responsible for the last two trebles in the Champions League. Luis Enrique won with Barcelona in 2015, Flick with Bayern Munich in 2020.
Hansi Flick and Luis Enrique at the heart of battle of World Cup heavyweights
They may be the two best coaches at the tournament with the German in particular needing to show it with his team’s place in Qatar under threat after an opening defeat
Spain vs Germany
Now all eyes turn to what many predicted to be the clash of the World Cup group stages as Spain take on Germany in Group E, in a meeting of two former champions.
Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening fixture as Luis Enrique’s side made a flying start, while Germany were stunned by Japan in a 1-0 defeat.
Earlier today in Group E, Japan were unable to build on their shock opening win against Germany as they fell to a disappointing defeat to Costa Rica.
The result is a boost to Germany, who will no longer be knocked out if they lose to Spain tonight. A draw may even be a good result.
Costa Rica earn redemption as Japan pluck another tragedy from jaws of triumph
Japan 0-1 Costa Rica: Los Ticos bounced back after a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain in their Qatar World Cup opener
Croatia fight back to win as Canada entertain again but exit World Cup early
Report by Karl Matchett
Another World Cup day, another World Cup moment of history. Just 90 seconds after kick-off, Canada had their first-ever goal at a finals, Alphonso Davies had his moment of redemption and the Qatar tournament had its earliest goal in any game.
The best side in Concacaf qualifying had shown their qualities in the opener against Belgium without earning reward - mostly due to Davies seeing a penalty saved, but with profligacy elsewhere too.
This time the fast start brought the best reward of all, but despite those opening scenes of jubilation and pride, promise and potential, Canada are out.
Croatia fight back to win as Canada entertain again but exit World Cup early
Croatia 4-1 Canada: Alphonso Davies gave the Concacaf nation the lead but Andrej Kramaric hit a brace in response, either side of Marko Livaja’s fine finish, with Lovro Majer netting in stoppage time
FULL TIME! Croatia 4-1 Canada
Canada are out! They scored a historic goal but Croatia’s supreme comeback means they are just the second team to exit the tournament, along with Qatar. That was a classy response from Croatia, who claim a big win and will go into their deciding fixture against Belgium full on confidence.
