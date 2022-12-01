Japan vs Spain LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Doan and Tanaka complete shock comeback
Spain need a point to guarantee a place in the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup
Spain are looking to clinch top spot in Group E at the 2022 World Cup with a win against Japan this evening.
Luis Enrique’s side were hit back by Germany last time out, but are still poised to finish first if they can beat Japan, who were stunned by Costa Rica and must win here to stand a chance of making the last 16.
The 2010 champions need a point to guarantee their qualification for the knockout-phase, while half-an-eye will be on the other match in Group E between Costa Rica and Germany.
“We have to think that we are at the top of the so-called Group of Death and we have to stay positive,” Spain boss Luis Enrique said ahead of the match.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
World Cup 2022: Japan 2-1 Spain
70 mins: Big chance for Asano to make it 3-1!
Japan on the counter-attack - the substitute is fed in behind but can’t get a firm contact on the cross!
But... Costa Rica have scored again - they lead Germany! So, as it stands, Spain are now heading out!
Japan and Costa Rica going through at the moment!
World Cup 2022: Japan 2-1 Spain
66 mins: Japan look like a team reborn!
Spain are back in control of possession but are struggling to find a way through this Japanese defence.
Alba and Fati coming on for Spain; Balde and Gavi come off.
For Japan: Tomiyasu (of Arsenal) comes on for Kamada.
World Cup 2022: Japan 2-1 Spain
Here’s that second Japan goal - did it cross the line?!
World Cup 2022: Costa Rica 1-1 Germany
Costa Rica are equalised! Germany going out as it stands - with Japan through as group winners just ahead of Spain!
What a turnaround early in the second-half in both games.
Costa Rica vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updates
Germany must defeat Costa Rica or else they will be eliminated from the World Cup
World Cup 2022: Japan 2-1 Spain
60 mins: Changes galore.
Spain make a double sub: Morata and Williams OFF; Asensio and Torres ON.
Japan bring on Asano for Maeda.
WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN THIS GAME?!
World Cup 2022: Japan 2-1 Spain (Tanaka, 51)
53 mins: Oh my - CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?!
Japan are ahead - after a lengthy VAR check!
Ao Tanaka’s goal is given! He converts from a cross from close-range, but was the ball kept in play?! The goal is given!
Original replays made it seem the ball was out!
But what a turnaround here!
World Cup 2022: Japan 1-1 Spain (Doan 48’)
GOAL! Ristu Doan has scored with virtually his first touch!
It’s a powerful left-foot strike from the midfielder and Simon dives to his left - but can’t save it!
He should save it. But out of nothing, Japan are level!
As it stands, Germany are out!
World Cup 2022: Japan 0-1 Spain
Back underway in the second-half!
World Cup 2022: Japan 0-1 Spain
The players are back out for the second-half - but there has been a few changes!
Dani Carvajal has come on for Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back for Spain.
For Japan: Nagatomo and Kubo OFF; Doan and Mitoma ON.
Bold from Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu!
World Cup 2022: Costa Rica 0-1 Germany
In the other game in Group E, Germany have the advantage over Costa Rica.
Follow our live blog below for updates:
Costa Rica vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updates
Germany must defeat Costa Rica or else they will be eliminated from the World Cup
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies