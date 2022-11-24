Jump to content

Switzerland vs Cameroon prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group G match

Lawrence Ostlere
Thursday 24 November 2022 08:28
Comments
<p>Cameroon’s coach Rigobert Song watches Vincent Aboubakar during a training session</p>

Cameroon’s coach Rigobert Song watches Vincent Aboubakar during a training session

(AFP via Getty Images)

Switzerland take on Cameroon in Group G of the Qatar World Cup on Thursday.

Last time out on the world stage, the Swiss progressed to the last-16 but came a cropper to Sweden by a solitary goal. Similarly in 2014, a last-minute Angel Di Maria beauty resulted in a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the first knockout round.

The Swiss are the slight favourites here with a team which still relies on key players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka.

But Cameroon have some talent in their ranks like Andre Onana and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and they will know that victory here could give them the platform to make it out of a tough group also containing Serbia.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Switzerland vs Cameroon?

The Group G match kicks off at 10am GMT at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 9am, as well as online on ITV X.

Team news

Switzerland have named four goalkeeprs in their squad due to fitness concerns over Yann Sommer. Kevin Mbabu and Steven Zuber are injured and are not involved in the World Cup.

Cameroon are expected to have a full squad to choose from, with capain Vincent Aboubakar set to lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Switzerland: Kobel, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.

Cameroon: Onana, Fai, N’Koulou, Castelleto, Tolo, Anguissa, Ntcham, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Ekambi, Aboubakar.

Odds

Switzerland 3/4

Draw 12/5

Cameroon 21/5

Prediction

Switzerland have the edge on paper but Cameroon are a useful outfit who can put up a competitive fight in Group G, especially given their pedigree in attack and their outstanding goalkeeper. Switzerland 1-1 Cameroon.

