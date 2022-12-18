Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak is in charge of the World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Marciniak was given the honour of reffing the showpiece final by Fifa’s chairman of referees Pierluigi Collina, who has been assessing the officials across the tournament in Qatar. He is the first-ever Pole to referee a World Cup final and he is being assisted by compatriots Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz while another countryman - Tomasz Kwiatkowski - is the VAR for the game.

Marciniak has already taken charge of both Argentina and France in Qatar. He had the whistle for Les Bleus’ win over Denmark in the group stages - dishing out three yellow cards - before then officiating La Albiceleste‘s victory over Australia in the last 16.

Here is the full officiating team for the World Cup final between Argentina and France:

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

(POL) Assistant Referee 1: Pawel Sokolnicki ( POL)

POL) Assistant Referee 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)

(POL) Fourth Official: Ismail Elfath (USA)

(USA) Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

(POL) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)

(VEN) Offside Video Assistant Referee: Kyle Atkins (USA)

(USA) Support Video Assistant Referee: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)

When: Sunday 18 December 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Lusail Stadium

Odds (after 90 minutes)

Argentina win: 9/5

France win: 9/5

Draw: 2/1

Via Betfair