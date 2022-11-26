Jump to content

Liveupdated1669454228

Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D today

Both nations need a win from this Group D meeting to boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds

Michael Jones
Saturday 26 November 2022 09:17
Comments
Socceroos hold final training as they look to bounce back against Tunisia

Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup.

Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.

Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

1669454145

Tunisia vs Australia team changes

There is just one change to the Tunisia side who drew with Denmark in their opening game. Forward Naim Sliti comes in to replace Brondby’s Anis Slimane who drops to the bench.

Australia also make a change following their defeat to defending champions France. Fran Karacic replaces injured Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson in the starting XI.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 09:15
1669453690

Tunisia vs Australia

Less than an hour to go until kick off in this Group D encounter. The fans are flocking to the stadium and the atmosphere is building nicely.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Michael Jones26 November 2022 09:08
1669453496

Tunisia vs Australia line-ups

Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Bronn, Meriah, Talbi, Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi, Sliti, Jebali, Msakni

Australia XI: Ryan, Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, McGree, Mooy, Irvine, Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

Michael Jones26 November 2022 09:04
1669453250

Tunisia vs Australia prediction

This could be a game of fine margins but Tunisia should have just enough of an edge in terms of quality to get over the line. Tunisia 1-0 Australia.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 09:00
1669452938

Tunisia vs Australia

Tunisia’s only win in their last 13 group-stage games since 1998 came against Panama four years ago. They’ll have their sights on three points today.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 08:55
1669452767

Tunisia vs Australia

This is just the third meeting between Tunisia and Australia in all competitions - Australia won 3-0 in a friendly in October 1997, before Tunisia won 2-0 at the 2005 Confederations Cup.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 08:52
1669452213

England turn to Wales after goalless World Cup draw with USA

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England football team were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States.

Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.

Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar in the first half as Gregg Berhalter’s American side threatened to cause an upset against an England team that created precious little across the 90 minutes.

The goalless draw meant Southgate’s side blew the chance to wrap up progress to the knockout phase with a game to spare, leading to loud jeers echoing around Al Bayt Stadium at the final whistle.

England turn to Wales after goalless World Cup draw with USA

Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 08:43
1669451515

Tunisia vs Australia early team news and predicted line-ups

Tunsia have no fresh injury concerns and could welcome back Wahbi Khazri into the side after his missed the first game.

Australia picked up no injury problems against France and are likely to send out a similar side despite the thrashing.

Predicted line-ups

Tunisia: Dahmen, Bronn, Meriah, albi, Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi, Msakni, Jebali, Khazri.

Australia: Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin, Duke.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 08:31
1669447483

Tunisia vs Australia

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the World Cup group stages. Today’s action sees play from Groups C and D as teams look to stride closer to a spot in the knockout rounds.

No team has made it into the last 16 as of yet with the Netherlands and England squandering chances to secure their spots yesterday in two drawn games but today could see the first nations advance out of the groups.

Following their shock victory over Argentina, Saudi Arabia would become the first nation to reach the knockouts if they also defeat Poland this afternoon and based on their performance against Lionel Messi’s side that isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

The current world champions, France, are also within one win of qualifying. The defeated Australia 4-1 in their opening Group D game and take on Denmark in the 4pm kick off today. Another victory there and they are safely through to the next round.

The day promises to be one of surprises and drama - as everyday is during the World Cup - so stick with us as we bring you all the build-up, team news and live coverage from all four matches.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 07:24

