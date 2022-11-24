Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669300633

Uruguay v South Korea LIVE World Cup 2022: Latest score and updates as game still goalless late on

Group H clash as Darwin Nunez’s La Celeste take on Son Heung-min’s Taegeuk Warriors at Education City Stadium

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 24 November 2022 14:37
Comments
Suarez, Cavani and Nunez set to lead Uruguay attack vs South Korea

Uruguay play South Korea in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar.

Two-time winners of the tournament, La Celeste are seen as dark horses this year, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in fine form, while veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will look for one last hurrah.

Federico Valverde might be more important than anybody, and the Real Madrid midfielder will be key to dictating the tempo against South Korea. Son Heung-min is hoping to play despite suffering a face fracture in the build-up for the tournament while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League, meaning he will wear a face mask - at least during the group stage.

Both sides will be confident they can not only qualify but finish top of a wide-open group that also includes Ghana and Portugal.

Follow all the action with our live blog below

Recommended

1669300633

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

80 mins: The Independent’s sports editor Ben Burrows has been at two of the three goalless draws at the World Cup so far. His match today was Uruguay vs South Korea, and we are now heading for a third...

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:37
1669300501

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

77 mins: Almost an instant impact from Cho Gue-sung! He brings down a pass and then flashes a half-volley wide from 30 yards.

Now a double change for Uruguay. Vina and De La Cruz come on.

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:35
1669300399

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

76 mins: Smart defending from Bentancur to read Son’s cross and cut it out at the front post. Then, Nunez is unable to control a long pass forward.

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:33
1669300340

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

74 mins: A triple change for South Korea. Among that, Kim Seung-gyu is off and will be left with the memory of his first-half miss. Cho Gue-sung will now lead the line.

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:32
1669300141

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

71 mins: And then almost a chance for South Korea! Son just punts a pass forward with his left foot and with Kim Seung-gyu chasing, Rochet has to head clear from outside of his box.

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:29
1669300023

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

68 mins: Oooh. Almost from Cavini. His first touch buys him a step of space, but his shot is well blocked by the wall of red shirts that quickly swarmed around him.

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:27
1669299947

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

67 mins: Dear, dear, dear. Bentancur floats a pass out of play and as time goes on I am feeling less and less optimistic about a breakthrough.

Some attacking quality, please!

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:25
1669299731

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

63 mins: Chance! Out of nowhere too, that’s what Nunez gives you. The ball breaks to Godin and he spots Nunez on the left. He benefits from Kim Min-jae slipping, and Nunez is able to carry towards goal on the angle. Suarez was at the back post but Nunez was unable to pick him out and South Korea clear.

Now here comes Cavani. As expected, he replaces Suarez.

Kim Min-jae has stayed down, too, after an awkward landing.

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:22
1669299469

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

60 mins: This second half has been very low on quality. Edinson Cavini is coming on - it has to be for Suarez.

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:17
1669299318

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

57 mins: Son is back up. Caceres is booked. Danny Murphy is complaining about football boots without laces.

Jamie Braidwood24 November 2022 14:15

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in