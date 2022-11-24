Uruguay v South Korea LIVE World Cup 2022: Latest score and updates as game still goalless late on
Group H clash as Darwin Nunez’s La Celeste take on Son Heung-min’s Taegeuk Warriors at Education City Stadium
Uruguay play South Korea in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar.
Two-time winners of the tournament, La Celeste are seen as dark horses this year, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in fine form, while veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will look for one last hurrah.
Federico Valverde might be more important than anybody, and the Real Madrid midfielder will be key to dictating the tempo against South Korea. Son Heung-min is hoping to play despite suffering a face fracture in the build-up for the tournament while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League, meaning he will wear a face mask - at least during the group stage.
Both sides will be confident they can not only qualify but finish top of a wide-open group that also includes Ghana and Portugal.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
80 mins: The Independent’s sports editor Ben Burrows has been at two of the three goalless draws at the World Cup so far. His match today was Uruguay vs South Korea, and we are now heading for a third...
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
77 mins: Almost an instant impact from Cho Gue-sung! He brings down a pass and then flashes a half-volley wide from 30 yards.
Now a double change for Uruguay. Vina and De La Cruz come on.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
76 mins: Smart defending from Bentancur to read Son’s cross and cut it out at the front post. Then, Nunez is unable to control a long pass forward.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
74 mins: A triple change for South Korea. Among that, Kim Seung-gyu is off and will be left with the memory of his first-half miss. Cho Gue-sung will now lead the line.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
71 mins: And then almost a chance for South Korea! Son just punts a pass forward with his left foot and with Kim Seung-gyu chasing, Rochet has to head clear from outside of his box.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
68 mins: Oooh. Almost from Cavini. His first touch buys him a step of space, but his shot is well blocked by the wall of red shirts that quickly swarmed around him.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
67 mins: Dear, dear, dear. Bentancur floats a pass out of play and as time goes on I am feeling less and less optimistic about a breakthrough.
Some attacking quality, please!
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
63 mins: Chance! Out of nowhere too, that’s what Nunez gives you. The ball breaks to Godin and he spots Nunez on the left. He benefits from Kim Min-jae slipping, and Nunez is able to carry towards goal on the angle. Suarez was at the back post but Nunez was unable to pick him out and South Korea clear.
Now here comes Cavani. As expected, he replaces Suarez.
Kim Min-jae has stayed down, too, after an awkward landing.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
60 mins: This second half has been very low on quality. Edinson Cavini is coming on - it has to be for Suarez.
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
57 mins: Son is back up. Caceres is booked. Danny Murphy is complaining about football boots without laces.
