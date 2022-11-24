Uruguay vs South Korea LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Son Heung-min set to start
Group H clash as Darwin Nunez’s La Celeste take on Son Heung-min’s Taegeuk Warriors at Education City Stadium
Uruguay play South Korea in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar.
Two-time winners of the tournament, La Celeste are seen as dark horses this year, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in fine form, while veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will look for one last hurrah.
Federico Valverde might be more important than anybody, and the Real Madrid midfielder will be key to dictating the tempo against South Korea. Son Heung-min is hoping to play despite suffering a face fracture in the build-up for the tournament while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League, meaning he will wear a face mask - at least during the group stage.
Both sides will be confident they can not only qualify but finish top of a wide-open group that also includes Ghana and Portugal.
Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Switzerland vs Cameroon
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
82 mins: CHANCE! Swizerland expose the space behind the Cameroon defence as Rodriguez plays in Rieder down the left. The cross towards the front post is dangerous and Seferovic is not far away, but Nicolas Nkoulou scrambles clear.
Switzerland then ask for a penalty after the ball hits Aboubakar’s hand - but it was clearly accidental.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
80 mins: Cameroon right back Fai swings a cross over from the wing - it misses everyone but gives Yann Sommer a brief scare. We’ve all seen crosses like that drift into the far corner, and this wasn’t too far away.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
78 mins: The changes have done little to lift either team. The past five minutes or so have been a complete non-event.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
74 mins: And here come the Cameroon changes. The striker Vincent Aboubakar, who was a surprise omission from the starting team, replaces Chupo-Moting and immediately takes the armband. Georges-Kevin N’Koudou is on too.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
70 mins: This time Shaqiri’s cross drifts long. Here comes a triple Swiss change, and Shaqiri is among those to be removed as well as Embolo. Interesting decision, that.
Frei, Okafor and Seferovic all come on.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
67’ - DOUBLE CHANCE!
Switzerland are denied a second! They break into space once more - with Shaqiri cutting a dangerous ball back to Vargas. He looks certain to score - but Onana produces a great stop to his left.
Then, from the corner, Shaqiri whips in a lethal cross. Embolo is waiting for the tap-in, but Anguissa stretches at the last moment to clear! Great defending, although it was almost an own goal.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
66 mins: Chance! Cameroon’s best moment of the half. Mbeumo floats a cross in from a set-piece and Anguissa rises well to meet it. The header is straigth at Sommer.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
61 mins: Switzerland fly forward again - so much space for them now to attack into. Vargas is forced wide by the Cameroon defence, as he slashes wide. Have Cameroon gambled too much, too soon though. That’s the question.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
59 mins: There’s lots of space appearing for Switzerland now. Cameroon have to be careful. Shaqiri plays through Vargas, who had Xhaka free in the middle. However Vargas was offside, which was a relief for the winger as his cross was ballooned over the bar.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
57 mins: SAVE! Great work by Chupo-Moting, who beats Akanji around the outside to break into the box. Sommer makes the save at his near post, but Anguissa is furious after demanding the cut-back.
