Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England warned Wales are ‘wounded animal’ ahead of World Cup meeting

Wales’ chances of qualification in effect disappeared with Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Iran

Richard Jolly
Doha
Saturday 26 November 2022 22:30
Comments
Sky News reporters attempt to interview Wales fans backfires twice in 13 seconds

Chris Mepham has warned England to beware of the “wounded animal” of a Wales with nothing to lose when they bow out of the World Cup on Tuesday.

Wales’ chances of qualification in effect disappeared with the 2-0 defeat to Iran but defender Mepham feels that will make Robert Page’s team more dangerous now they can take the handbrake off.

And he takes heart from their record of troubling elite teams in the past as he vowed to give England a tough game.

“Handbrake off now, we need to go for it,” the Bournemouth centre-back said. “We’ve nothing to lose and sometimes that’s quite dangerous for other teams, when you’ve nothing to lose, a wounded animal. We have to take the handbrake off and go for it against England.

“If there’s ever a game the group will be motivated for, it’d be that one. We’ve shown in the past against quality teams, we can match them. We need to dig deep against England, they’re a top side.”

Recommended

Mepham struggled to explain Wales’ loss to Iran but accepted they were below par in both defence and attack.

He added: “Everyone was really motivated, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. I just thought attacking-wise it didn’t click and defensively we looked vulnerable, which isn’t like us.

“We’ve shown over a period of time now that defensively we’ve been really solid and that wasn’t attacking-wise or defensively wasn’t where we want to be. I can’t put my finger on it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in