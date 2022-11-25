Wales vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction after Wayne Hennessey sent off
Latest score, goals and updates as Gareth Bale’s Wales continue their World Cup journey in a crucial Group B clash
Wales face Iran in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar. Wales earned a 1-1 draw against the USA in their first World Cup match in 64 years as Gareth Bale’s penalty capped a dramatic second-half fightback.
Kieffer Moore’s introduction helped to turn the match around and gives Wales a fighting chance to qualify from Group B, but the result they get against Iran may be more decisive to their hopes.
Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening match, in which their players did not sing the national anthem as a show of support to protestors in the country, and would be all but eliminated from the World Cup if they lose to Wales. Rob Page’s side face England in their final group stage match, heightening the importance of their clash agiainst Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Bale will became Wales’ all-time leading appearance holding when he wins his 110th cap and it would be fitting if the nation’s captain and talisman produces another big moment on the international stage.
Follow all the action from Wales vs Iran in our live blog below:
Wales 0-0 Iran
90+3 mins: Joe Allen intercepts a cross and Wales’ clearance comes up the pitch to Kieffer Moore. He holds it up brilliantly and wins a free kick.
The set piece is worked over to the far side of the pitch and a knockdown sees the ball bounce to Moore in the penalty area. He tries to control it on the spin but his first touch is poor and Hossein Hosseini smothers the ball.
Wales 0-0 Iran
90 mins: Nine minutes added time! Wales are clinging on here.
Wales 0-0 Iran
88 mins: Replacement goalkeeper Danny Ward has come on replacing Aaron Ramsey for Wales. They are certainly on the back foot now and have to see ouot the game with 10-men.
Ansarifard has a shot blocked with Wales throwing everyone behind the ball. It comes over to Mehdi Torabi who curls a shot inches wide of the right hand post!
RED CARD! Hennessey is off!
Wales 0-0 Iran
86 mins: Iran work the ball up the pitch as Wayne Hennessey comes flying out of the penalty area. Mehdi Taremi beats him to the loose ball and knocks it past the goalkeeper who then cleans him out.
Initially the referee pulls out a yellow card but is asked to look at the pitchside monitor but the VAR. It’s a clear red and the referee overturns his decision to send of the Wales goalkeeper!
Wales 0-0 Iran
83 mins: Chance! Bale flicks the ball over to James who floats a high cross into the box. Ramsey looks to hit one on the volley but scuffs the chance yet Wales manage to squeeze the ball over to Ben Davies.
Davies snatches at his effort and blasts the ball over the crossbar!
Wales 0-0 Iran
80 mins: 10 minutes to go now, can Wales begin to assert some pressure on Iran? They’ve been playing on the back foot for most of this half and need some time on the ball.
Wales 0-0 Iran
76 mins: That’s a fantastic save from Wayne Hennessey - fingertip stuff from the Wales goalkeeper.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, and Rouzbeh Cheshmi all come on to replace Ali Gholizadeh, Ahmad Noorollahi and Ehsan Hajsfai for Iran as Joe Allen prepares to enter the fray for Wales.
Can the midfielder have a positive impact for the Welsh?
Wales 0-0 Iran
73 mins: Save! Wayne Hennessey keeps Wales in the game! The ball is played into the feet of Saeed Ezatolahi who drills a low shot from the edge of the box that looks to be sneaking into the far bottom corner.
Hennessesy leaps to his right and palms it wide of goal!
Wales 0-0 Iran
72 mins: An Iranian corner is floated over everyone’s heads but Ezatolahi recovers the loose ball.
He dinks a second cross over to the back post where defender Morteza Pouraliganji nods it down into the six-yard area but Hennessey is the quickest to react and he scoops up the ball.
Wales are coming under real pressure now.
Wales 0-0 Iran
69 mins: Just over 20 minutes to play now and there’s a nervous atmosphere descending over the stadium.
Ansarifard is finally on the pitch and tries to get on the end of a threaded pass from Taremi. He doesn’t reach it and Hennessey is quickly off his line to tidy up for Wales.
Azmoun is the one who’s gone off for Iran.
