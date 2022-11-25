✕ Close Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day five in Qatar

Wales face Iran in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar. Wales earned a 1-1 draw against the USA in their first World Cup match in 64 years as Gareth Bale’s penalty capped a dramatic second-half fightback.

Kieffer Moore’s introduction helped to turn the match around and gives Wales a fighting chance to qualify from Group B, but the result they get against Iran may be more decisive to their hopes.

Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening match, in which their players did not sing the national anthem as a show of support to protestors in the country, and would be all but eliminated from the World Cup if they lose to Wales. Rob Page’s side face England in their final group stage match, heightening the importance of their clash agiainst Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Bale will became Wales’ all-time leading appearance holding when he wins his 110th cap and it would be fitting if the nation’s captain and talisman produces another big moment on the international stage.

Follow all the action from Wales vs Iran in our live blog below: