Wales World Cup squad LIVE: Latest news as Rob Page announces 26-man party for Qatar
Follow all the latest news from the Wales squad annoucement
Wales are revealing their 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup this evening ahead of their first appearance in the tournament since 1958. The Welsh find themselves in Group B with USA, Iran and neighbours England, and will hope to repeat their feat of progressing to the knockout rounds in both of the past two European Championships.
Tylorstown Welfare Hall has been chosen as the understated venue for this announcement. Tylorstown is situated in the Rhondda Valley between Cardiff and Swansea and is the hometown of manager Robert Page, who has chosen the location to announce Wales’ first World Cup squad in 64 years quite deliberately in an effort to show the pride in his roots to his players, the Welsh supporters and the wider football world.
The core of the Wales squad picks itself, with Wayne Hennessey likely to wear the gloves ahead of Danny Ward, Ben Davies and Joe Rodon in defence, Aaron Ramsey and Dan James adding threat from midfield, and captain Gareth Bale supplying the spark in attack. But Page has faced decisions over a number of players, including whether Joe Allen is fit enough to travel to the tournament following a hamstring injury, whether to bring 20-year-old Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill, and final attacking positions with QPR’s Tyler Roberts sweating on his place.
Follow all the latest news from the Wales squad annoucement below.
Wales World Cup squad announcement
Odds to win the World Cup (taken from Betfair)
150/1
Prediction
Wales may not have been very good at qualifying for major tournaments throughout their history but they are remarkably adept at getting out of the group once there. In fact, they boast a 100 per cent record – three tournaments reached, three appearances in the knockout stages – and Group B offers them a good chance of maintaining that streak, with USA and Iran in particular feeling very beatable. They have the quality to do so and although Netherlands – a team they have lost to all 10 times they’ve faced them – will likely be waiting in the last 16, advancing beyond the group will surely be seen as a successful tournament. Defeated in the last 16.
Wales World Cup squad announcement
Who are the Welsh players to watch at this World Cup?
Star – Gareth Bale: With respect to Ivor Allchurch, John Charles, Ian Rush, Ryan Giggs et al, Bale is quite simply Wales’s greatest-ever player. He’s their talisman who, even when his club career was falling apart at Real Madrid, still delivered on the international stage and is beloved by everyone associated with Welsh football. He has always shone brightest in the big moments, proven yet again when he scored twice against Austria and once against Ukraine to book Wales’ spot in Qatar, and there is no bigger moment than this.
Breakout talent – Neco Williams: Either Williams or Nottingham Forest teammate Brennan Johnson could have filled this spot but the marauding full-back edges it as his dazzling overlaps, pinpoint crossing and relentless energy look set to light up Qatar. The 21-year-old has shone in the early part of the Premier League season since joining newly promoted Forest from Liverpool. Often plays on the left, rather than his preferred right-hand side, for Wales due to the presence of Connor Roberts but is equally as impressive and creative on that flank.
Wales World Cup squad announcement
Here is a possible 26-man squad that Rob Page could go with, though there are plenty of alternatives around the fringes:
Goalkeepers: Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City)
Defenders: Ethan Ampadu (Spezia on loan from Chelsea), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Joe Rodon (Rennes on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
Midfielders: Joe Allen (Swansea City), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Matt Smith (MK Dons).
Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Dan James (Leeds United), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Tyler Roberts (QPR on loan from Leeds United), Harry Wilson (Fulham).
Swansea defender Ben Cabango and his club teammate Oli Cooper could be in with a shout of making the cut too, while Cardiff forward Mark Harris offers industry as another option in attack.
Wales World Cup group fixtures (all times GMT)
Here are the dates and times for Wales fans to look out for. It could all come down to a blockbuster clash with England in the final group game, and the Welsh will hope to have at least four points on the board by the time that fixture comes around.
Monday 21 November: USA vs Wales – 19:00
Friday 25 November: Wales vs Iran – 10:00
Tuesday 29 November: Wales vs England – 19:00
Wales World Cup squad announcement
As the one, true world-class player in Rob Page’s side, captain and all-time top scorer Bale is still the talismanic fulcrum around which this team revolves but while other elements of the Euro 2016 crop remain – including the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Ben Davies and Jonny Williams – there is also a new generation ready to shine in Qatar. Ethan Ampadu, Neco Williams, Dan James and Brennan Johnson provide an exciting younger core and if Page can get the combination of youth and experience singing, more history could yet be in the offing.
Wales World Cup squad announcement
This is team used to making history, after all. A 58-year major tournament drought was ended with aplomb as they not only qualified for Euro 2016 but stunned the world to reach the semi-finals before making a second European Championship four years later and finally ending that World Cup qualification hoodoo with a 2-1 victory over Austria and a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the play-offs – Gareth Bale scoring all three of their goals.
Wales World Cup squad announcement
At Sweden ’58, Wales advanced past the group stage by beating Hungary 2-1 in a play-off, having finished level on points with the Magyars, before going down 1-0 to eventual winners Brazil in the quarter-finals as a 17-year-old Pele burst on to the world stage. In Qatar, there is no reason why the 2022 version of the Welsh side can’t match their predecessors and reach the knockouts as they try to navigate a group containing Iran, USA and fierce rivals England.
Wales World Cup squad announcement
Not since 1958 have Wales played at a World Cup. As comedian and Welsh football fanatic Elis James will tell you, that was so long ago it was before the invention of the duvet… But 64 years on, a new generation finally have the chance to replicate the exploits of John Charles, Ivor Allchurch, Cliff Jones and co.
Wales World Cup news live
Robert Page will be doing the squad unveiling in his hometown of Tylorstown, with the announcement being shown live in Wales, naturally.
The head coach will be doing a Q&A with the audience as well, who have paid for tickets to enable proceeds to go towards repairing Welfare Hall after flood damage.
It’s a huge day for the nation, who hadn’t qualified since 1958 before this year.
Wales World Cup news live
We are around three hours from knowing the Welsh squad to head to Qatar.
A few of the names, of course, we can pretty much guarantee are going to be there: Gareth Bale, Wayne Hennessey and Chris Gunter all have over a century of caps for the Dragons already and there’s more chance of Mark Hughes or Neville Southall getting a late call-up than any of them not being on the plane.
Not involved in the last squad in September, but who we would expect to be in this time, include Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Ben Davies.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies