Wales vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Gareth Bale starts
Wales end a 64 year wait to return to the World Cup as they take on the USA in Group B
Wales kick off their first World Cup campaign in 64 years when they go head-to-head with USA in both nations’ Group B opener. Both teams will have their sights set on the knockout rounds and victory tonight would boost their chances of making it out of a group that also features England and Iran.
Wales will rely on the talents of captain Gareth Bale and experienced midfielder Aaron Ramsey as they hope to impress in Qatar. Both players are coming to the latter stages of their careers but still shine when playing for their country with Bale in particular a provider of magical moments for the Dragons.
This will be their biggest test yet as USA look to make their mark on football’s greatest stage. They’ve had encouraging World Cup campaigns before, reaching the last 16 in 2010 and 2014, but they failed to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia and as such, they will be especially keen to stick around in Qatar.
Gregg Berhalter’s team is full of young, attacking talent with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic their main attraction. He’s supplemented with Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams from Leeds as well as a host of talent from across Europe’s top five leagues. This is a challenging USA team and one with high hopes for their campaign.
Follow all the action from Wales vs United States with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Senegal vs Netherlands:
USA 0-0 Wales
27 mins: Now it’s Ampadu with a wayward pass as he seeks Bale out on the left wing.
The lofted ball drifts out of play for a USA throw-in.
USA 0-0 Wales
24 mins: Ramsey is at the heart of a promising Wales move, but that move ends with Bale failing to pick out the former Arsenal midfielder from the right flank.
His pass is behind Ramsey in the middle of the pitch, and USA collect the ball.
USA 0-0 Wales
23 mins: Pulisic slips the ball through to Robinson in the Wales box...
Good footwork from Robinson, but his cross is cut out at the source, then the ball is hoofed up the other end of the pitch as Wales clear their lines!
USA 0-0 Wales
21 mins: Mepham has no options as he tries to play out from the back, so he goes long.
There are no Wales players up there, though, and USA collect the ball and start to build again.
USA 0-0 Wales
19 mins: Weah and McKennie combine well on USA’s right flank, deep in Wales’ half.
They work the ball over to the left, but their move peters out, and Wales have a goal kick.
USA 0-0 Wales
18 mins: Wales enjoy a longer spell of possession for the first time tonight, but eventually USA regain the ball, switching play from their left to the right.
USA 0-0 Wales
15 mins: Ampadu with a long-range half-volley, and it’s not a bad effort on goal!
It’s too high, but it’s not miles over the USA crossbar.
USA 0-0 Wales
12 mins: Another booking, and again it’s a USA player. McKennie receives a yellow card for a late tackle by the sideline.
Good work here from Wales to slow down the USA.
USA 0-0 Wales
11 mins: USA’s Dest is the first player in the book this evening for a late challenge on the halfway line.
USA 0-0 Wales
10 mins: CHANCES FOR USA!
Firstly, Weah’s emphatic, volleyed cross from the right is headed at Hennessey by his own defender Rodon, from very close range!
The goalkeeper reacts well to palm it away, but USA come again from the left. This time, Sargent gets on the end of a cross and hits the post with his header!
USA are starting to knock on the door.
