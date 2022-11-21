✕ Close Bales trains with Wales team-mates as World Cup preparations continue

Wales kick off their first World Cup campaign in 64 years when they go head-to-head with USA in both nations’ Group B opener. Both teams will have their sights set on the knockout rounds and victory tonight would boost their chances of making it out of a group that also features England and Iran.

Wales will rely on the talents of captain Gareth Bale and experienced midfielder Aaron Ramsey as they hope to impress in Qatar. Both players are coming to the latter stages of their careers but still shine when playing for their country with Bale in particular a provider of magical moments for the Dragons.

This will be their biggest test yet as USA look to make their mark on football’s greatest stage. They’ve had encouraging World Cup campaigns before, reaching the last 16 in 2010 and 2014, but they failed to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia and as such, they will be especially keen to stick around in Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter’s team is full of young, attacking talent with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic their main attraction. He’s supplemented with Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams from Leeds as well as a host of talent from across Europe’s top five leagues. This is a challenging USA team and one with high hopes for their campaign.

Follow all the action from Wales vs United States with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Senegal vs Netherlands: