World Cup 2022 LIVE: Christian Eriksen included in Denmark squad announcement and latest England news
Gareth Southgate is set to confirm his Three Lions squad on Thursday
The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.
The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador.
Brazil confirmed their squad on Monday with Tite including Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but leaving out Roberto Firmino. Australia have been the latest country to name their 26-player group, while Christian Eriksen has been included in Denmark’s preliminary squad.
Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White, as well as the fitness of Kalvin Phillips.
Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below:
Australia World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Australia did not exactly cruise through ‘Asian’ qualifying for this World Cup, finishing third in their group behind the two automatic qualifiers Saudi Arabia and Japan, and only just edging out fourth-placed Oman to reach a play-off. There, they narrowly saw off the United Arab Emirates to book a spot in the inter-continental play-offs with Peru, and that match would become famous for goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne’s dancing on the goalline as he made the crucial penalty shootout save to send the Socceroos to their fifth successive World Cup.
They did it by playing 8 per cent of their qualifying games away from home. Tough border laws meant Australia didn’t host any international games for more than two years, so 16 of their 20 qualifiers were on the road in an extra-long campaign that started in September 2019. The Aussies are already comfortable with the conditions in Qatar, where they were unbeaten in four qualifiers for 2022 and where they’ve won 10, drawn three and lost two games since 2008.
The Socceroos will open Group D against defending World Cup champion France in a familiar situation: Australia lost to France 2-1 in their opening group game four years ago in Russia. The Australians then play Tunisia before taking on Denmark — another group rival in 2018. They have not won a World Cup game since 2010, however, and realistically will need to beat Tunisia in match two if they are to give themselves a shot at reaching the knockout rounds.
Who is Guarang Kuol?
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has named the 18-year-old striker in his World Cup squad in the hopes that he can be an ‘impact player’ for the team when they need to inject some intensity and pace into games.
Kuol is yet to start a league match at senior level and has made just 12 league appearances as a substitute but was called up to his first national squad in September before making his international debut in a friendly against New Zealand.
The teenager will join Newcastle United in January and has been rewarded with a squad place due to his performances off the bench for the Australia A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners.
“We’ve seen these types of things happen many times before at World Cups and massive games where players who are unknown come out and shock the whole of the country” said Arnold.
“He is really a player that has absolutely zero fear who just goes out and wants to entertain. He did that against New Zealand and he’s shown from the start of the A-League this season that he’s a player that can change a game.”
Australia’s World Cup squad in full
Here’s a better breakdown of Australia’s 26-man squad including where each player plays their domestic football:
Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (Cpt) (FC Copenhagen, Denmark), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC, Australia), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)
Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian, Scotland), Aziz Behich (Dundee United, Scotland), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew, USA), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata, Japan), Fran Karacic (Brescia Calcio, Italy), Joel King (Odense Boldklub, Denmark), Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian, Scotland), Harry Souttar (Stoke City, England), Bailey Wright (Sunderland AFC, England)
Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic FC, Scotland), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough FC, England), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona FC, Italy), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli, Germany), Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian, Scotland), Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren, Scotland)
Forwards: Martin Boyle (Hibernian FC, Scotland), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners, Australia), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama, Japan), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United, Australia), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners, Australia), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City FC, Australia), Awer Mabil (Cadiz CF, Spain), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City FC, Australia)
Socceroos name 26-man squad
Australia have announced their squad for the World Cup in Qatar with 18-year-old Garang Kuol called up despite not having played a match at senior level.
The two big omissions are defender Trent Sainsbury and in-form goalkeeper Mitch Langerak who have both been left out.
Lotte Wubben-Moy will not watch World Cup due to Qatar’s laws on homosexuality
England and Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has said she will not watch the men’s World Cup because of Qatar’s laws which make homosexuality punishable by death.
Wubben-Moy said she would support the England men’s team in the tournament, which begins in less than two weeks’ time, but will keep her television turned off amid the controversy surrounding Qatar’s staging of the showpiece event.
Christian Eriksen named in Denmark’s preliminary World Cup squad
Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark’s preliminary World Cup squad.
Eriksen said it would be a “dream” to feature in the World Cup ahead of his return to the pitch in January, following his cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at the Euro 2020 finals.
Denmark have named 21 players, and will add a further five ahead of the deadline next week.
Denmark preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin).
Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby).
Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham).
Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg).
Kalvin Phillips gives injury update ahead of England World Cup squad announcement
Kalvin Phillips says he is “hopeful” of being included in England’s World Cup squad after recovering from a shoulder injury.
Phillips underwent surgery on his shoulder in September and has not played since, although the Manchester City midfielder could return to the bench for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fixture against Chelsea.
However Phillips, who starred for England during their run to the Euro 2020 final, has completed 90 minutes just once this season - raising fears that he may not be fit enough to play a part for England in Qatar.
But the 26-year-old believes he is able to start for England if required, ahead of their opening game against Iran on 21 November.
Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion
Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.
Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.
However, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.
Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in the squad, has been retained as Brazil look to end a wait of 20 years to win the World Cup again.
Gareth Southgate finalising England squad for World Cup ahead of Thursday announcement
Gareth Southgate is preparing to manage England at a third major tournament as he begins to narrow down his squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Fifa have permitted an expanded squad size for the tournament, with countries now permitted to include up to 26 players in their selection, with a minimum of 23.
Each nation’s final squad must be submitted by 13 November 2022, one week before the World Cup begins on 20 November.
The replacement of injured or Covid-19 positive players will be permitted until 24 hours before the start of a team’s first match in Qatar.
