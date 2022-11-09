World Cup 2022 LIVE: Croatia and Switzerland confirm squads as Sadio Mane set to miss out through injury
Robert Page will confirm his Dragons squad on Wednesday, with Gareth Southgate doing likewise for England on Thursday
The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Australia and Brazil among those to name theirs this week.
For England boss Gareth Southgate, there are plenty of issues to consider even with just a day left until his selections are made public, with injuries playing a key part and another potential cover player, Leicester’s James Justin, being taken off on Tuesday night. Further afield, Sadio Mane also left the pitch injured for Bayern Munich, fuelling fears he may miss out after sending Senegal to the finals.
Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has revealed that players are already naturally taking to the pitch for club matches with one eye on the World Cup, potentially fearing for their participation in Qatar given the rapid turnaround between the end of club duty and the start of internationals.
Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below:
Callum Wilson’s ‘brilliant mentality’ hailed as he waits on England call
Eddie Howe has saluted Callum Wilson’s “brilliant mentality” as he waits to see whether his latest battle to return from adversity will be rewarded with a World Cup call-up.
The 30-year-old striker is back in the Newcastle team and among the goals after a six-week lay-off with a hamstring injury, which came at the worst possible time as England boss Gareth Southgate assessed his options.
Wilson has previously fought his way back from two cruciate ligament ruptures and Magpies head coach Howe, who gave him his chance at Bournemouth, is convinced his fortitude and positivity would serve his country well in Qatar if he made it into Southgate’s 26-man squad on Thursday.
Sepp Blatter admits ‘Qatar was a mistake’ on eve of World Cup
Sepp Blatter, the former president of Fifa, has admitted the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar was a “mistake”.
Mr Blatter was Fifa president in 2010 when its executive committee controversially voted to award the hosting rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively.
Qatar has faced criticism over its treatment of migrant workers and discriminative LGBT+ laws, while the tournament also had to be moved to November and December due to heat.
Fifa’s decision to stage the World Cup in Qatar has also been the subject of scepticism after several members of the executive committee who voted in 2010 were later convicted or indicted in criminal or ethics cases.
Mr Blatter, who maintains he did not vote for Qatar, was cleared of fraud charges by a Swiss court in July following a £1.7m payment to the former Uefa president Michel Platini but remains banned from football because of the incident.
England’s World Cup squad: Our writers pick their 26 players for Qatar 2022
Gareth Southgate is set to announce his England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.
The World Cup gets under way on 20 November and England will kick off their tournament the following day when they take on Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
Southgate faces several selection dilemmas across the pitch as well as questions over the fitness of right backs Kyle Walker and Reece James, and Walker’s Manchester City teammate Kalvin Phillips. Ben Chilwell’s hamstring injury leaves England short of left-sided defenders, while there is growing clamour for James Maddison to be on the plane and a choice to be made over Harry Kane’s deputies up front.
But the increased squad capacity of 26 – up from 23 at the previous World Cup – does at least give Southgate some flexibility as he makes his final decision.
We asked 12 members of the Independent Sport team to cast their votes and come up with a joint 26-man selection. We divided the squad by goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders (deep-lying or box to box players), forwards (attacking midfielders and wingers), and strikers (No 9s).
Croatia World Cup 2022 squad: Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic headline selection for Qatar
Luka Modric will once again lead his country into a World Cup after being named as part of Croatia’s 26-man squad for Qatar alongside the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic.
Modric inspired the Croats to finish as runners-up in Russia four years ago, their best performance at a World Cup, and although they have lost some key players from that group to international retirement - including Danijel Subasic, Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic - coach Zlatko Dalic can still call on a number of experienced heads.
Chelsea star Kovacic and Tottenham’s versatile Perisic are the two Premier League-based players in the squad, although Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car misses out with Sassuolo’s Martin Erlic preferred.
Rangers forward Antonio Colak is another snub, although his club teammate Borna Barisic and Celtic’s Josip Juranovic are among the defenders selected by Dalic.
Full details here:
Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’
A Qatar World Cup ambassador has said homosexuality is “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the football tournament in less than two weeks.
In an interview filmed in Doha and screened on German television channel ZDF, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in the country.
“They have to accept our rules here,” he said.
“[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”
Watch the video here:
Belgium coach Martinez leaving Lukaku decision until last minute
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says striker Romelu Lukaku must be fit enough to play in the group stage at the World Cup or he will not be selected.
Martinez will name his squad for Qatar on Thursday and is leaving it as late as possible to make a decision on the Inter Milan forward, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is working his way back to fitness.
“The decision will be made just before we announce the list,” Martinez was quoted by L’Equipe.
“It will relate to the three first-round matches. If he is fit to participate in one of those, he is a player we want in our team. If he cannot, he will not be selected.”
Lukaku is undergoing daily tests with Belgium team doctors having made two substitute appearances for Inter since August.
Belgium open their campaign against Canada on 23 November, before meeting Morocco four days later and Croatia on 1 December.
“We are seeing signs of improvement, but we will wait until just before the announcement to give us more time,” added Martinez.
“We have to assess the improvement to help estimate the timeline for his recovery. If he’s fit by 1 December, he’ll be with us.”
Ecuador cleared to play at World Cup after CAS ruling on ‘ineligible’ player Byron Castillo
Ecuador will play at this year’s World Cup 2022 in Qatar after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said Byron Castillo, whom Chile claimed was ineligible to play during the qualifiers, was deemed an Ecuadorean national.
Ecuador will, however, get a three-point deduction at the start of the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup and must also pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($101,600) for the “use of a document containing false information”, CAS said.
CAS, sport’s highest court, added that the decision was based on the fact that the Ecuadorean authorities acknowledged Castillo as an Ecuadorean national.
Full details on what still might seem a contentious decision:
Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
And exactly the same for Switzerland. Yes, we’re giving you the goods on all 32 nations at the finals, everything you need to know.
For Switzerland, hopes are pinned on a host of Premier League-based stars, with Xhaka the obvious one but centre-back Fabian Schar also enjoying a superb campaign at Newcastle and Manuel Akanji also having shown some impressive form at times with Man City.
Two of their younger attackers could also make a big splash - Noah Okafor and Ruben Vargas.
Croatia World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Right - here’s a full run-down on the confirmed Croatia squad, featuring all 26 names, their fixtures in the group stage, the players to watch and plenty more.
Worth remembering that this nation, if not quite this team, reached the World Cup final four years ago.
Zlatko Dalic has made his picks; how far can they go this time?
Switzerland squad confirmed for World Cup
And now so do Switzerland confirm their own squad.
Murat Yakin includes, as expected, the likes of Shaqiri, Xhaka, Denis Zakaria and Fabian Schar, as well as new Man City signing Manuel Akanji and RB Salzburg starlet Noah Okafor.
Jonas Omlin is called in as the third-choice ‘keeper after Mvogo’s injury.
