World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as controversial tournament draws near
Organisers are set to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites in a late U-turn, while one nation has suffered a major injury blow
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.
Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was actually due to begin with Senegal vs Netherlands on Sunday, followed by three fixtures on Monday – rounded off by Qatar vs Ecuador and the opening ceremony.
In a late about-turn, however, World Cup organisers are poised to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites in the tournament in a major last-minute U-turn. Major World Cup sponsor Budweiser was to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game.
Elsewhere, England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament. The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, though James Maddison was absent – and remained so on Friday – with his role in the clash with Iran in doubt.
In other news, Senegal suffered a major injury blow as Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane was officially ruled out of the World Cup, and a number of teams involved in the winter tournament took part in friendlies on Thursday night.
Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below:
Here is the early team news ahead of England vs Iran:
James Maddison spent some of this week training alone, having been substituted in the first half of Leicester’s win against West Ham before the international break. Struggling with a knee issue, the midfielder could well miss out here.
Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has confirmed that he will be absent for this match, but the right back expects to be fit in time for England’s next outing – against USA.
Kalvin Phillips was included in Southgate’s squad despite having barely taken to the pitch for Man City this season, so it would be surprising if he started in the Three Lions’ midfield here.
Meanwhile, Iran striker Sardar Azmoun was injured in the run-up to the tournament and has been trying to prove his fitness since, meaning his participation against England is up in the air.
German outlet SPORT1 has reported that Sadio Mane’s surgery this week will not only keep him out of the World Cup, but that the Senegal forward will be out for three-four months.
Following Mane’s surgery on Thursday, which saw a tendon reattached to his right fibula, the Bayern Munich star could even miss his club’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.
Following their 4-0 victory over Nigeria in a friendly fixture last night, the Portugal squad are now making their way from Lisbon to Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the game with Nigeria, is en route to the World Cup with his teammates and their coaching staff.
The latest news around Ronaldo is that Manchester United have ‘initiated appropriate steps’ in response to the forward’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week.
Ronaldo, 37, hit out at the state of the club while criticising the owners, coach Erik ten Hag, and the mentality of his teammates.
Today marks the release of Indy Sport’s big World Cup predictions piece!
Our writers have made predictions on:
• who will win the World Cup
• who will claim the Golden Boot
• who will be the breakout star of the tournament
• how far England and Wales will go in the competition
Check out our picks here:
World Cup predictions: Winner, golden boot, breakout star and more
Indy Sport’s writers have made their selections for Qatar 2022
In more beverage-related news:
Lucozade, the energy soft-drink brand that has long been a sponsor of the England football team, has decided to pull its branding from the Qatar World Cup.
“We continue to support all England teams, who celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion,” Lucozade said.
“We will not have a brand presence at press conferences, training session or on pitches.”
In relation to the expected announcement that alcohol will not be sold on stadium sites at the World Cup – marking a dramatic, late U-turn by tournament organisers – the Football Supporters’ Association has released the following statement:
“Some fans like a beer at the match and some don’t, but the real issue is the last minute U-turn, which speaks to a wider problem – the total lack of communication and clarity from the organising committee towards supporters.
“If they can change their minds on this at a moment’s notice, with no explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfil other promises relating to accommodation, transport or cultural issues.”
More here:
Qatar World Cup to ban alcohol around stadiums in last-ditch U-turn
Budweiser’s parent company AB InBev pays Fifa for exclusive rights to sell beer at the World Cup
A reminder of today’s top three World Cup stories:
• Announcement due that no alcohol will be sold on World Cup sites, in major, last-minute U-turn by tournament organisers
You can jump to any of those stories by clicking the relevant links above.
Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Portugal’s 4-0 home win against Nigeria last night, as Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes struck twice in an emphatic victory.
And it wouldn’t be another day on planet Earth without a new Ronaldo story...
United have begun taking “appropriate steps” in response to the forward’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week.
Ronaldo torched bridges with his club during the startingly blunt two-part interview, which aired on TalkTV on Wednesday and Thursday, with stinging criticism of everyone from the Glazer family and club hierarchy to his teammates and manager Erik ten Hag.
United have reportedly been left aghast by the interview but have said little in public on the matter. Until now...
In a statement on Friday, which hinted Ronaldo could face fresh disciplinary action, the club said: “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”
Manchester United ‘initiate steps’ after explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United look set to take disciplinary action against Ronaldo, whose time at Old Trafford could be at an end following the World Cup
Remember the last time that we were on the eve of a major international tournament, England had learned how to do penalty shootouts? They had finally won one at a World Cup – beating Colombia in the last 16 in 2018 – then another in the Nations League a year later. Not only that, they had overcome this long-held hang-up thanks to the man responsible for the most painful penalty miss in English football’s history.
Correction: the most painful penalty miss in English football history up to that point. If Gareth Southgate’s failure to convert from the spot in a European Championship semi-final back in 1996 prolonged the many years of hurt, then Bukayo Saka’s miss in last year’s final was perhaps their most heartbreaking moment – particularly for such a young player, particularly when so close to winning a first major tournament in 55 years.
All you can do is put yourself in the best position to get lucky. Southgate has done that through having players practise at the end of long, hard training sessions to recreate the sensation of tired legs, and waiting for a few seconds after the sound of the referee’s whistle in order to gain composure. And rather than asking players to volunteer, it also helps to know who your best takers are in the first place.
Who are England’s best, then, and who should step up if their fate is to be decided by way of a shootout again? The Independent has looked at the senior, professional career penalty records of every player in the squad, plus a few who only just missed out, to assess who may be Southgate’s first five takers.
Who are England’s best penalty takers?
Gareth Southgate may have to lean on a penalty shootout throughout the World Cup in Qatar after previous success in Russia four years ago
“Saman Ghoddos visibly considers his words, but he has clearly thought about what he is going to say. The Brentford forward does not want to stay silent on an issue of such importance. The stakes for Ghoddos, however, are much greater than just offering a statement on Qatar’s issues in the way most other World Cup players might.
“The 29-year-old knows he is going to be asked about the political strife in Iran, where the state security forces have killed hundreds in shutting down nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who was beaten in police custody after allegedly breaking rules on mandatory head coverings. He has agreed to an interview because of it, though, and shows considerable courage with his comments.
“‘Everybody wants to see a change,’ Ghoddos says. ‘It’s a change that is very easy. What the people want is nothing special. It’s just freedom and I don’t want to say, ‘Yeah, go fight for it,’ because I don’t think violence is the right way. But something has to change and this has been going on for too long.’”
Interview with Iran and Brentford’s Ghoddos, by Miguel Delaney:
Saman Ghoddos on Iran, the World Cup and ‘playing for the people’
The Brentford forward heads to Qatar with his country with a worrying backdrop of political strife and protest back home
