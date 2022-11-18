✕ Close 'My Dad cried!' – James Maddison on World Cup callup for England

Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.

Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was actually due to begin with Senegal vs Netherlands on Sunday, followed by three fixtures on Monday – rounded off by Qatar vs Ecuador and the opening ceremony.

In a late about-turn, however, World Cup organisers are poised to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites in the tournament in a major last-minute U-turn. Major World Cup sponsor Budweiser was to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game.

Elsewhere, England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament. The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, though James Maddison was absent – and remained so on Friday – with his role in the clash with Iran in doubt.

In other news, Senegal suffered a major injury blow as Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane was officially ruled out of the World Cup, and a number of teams involved in the winter tournament took part in friendlies on Thursday night.

