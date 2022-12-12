✕ Close England squad touches down in UK after World Cup quarter-final defeat to France

England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup 2022 dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France.

After three major tournaments in charge, manager Gareth Southgate is now considering his own future - stopping short of clarifying his plans in the immediate aftermath of defeat and then admitting he is ‘conflicted’ about whether to stay on or call it quits and wary of making ‘the wrong call’.

England exited the World Cup in heartbreaking fashion, as captain Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener but, after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage and claimed afterwards that the exit was his fault.

Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.

Follow updates on Southgate’s future and reaction to England’s World Cup exit, as well as all the latest news from Qatar 2022 below: