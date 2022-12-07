World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future in doubt and latest Qatar updates
Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo in favour of Goncalo Ramos, who hit a hat-trick as the Selecao thrashed Switzerland
The World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage but Cristiano Ronaldo’s name dominates the headlines despite Portugal thrashing Switzerland in the last 16.
Fernando Santos opted for Goncalo Ramos, who hit a hat-trick in the 6-1 win and the Selecao boss insists Ronaldo may now have to accept a different role in the team: “That is still something that has to be defined.”
England meanwhike look to recover and prepare for a massive quarter-final tie with France and Gareth Southgate has a number of decisions to make over how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.
Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below:
Callum Wilson absent from England training due to minor muscle strain
Callum Wilson did not join England’s other non-starters at training on Monday due to a minor muscle strain.
The Newcastle striker has made two substitute appears in Qatar and was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 3-0 World Cup last-16 win against Senegal.
England’s starters worked inside the following day at their Al Wakrah Sports Complex base, where the rest of the group worked outside with Gareth Southgate and his coaches.
Wilson was the only absentee from the session for non-starters, with a slight niggle meaning the striker sat out as a precaution.
Callum Wilson absent from England training due to minor muscle strain
The Newcastle striker has made two substitute appears in Qatar.
Enjoying the Qatar World Cup? Here is the reality hiding in plain sight
It is a description that was almost overlooked at the time, but that Qatar was highly attuned to, and warrants mention every day of this World Cup.
“Consultations and reports in Qatar reveal that racial and ethnic stereotypes operate in both the public and private spheres, according to which, for example, sub-Saharan African men are presumed to be unsanitary, sub-Saharan African women are presumed to be sexually available, and certain South Asian nationalities are presumed unintelligent. The Special Rapporteur received credible reports that, on the other hand, North Americans, Europeans and Australians are presumed superior, and whites in general are presumed to be inherently competent in various contexts, such as hiring and promotion decisions.”
This all comes from the report written by Professor Tendayi Achiume, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, who is about as respected an authority as you can find on this area.
Enjoying the Qatar World Cup? Here is the reality hiding in plain sight
While the football dazzles in Qatar, one of the most dominant controversies in the build-up is now rarely mentioned, reports Miguel Delaney
New generation, same old problems: How Spain’s World Cup fell apart
For Spain, this World Cup was supposed to be about optimism for the future, but it has only ended up recalling the pessimism of the past.
A new generation, and new idea, have only succumbed to old problems. So much of this elimination to Morocco recalled the 2018 defeat by Russia, from the fact it went to over 1,000 passes with barely a shot – let alone a goal – and that impotence continuing in a penalty shootout defeat.
Even worse, the defeatism of it recalled the fatalism of Spanish football history, as if the glory era of 2008-12 had never happened.
So much of this is interconnected, though, and why it should influence the future. It was Spain’s academy revolution that was the primary reason for that glory era, directly creating players like Xavi and Andres Iniesta. The conveyer belt has only continued, especially in their successors in Pedri and Gavi. A problem is nevertheless that the process has become so defined that Spain produces too many of this type of player at the expense of everything else.
New generation, same old problems: How Spain’s World Cup fell apart
This tournament was meant to be about optimism for the future, but the pessimissim of the past has reemerged after a shootout defeat by Morocco in the last 16
England vs France: The key battle that could decide World Cup quarter-final
Kyle Walker’s battle with Kylian Mbappe will be crucial as England look to bring down much-fancied France in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
Matty Cash, Mbappe’s last-16 opponent with Poland, and former England full-back Gary Neville are among those tipping the pacy Manchester City full-back as the ideal man to shackle Mbappe.
That France will look to work Mbappe into space in dangerous positions is not exactly news, but his 28.7 times per 90 minutes receiving the ball between the midfield and defensive lines is far and away the highest of any player from either of these teams.
Kingsley Coman, who deputised as France’s go-to wing forward in their dead rubber against Tunisia, is next at 21.7 with England’s Phil Foden at 21.2.
The key battle that could decide England vs France World Cup quarter-final
England play France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday
World Cup highlights from Day 17
Here are the photo highlights from Day 17 of the World Cup in Qatar which saw Morocco record a famous and historic victory over Spain and Portugal demolish Switzerland in the final last-16 fixture.
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 17
Highlights from the 17th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.
Moroccans celebrate historic World Cup win against Spain
Exuberant Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across Europe on Tuesday, waving flags and honking horns to celebrate their national soccer team’s historic victory over Spain at the World Cup.
Morocco defeated Spain in a penalty shootout, making the Atlas Lions the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the quarterfinals Qatar — and the first Arab team in World Cup history to make it to the last eight.
“We are so proud of our Lions, who fought hard to get us into the quarterfinals,” said Niama Meddoun, a Rabat resident. “We are delighted to be Moroccans today, since we are the first Arab country that has reached the quarterfinals.”
Moroccans celebrate historic World Cup win against Spain
Exuberant Moroccans have poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across Europe to celebrate their national soccer team’s historic win against Spain at the World Cup
England stars meet Beckham
Yesterday former England captain David Beckham was invited to the Al Wakrah training camp to chat to England’s current crop of talent as well as receive a legacy shirt from manager Gareth Southgate.
Samuel Eto’o admits to ‘violent altercation’ with World Cup fan after video emerges
Former Cameroon and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has apologised after admitting he had a “violent altercation” with a football supporter at the World Cup in Qatar.
Video footage emerged of Eto’o, who is now the president of Cameroon’s Football Federation, appearing to attack a man after Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday night. In the footage, Eto’o appears to knee the supporter in the face after he was approached when leaving the Stadium 974 in Doha.
In his statement, Eto’o said the fan was “probably an Algerian” and claimed Cameroon fans have been “harassed and pestered by Algerians” since the two African nations met in a controversial World Cup play-off in March.
Samuel Eto’o admits to ‘violent altercation’ with World Cup fan after video emerges
Eto’o claimed he will ‘continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment’ of Algerian supporters at the World Cup after the nations met in a controversial play-off in March
Cristiano Ronaldo role at World Cup ‘to be defined’, Portugal coach reveals
Cristiano Ronaldo’s role for the remainder of the World Cup is something that has to be “defined”, Portugal boss Fernando Santos said after dropping his captain for their emphatic last-16 win over Switzerland.
The 37-year-old was only named on the bench as Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos – who hit a hat-trick on his full debut to secure a comfortable 6-1 victory and set up a quarter-final clash with Morocco.
Ronaldo’s name was chanted around Lusail Stadium before he was introduced in the closing stages, having been left out of a starting line-up at a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2008.
Asked about Ronaldo, who left Manchester United under a cloud during the finals, Santos said: “That is still something that has to be defined.
Cristiano Ronaldo role at World Cup ‘to be defined’, Portugal coach reveals
The former Manchester United forward was left on the bench against Switzerland as his replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick
All the passing, all the penalties, none of the precision: Spain haunted by familiar World Cup exit
“I couldn’t care less about the result,” Luis Enrique had said in the build-up to Spain’s latest bid to get past the World Cup’s first knockout round. He will care about this one, a magnificent Morocco instead earning the best in their history and a first-ever quarter-final place with it.
It came in a penalty shootout, just as it did against Russia four years ago at the same stage, Enrique’s homework assignment to “take 1,000 penalties” before this tournament a year ago evidently not undertaken.
Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all erred from 12 yards this time before Achraf Hakimi impudently showed them how it was supposed to be done. They should’ve taken 1,001.
David Villa was the hero the last time Spain won a last-16 game at a World Cup. El Guaje, now 41, isn’t a kid anymore. How the team he once called his own needed him here.
Spain haunted by lack of finishing touch in familiar World Cup exit
Morocco 0-0 Spain (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties): Luis Enrique had told his team to take 1,000 penalties before the World Cup, they should’ve taken 1,001
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies