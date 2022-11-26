World Cup news LIVE: Reaction after England’s Group B draw with USA
Latest reactions as England’s lacklustre performance against USA ends in goalless draw
England crashed back down to earth on Friday evening as they played out a goalless draw against the USA in Group B to leave them still needing a result against Wales in their final group game. The Three Lions’ performance could not have been more contrasting to their opening match against Iran, where they should fluid movement, a clinical eye for goal and a fearlessness in attack. Last night was the opposite, Gareth Southgate’s men lost control of midfield, looked sluggish throughout and struggled against a team they would have expected to dominate.
It was only fortune - and a brilliant defensive performance from Harry Maguire - that saw England leave the game with a point. USA’s talisman Christian Pulisic rattled the woodwork in their closest attempt at goal but it will be frustrating for Southgate to see how easily the US piled pressure on England’s final third. The performance was so poor that England were booed off the pitch at the end of the game and now need a result against Wales to qualify.
Unnecessary pressure has been lumped on the manager’s shoulders due to the draw and it didn’t help that he decided to keep Phil Foden on the bench when the game was crying out for more creativity. Southgate knows he will be judged on results and should England cruise past Wales on Tuesday this result will be a but another blip in the record.
Follow all the latest news from the World Cup in our blog below:
Who has won the World Cup? Full list of winners, from Uruguay to France
England, Spain, Brazil and France were among the nations to impress in their first round of fixtures at this year’s World Cup, quickly leading to their chances of winning this time around being talked up.
That has now died down somewhat for the Three Lions after their dismal draw with USA, of course.
But they do still sit on the list of esteemed countries to have triumphed on the global stage, with their sole World Cup win, still today their only triumph in the men’s game, coming in 1966. Here is every nation to have won the Fifa World Cup at least once:
Who has won the World Cup? Full list of winners, from Uruguay to France
The World Cup in Qatar is underway with 32 teams bidding to join a long line of winners
Fifa and Qatar will have the last laugh in this World Cup
“So, we’re just a few days into the World Cup, and guess who’s winning? The football, of course, which is wonderful. But also the Qatari regime and Fifa – which, well, makes me sick as a parrot.
The beautiful game has shaded the ugly face of Fifa, and the magic may, as intended, end up successfully sportswashing the Qatar regime. They – Fifa and the Emirate – are already having the last laugh, albeit after a disastrous start.
I guess it was always going to be so. The World Cup is all about the football, to borrow a cliche. It’s not Cop27. It’s not a UN Human Rights convention or a parliamentary debate. It’s about Richarlison’s bicycle kick for Brazil against a leaden Serbia. Saudi Arabia’s giant-killing of Messi and Argentina (for which everyone in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia got a day off work and their formidable goalie, presumably, his own palace).”
Sean O’Grady provides a Voices perspective on why Fifa and Qatar will have the last laugh:
Fifa and Qatar will have the last laugh in this World Cup | Sean O’Grady
It’s not Cop27. It’s not a UN Human Rights convention or a parliamentary debate. The World Cup really is all about the football
World Cup latest scores: Tunisia vs Australia
We’re already into the live action this weekend and it’s Tunisia vs Australia in Group D’s early fixture.
There’s been an early goal too - Mitchell Duke ensuring the Socceroos start a game well once again. Can they maintain it this time?
Follow it live here:
Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updates
Both nations need a win from this Group D meeting to boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds
Argentina aim to ‘turn the page’ after shock opening chapter of World Cup
As Lionel Messi walked down for breakfast on the morning after the “nightmare” before, he immediately realised the Argentina squad needed rallying. The captain had told them they had to “turn the page” on the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, but felt a bit more had to be done to change the atmosphere.
It was decided to open up their Qatar University camp and let the players’ families. They stayed for over five hours, and it was said to be “great for the team”.
There was already a considerable difference from 24 hours before, when the dressing room was described by numerous figures as “a horror”.
Argentina aim to ‘turn the page’ after shock opening chapter of World Cup
Ahead of a crunch meeting with Mexico on Saturday night, Argentina have tried to press reset on their World Cup after a disastrous start
England fans’ boos add layer to noise around Gareth Southgate
It could be said, at least initially, that Gareth Southgate was in denial. That could easily apply to his comments that John Stones and Harry Maguire were “absolutely outstanding on the ball”, or that it wasn’t a game for Phil Foden in the middle “because he doesn’t play there for his club”.
It is really, however, about the result of all that. A very noisy number of England fans at the Al Bayt were again booing Southgate. It was of course loudest at the final whistle. Given Southgate’s response, the Simpsons meme from Waylon Smithers to Mr Burns has never been more apt. “Were we booed off, though? I’m not sure if that was aimed at us. I don’t know.”
When pressed on it, and told there was no real reason for any other boos, Southgate went from denial to an element of defiance.
England fans’ boos add layer to noise around Gareth Southgate
The Three Lions were jeered from the field after their 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday night
England booed off after USA draw in latest underwhelming World Cup display
A performance as unconvincing as the decision to light up the Wembley arch in the rainbow colours.
England’s chances of winning this World Cup right now look as far away as this supposed protest against Qatar’s laws and attitude to LGBTQ+. Such present concerns also had historical echoes. England still haven’t beaten USA in a World Cup match. Much more relevantly, they for long periods looked an inferior team in this dismal 0-0 draw. They had fewer chances and much less impetus and energy.
It means that, far from going and lifting this trophy, England must currently be much more concerned with going out. That is the position Gareth Southgate’s side have now put themselves in.
And while it would take an awful lot for a faltering Wales to turn this group around in the final game and eliminate England, we are talking about a team that went from rampantly putting six past Iran to one barely able to muster a shot on target at the Al Bayt Stadium.
England booed off after USA draw in latest underwhelming World Cup display
England 0-0 USA: Gareth Southgate’s team now have a performance on the pitch that was as disappointing as their efforts to support LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar off it
Robert Page appears to write off Wales’ round of 16 hopes after defeat to Iran
Wales are clinging on to a World Cup lifeline as they bid to reach the knockout stages – even though boss Robert Page appeared to write off their hopes after losing 2-0 to Iran.
England’s goalless draw with the United States on Friday night means that Wales still have a path to the round of 16.
Wales must beat England on Tuesday – something they have not achieved since 1984 – at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and hope Iran and the United States draw their final group game.
That would see Wales finish behind England and above Iran in second spot on goal difference, the first deciding factor for teams level on points at this World Cup.
Beating England by anything less than a four-goal margin would not be enough for Wales should either Iran or USA win that final game.
Robert Page appears to write off Wales’ round of 16 hopes after defeat to Iran
Wales must end a 38-year wait for victory over England to keep their round of 16 hopes alive.
Chastening Wales World Cup defeat prompts feeling of the end of an era
Aaron Ramsey’s exit was overshadowed. One of the players of Euro 2016 slipped out of his penultimate game of the 2022 World Cup, and surely any World Cup, amid the chaos caused by Wayne Hennessey’s sending-off. He was sacrificed for a substitute goalkeeper, with Danny Ward’s cameo involving the concession of two goals. The recipient of the first red card in Qatar was hugged by his friend Gareth Bale on his way off.
Wales football would not be at their first World Cup since the 1950s without Hennessey’s heroics against Ukraine, but his tournament is over and, after defeat to Iran, theirs nearly is. “We want to finish the competition on a high,” said manager Robert Page; it seemed realism rather than defeatism, to say their derby with England will be the end even though, mathematically, Wales’ fate was not sealed.
When Ramsey was removed, Bale remained on the pitch. Page’s tactic was to hope against hope a player with the propensity to produce something special out of nothing could turn rescuer again. He couldn’t; indeed he never threatened to. The faith in him stemmed from the evidence of his career, not the preceding 85 minutes.
Chastening Wales World Cup defeat prompts feeling of the end of an era
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, heroes of 2016, were left helpless while another, Wayne Hennessey, saw his red card spark a damaging loss against Iran
England turn to Wales after goalless World Cup draw with USA
Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England football team were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States.
Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar in the first half as Gregg Berhalter’s American side threatened to cause an upset against an England team that created precious little across the 90 minutes.
The goalless draw meant Southgate’s side blew the chance to wrap up progress to the knockout phase with a game to spare, leading to loud jeers echoing around Al Bayt Stadium at the final whistle.
England turn to Wales after goalless World Cup draw with USA
Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran.
England add ‘USA 22’ to their collection of stodgy tournament games
I believe that that was bad. Not Nice bad. Not Cape Town bad. Certainly not Belo Horizonte in 1950 bad. But be in no doubt, after the fluidity and free-scoring of Monday’s opening game and the hope that England’s struggles since the turn of the year could be behind them, this was a return to stodgy, uninspired, set-piece reliant fare that has pockmarked the Gareth Southgate era, and it was bad.
Southgate warned that this would be a very different game compared to Iran. He was right about that. But he also predicted that it would be played at “100 mph” and that his players would have to be at it from the first whistle. If that was the type of contest he was expecting, he expected wrong, and perhaps that misreading of the challenge that the United States posed was at the root of England’s below-par performance.
Long passages of the first half resembled the vision of this sport from the States’ most popular and successful cultural export. Halfback passed to centre, back to wing, back to centre, centre held it. Held it. Held it. John Stones ended the first half with the most touches of any player on the pitch, while Harry Maguire and Kieran Trippier were not too far behind. England’s build-up did not get off the ground floor.
England 0-0 USA? I believe that that was bad
John Stones ended the first half with the most touches of any player on the pitch, summing up England’s stodgy, uninspired, set-piece reliant fare
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies