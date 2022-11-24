✕ Close Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day fou

England continue their World Cup campaign on Friday against the USA, with Gareth Southgate’s side boosted by the news that Harry Kane has escaped injury on his ankle following a scan.

The England captain has returned to training after fears he would miss the Group B clash, after receiving a blow to his ankle following a heavy challenge in the opening 6-2 win against Iran on Monday.

Elsewhere, the dust is still settling on the second major shock of the World Cup, after Japan’s stunning victory over Germany. The result came after Germany made a protest of Fifa’s decision to impose sporting sactions on the ‘OneLove’ armband.

Spain caught the eye with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica while Belgium scraped past Canada in their opening match. Today’s action begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before attention turns to Group G with Uruguay’s match with South Korea and Portugal’s clash with Ghana.

All eyes will therefore be on Cristiano Ronaldo in his first match since leaving Manchester United - with Brazil also in action later as they take on Serbia. Follow all the latest news from the World Cup in our blog, below