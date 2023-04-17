Boston Marathon 2023 LIVE: Updates and result as Eliud Kipchoge beaten after bombing remembered 10 years on
Evans Chebet stunned Kipchoge to win the men’s elite race on the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing
The great Eliud Kipchoge was shockingly beaten at the 127th running of the Boston Marathon as defending champion Evans Chebet brilliantly retained his men’s elite title.
The world’s oldest annual marathon event once again delivered high drama as world record holder Kipchoge was stunningly dropped around the 20-mile mark and Chebet then opened up a lead over the chasing pack on the iconic Heartbreak Hill.
The Kenyan held off the challenge of Gabriel Geay and his training partner Benson Kipruto to finish with a time of 2:05:54 and become the first man since 2008 to retain the Boston Marathon elite men’s title.
This year’s edition held special significance as it is the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, a domestic terrorist attack in 2013 that saw three people killed and hundreds injured. For a marathon that is fittingly held on Patriots’ Day in the United States, the bombing was remembered and those killed were commemorated with a military march before the racing began.
Follow all the reaction from the event with our blog below:
Boston Marathon 2023
Full results for the Men’s Wheelchair race:
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:17:06 (course record)
2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:27:45
3. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:28:35
4. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:30:30
5. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:34:11
6. Patrick Monahan (IRL) — 1:34:54
7. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) — 1:35:43
8. Jake Lappin (AUS) — 1:36:09
9. Mark Millar (IRL) — 1:33:41
10. Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) — 1:33:41
Boston Marathon 2023
Full results for the Boston Marathon men’s elite race:
1. Evans Chebet (KEN) — 2:05:54
2. Gabriel Geay (TAN) — 2:06:04
3. Benson Kipruto (KEN) — 2:06:06
4. Albert Korir (KEN) — 2:08:01
5. Zouhair Talbi (MOR) — 2:08:35
6. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) — 2:09:23
7. Scott Fauble (USA) — 2:09:44
8. Hassan Chahdi (FRA) — 2:09:46
9. John Korir (KEN) — 2:10:04
10. Matthew McDonald (USA) — 2:10:17
11. Conner Mantz (USA) — 2:10:25
14. Shura Kitata (ETH) — 2:11:26
Boston Marathon 2023
Hellen Obiri gets a big hug from Dathan Ritzenhein, her coach, at the finish line. The leading American runner, Emma Bates, finishes fifth.
Boston Marathon 2023
Hellen Obiri wins the women’s elite race! Amane Beriso takes second place. It’s a one-two in the elite races for Kenya.
Boston Marathon 2023
Hellen Obiri leads by about 30 metres or so ahead of Amane Beriso. She’s not going to be caught as she threads her ways through the streets of Boston.
This is going to be a wonderful victory for her.
Boston Marathon 2023
It’s down to two! Hellen Obiri and Amane Beriso are the final two women left in this marathon with around a kilometre to go.
Obiri isn’t happy with how close Beriso is running behind her. She puts on another spurt and opens up a gap.
Boston Marathon 2023
It’s now just four! Emma Bates has run out of gas to keep up with the leaders. Hellen Obiri, Lonah Salpeter, Ababel Yeshaneh and Amane Beriso look set for a sprint to the line.
This could be a blockbuster finish.
Salpeter is falling away. Beriso and Obiri are fighting for first place.
Boston Marathon 2023
Big recovery from Ababel Yeshaneh.
Joyciline Jepkosgei has dropped away from the leaders but Emma Bates is just about hanging in there with less than two miles to go.
Boston Marathon 2023
Emma Bates isn’t giving up.
There’s about 15 minutes or so of racing to go and is still sticking with the leading group. Hellen Obiri, Lonah Salpeter, Ababel Yeshaneh, Amane Beriso and Joyciline Jepkosgei up there too.
Yeshaneh falls! She gets up quickyl and rushes to catch up.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies