The great Eliud Kipchoge was shockingly beaten at the 127th running of the Boston Marathon as defending champion Evans Chebet brilliantly retained his men’s elite title.

The world’s oldest annual marathon event once again delivered high drama as world record holder Kipchoge was stunningly dropped around the 20-mile mark and Chebet then opened up a lead over the chasing pack on the iconic Heartbreak Hill.

The Kenyan held off the challenge of Gabriel Geay and his training partner Benson Kipruto to finish with a time of 2:05:54 and become the first man since 2008 to retain the Boston Marathon elite men’s title.

This year’s edition held special significance as it is the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, a domestic terrorist attack in 2013 that saw three people killed and hundreds injured. For a marathon that is fittingly held on Patriots’ Day in the United States, the bombing was remembered and those killed were commemorated with a military march before the racing began.

Follow all the reaction from the event with our blog below: