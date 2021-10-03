The London marathon is back and it takes place on Sunday with athletes and the public ready to take on the 26-mile beast.

Among the athletes is Brigid Kosgei who says she is well prepared for the race in which she is arguably favourite to win.

She said: “First of all I want to say thanks because I have been invited to London again and I like London. Before I came here I was running in the Olympics last month, my body was still very tired but I did a lot of preparation to correct this.

“After the Olympics I went and had maybe two days’ break and then I continued practice. My training is going well and I have prepared well and I am ready for Sunday.”

Here’s all you need to know about the race.

When is it?

The marathon is taking place on 3 October with the wheelchair race beginning at 8.30am, then the elite women, the elite men and the mass race.

If you’re supporting a runner you can track them on the app and they will start their race from 9.30am in their allocated time slot.

Where can I watch?

There are many places at which you can watch the race in London but we have put together five of the best locations to view it.

Tower Hill, Birdcage Walk, Isle of Dogs, Woolwich and Cutty Sark are five destinations that you’ll be able to have a good view of the race and some London sights.

It has been advised that you avoid Greenwich town centre as it is expected to be very busy.

How to watch on TV

The race will be available to watch on BBC One and fans will also be able to stream it on the iPlayer.

What’s the route?

The start is near Blackheath in Greenwich, mile six will see runners go past the Cutty Sark and next at mile 12 they will see the Shard. The next milestone is at mile 18 where participants will run through Canary Wharf with the London Eye and Parliament at mile 25.

Then the finish line is at the Mall by Buckingham Palace.

Odds

Women’s race

Brigid Kosgei - 6/5

Joyciline Jepkosgei - 9/2

Lonah Salpeter - 11/2

Roza Dereje - 11/2

Birhane Dibaba - 10/1

Tigist Girma - 10/1

Degitu Azimeraw - 14/1

Zeineba Yimer - 14/1

Ashete Bekere - 22/1

Valary Jemeli - 25/1

Aleme Megertu - 33/1

Sinead Diver - 150/1

Charlotte Purdue - 200/1

Natasha Cockram - 250/1

Rose Harvey - 250/1

Naomi Mitchell - 500/1

Men’s race

Birhanu Legese - 5/2

Titus Ekiru - 5/2

Evans Chebet - 5/1

Mosinet Geremew - 11/2

Vincent Kipchumba - 7/1

Shura Kitata - 10/1

Kinde Atanaw - 12/1

Sisay Lemma - 12/1

Jonathan Mellor - 150/1

Tristan Woodfine - 200/1

Mohamud Aadan - 250/1

Joshua Griffiths - 300/1